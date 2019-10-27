When asked if 2019 was the hardest season of his 10-year tenure as Muscatine's head football coach, Jake Mueller did not hesitate.
"Easily," Mueller admitted. "We were right there in every game. It was easily the toughest season we've had because I know we were a good enough team to be much better."
A team with playoff aspirations at the outset of the fall, Muscatine finished a disappointing 1-8 campaign Friday night with a 23-12 home loss to Davenport North. It was the first time in 23 years the Muskies failed to win at least two games in a season.
Spurred by the return of two all-staters from last year in tailback Tim Nimely and receiver Eli Gaye, Muscatine's offense averaged only 13.9 points per game -- about 10 fewer points a contest than its 5-4 season in 2018.
Red zone struggles, coupled with inconsistent quarterback play, led to many frustrating Friday nights.
Muscatine used three quarterbacks -- Sam Wieskamp, Zander Morgan and Jake Draves -- during the season. Each had flashes of success.
"Every weekend you go back and watch the film and it's like, 'If we would have made this one play, it could have been a different outcome,'" Mueller said. "It is a tough pill to swallow because I'm the one leading the charge, and at the end of the day it is on me to make sure that doesn't happen.
"We'll learn from it and I know we'll be better."
Muscatine lost its season opener to Davenport Central in the final minute. It hung close at Johnston (14-0), lost by three to Iowa City High, fell in overtime to Pleasant Valley and was within a score of Iowa City West in the closing minute.
And in Friday's finale, it trailed North 17-12 midway through the fourth quarter.
Linn-Mar was the only game Muscatine trailed in by more than three touchdowns this year.
"There are about five to 10 plays per game," Mueller said. "If we make those, we very easily have a really good record."
While the offense had difficulty finishing drives, the defense held its own.
Muscatine came up with 20 takeaways and held five of its nine opponents below its season average.
"Our defense played really well all season long," Mueller said, "but that's the great part and bad part about football. It does take a collective unit to put it together.
"We just didn't execute well enough on offense and special teams."
Despite the record, Mueller was appreciative of this year's senior class attitude and determination.
"It wasn't the biggest or most talented class we've ever had, but they had really good attitudes," he said. "Many of them didn't get the role they wanted, but they dealt with it extremely well. We appreciate those guys."
Like every offseason, Mueller said he'll do a thorough evaluation of the program.
The Muskies return plenty of prominent pieces next season. Nimely, Gaye and Mentor Cooper are back on offense along with Morgan and Draves. The offensive line has multiple starters returning.
On defense, seven of the team's top nine tacklers -- Togeh Deseh, Reed Ulses, Josh Thomas, Anthony Sanchez, Diego Rangel, Jorge Ocampo and Prince Weih -- were juniors this season.
Muscatine will have some new opponents on its schedule next season, too, as new district assignments for the 2020-2021 seasons will be out this winter.
"I don't think there are any drastic changes we need to make as a program," Mueller said. "There are things we'll look at to get better. We have good kids in our program, good players coming back and great coaches.
"You can do all the little things right in the offseason, during the season and sometimes it doesn't work out. It is disappointing and frustrating, but we'll be fine moving forward. I truly believe that."
