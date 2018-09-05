Muscatine football coach Jake Mueller wanted to see his Muscatine football team make major improvements from Week 1 to Week 2.
Muscatine escaped with a 40-37 double-overtime win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson last Friday, but Mueller didn’t think the Muskies took the step forward that he hoped.
“We just made some key mistakes in all three phases of the game,” Mueller said. “It felt like we never really got in the flow of the game and never played the way I feel like we’re able to.
“We want to make sure we see a bigger step forward this week.”
Muscatine will have a chance to do that Thursday at Brady Street Stadium against Davenport West. Mueller hopes to see a tougher, more fundamentally sound football team take the field in Week 3.
“We have to grow a little bit and play with a higher level of execution and physicality,” Mueller said. “There’s no more excuses for not knowing and executing assignments. We have to build a little more toughness and physicality in our team. That’s one area we really, really have to continue to build upon.”
Davenport West (1-1) may provide the perfect test for Muscatine in that regard.
Muscatine’s first two opponents — Davenport Central and Jefferson — had a couple of big kids up front. But, according to Mueller, neither teams had the same type of size on both the offensive and defensive lines that Davenport West does.
“They have size, bigger size than the teams we’ve played so far,” Mueller said. “They have some really huge kids that play on the offensive and defensive lines and that’s something we haven’t seen yet. They have multiple big dudes. That’ll be different for us.”
The Falcons, who went 1-8 a season ago, have capable players at skilled positions, too. Their new starting quarterback, Zach Trevino, has passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns while running back Camren Carter has rushed for 194 yards this season.
They lead a pistol-read offense for Davenport West, but defending that will be nothing new for Muscatine. In addition to playing an option team in Jefferson last week, Mueller likened a lot of what the Falcons do on offense to what the Muskies do.
On top of that, Davenport West is actually a familiar opponent for Muscatine. Despite not playing each other during the regular season since 2013, the teams know one another quite well after scrimmaging at a team camp at Simpson College over the summer.
Of course, even if the teams had no knowledge of one another it wouldn’t take the Falcons long to figure out the Muskies’ game plan. It’s been pretty clear so far this season: Feed Tim Nimely.
The sophomore back leads Class 4A in rushing attempts (59) and he’s fresh off a 36-carry game against Jefferson. He also ranks third in Class 4A with 350 rushing yards through two games.
Although Mueller acknowledged he’d like to lighten Nimely’s workload in an ideal world, he also pointed out that there aren’t many games where the Muskies will run 95 plays like they did last week.
“We need to monitor that, obviously,” Mueller said. “You don’t want a guy carrying the ball 35 times every game; I had no idea that’s how many times it was. But he’s a really good football player so he’s going to get the ball.”
There is no doubt Nimely’s been the driving force behind Muscatine’s first 2-0 start since 2015 and Thursday’s game against Davenport West provides an opportunity to improve to 3-0 just like it did that season. But, perhaps most importantly, it provides the Muskies an opportunity to correct their biggest issue from Week 2 in taking Cedar Rapids Jefferson for granted.
Muscatine certainly has every opportunity to do so, with a home tilt against Class 4A No. 3 Johnston just a week away. But it’s only focused on one thing: Davenport West.
“We’re just focused on this week and Davenport West Thursday night and us getting better,” Mueller said. “That’s really the only focus we have right now.”
