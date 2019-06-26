Baseball

Wednesday's scores

Davenport West 14-10, Muscatine 2-0

Durant 8, Camanche 5

LATE TUESDAY

Lone Tree 17, Wapello 7

Lone Tree;175;040;X;--;17

Wapello;000;70X;-X;--;7

Wapello stats only

Avery Knock. Chase Witte. 2B -- Daniel Meeker, Brenton Ross. RBIs -- Rhett Smith, Tate Kronfeldt, Brenton Ross, Joel Chaney, Evan Ross.

IHSAA district pairings

lass 2A District 6

First Round

Mid-Prairie, BYE

West Liberty vs. Durant, 5 p.m. July 13 at Tipton

West Branch, BYE

Tipton vs. Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m. July 13 at Tipton

Semifinals

Mid-Prairie vs. West Liberty/Durant winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Mid-Prairie

West Branch vs. Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Mid-Prairie

Finals

7 p.m. July 20 at Mid-Prairie

Class 2A District 7

First Round

Wilton, BYE

West Burlington vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 5 p.m. July 13 at Wapello

Mediapolis, BYE

Wapello vs. Danville, 7 p.m. July 13 at Wilton

Semifinals

Wilton vs. West Burlington/Louisa Muscatine winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Wilton

Mediapolis vs. Wapello/Danville winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Wilton

Finals

7 p.m. July 20 at Wilton

Softball

IGHSAU regional pairings

Class 2A Region 6

First round

Bellevue vs. Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m., July 8

Quarterfinals

Marquoketa Valley/Bellevue winner at Durant, 7 p.m. July 10

MFL-Mar-Mac vs. Alburnett, 7 p.m., July 10

Clayton Ridge/North Cedar winner at Beckman Catholic, 7 p.m., July 10

Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m., July 10

North Cedar at Clayton Ridge, 7 p.m., July 8

Semifinals

at Durant High School, 7 p.m., July 12

at Beckman Catholic, 7 p.m., July 12

Championship

7 p.m., July 15, TBA

Class 2A Region 8

First round

Mediapolis at West Branch, 7 p.m., July 8

Danville at Pekin, 7 p.m., July 8

Quarterfinals

West Branch/Mediapolis winner at Regina, 7 p.m., July 10

Cardinal at Wapello, 7 p.m., July 10

Pekin/Danville winner at Wilton, 7 p.m., July 10

Van Buren at Highland, 7 p.m., July 10

Semifinals

at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m., July 12

at Wilton, 7 p.m., July 12

Championship

7 p.m. July 15, TBA

Class 3A Region 1

First round

Columbus at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m., July 10

Center Point-Urbana at Monticello, 7 p.m., July 10

Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m., July 10

Davis County at West Burlington, 7 p.m., July 10

Semifinals

Davenport Assumption/Columbus winner vs. Monticello/Center Point-Urbana winner, at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m., July 12

Camanche/Tipton winner vs. West Burlington/Davis County winner, at Camanche, 7 p.m., July 12

Championship

7 p.m. July 15, TBA

Class 3A Region 3

First round

Central Lee at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.

PCM at Centerville, 7 p.m., July 10

South Tama at Williamsburg, 7 p.m., July 10

Chariton at Edduville-Blakesburg, 7 p.m., July 10

Semifinals

Louisa-Muscatine/Central Lee winner vs. Centerville/PCM winner, at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m., July 12

Williamsburg/South Tama winner vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg/Chariton winner, at Williamsburg, 7 p.m., July 12

Championship

7 p.m., July 15, TBA

Class 3A Region 6

First round

Vinton Shellsburg at West Liberty, 7 p.m., July 10

Union Community at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m., July 10

Oelwein at Anamosa, 7 p.m., July 10

Waukon at Crestwood, 7 p.m., July 10

Semifinals

West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner vs. North Fayette Valley/Union Community winner, at West Liberty, 7 p.m., July 12

Anamosa/Oelwein winner vs. Crestwood/Waukon winner, 7 p.m., July 12

Championship

7 p.m., July 15, TBA

Class 5A Region 7

Davenport north at Iowa City West, 7 p.m., July 11

Semifinals

Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa, 7 p.m., July 13

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine, 7 p.m., July 13

Championship

7 p.m. July 16, TBA

