Mueller steps down as Muskies head football coach

"We wouldn't leave for just anywhere," Mueller said. "We love the people we work with. We love our house and neighborhood. I love my players and coaches in our program.

"A lot of things (had) to line up for us to make the jump. Many of those things did."

As a coach, teacher and member of the Muscatine community, Mueller leaves a lasting impression.

"Jake's leadership has built a program that produces not only quality athletes and teams, but great young men," said Mark Rusch, assistant football coach and head boys track and field coach. "Returning to Cedar Falls is a great opportunity for him and his family and he will continue to have a great impact on the lives of kids."

Within the Muscatine athletic program, Mueller played an integral role in hiring many staff members.

"As fate would have have it, I was an assistant freshman football coach at Holmes Junior High in Cedar Falls for three years while I attended UNI," Rusch said, "and Jake was a player on one of those teams. When I came to Muscatine five years ago, things came full circle when he hired me as an assistant coach on his staff."