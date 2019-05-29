Jenna Murray

Louisa-Muscatine alum Jenna Murray was awarded a varsity letter from Central College's track and field team.

 Dan_L._Vander_Beek

Louisa-Muscatine alum Jenna Murray was among those receiving postseason honors for the Central College women’s track and field team this spring. Murray was a recipient of a varsity letter for her efforts as a distance runner. Previously, she has won Most Improved from Central's track and field team.

Murray's best time in the 6k race was 25:31 during the NCAA Div. III regionals in December of 2017. Her best finish was 30th at the Dutch Invitational held on September 1, 2017.

