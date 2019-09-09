MHS FB- Greenhaw

Muscatine's Drew Greenhaw breaks away from Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Jared White during the 2016 season opener at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids during Greenhaw's senior season at MHS.

 BETH VAN ZANDT/MUSCATINE JOURNAL

Muscatine High School graduate Drew Greenhaw, now playing football at South Dakota, had three catches for 40 yards against fifth-ranked Oklahoma.

The Coyotes didn't offer much competition against the Sooners, who are a national powerhouse, as the final was 70-14. Still, Greenhaw, a redshirt sophomore, put up a solid performance against one of the best teams in the nation. 

South Dakota lost in Week 1 to Montana 31-17.

The three catches against Oklahoma were the former Muskie's first catches of this season. In 2018, he played in four games for the Coyotes and recorded one catch for nine yards against Indiana St.

