Louisa-Muscatine alum Jenna Murray was among those receiving postseason honors for the Central College women’s track and field team this spring. Murray was a recipient of a varsity letter for her efforts as a distance runner. Previously, she has won Most Improved from Central's track and field team.
Murray's best time in the 6k race was 25:31 during the NCAA Div. III regionals in December of 2017. Her best finish was 30th at the Dutch Invitational held on September 1, 2017.
