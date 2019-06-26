Baseball
Wednesday's scores
Davenport West 14-10, Muscatine 2-0
Durant 8, Camanche 5
LATE TUESDAY
Lone Tree 17, Wapello 7
Lone Tree;175;040;X;--;17
Wapello;000;70X;-X;--;7
Wapello stats only
Avery Knock. Chase Witte. 2B -- Daniel Meeker, Brenton Ross. RBIs -- Rhett Smith, Tate Kronfeldt, Brenton Ross, Joel Chaney, Evan Ross.
IHSAA district pairings
lass 2A District 6
First Round
Mid-Prairie, BYE
West Liberty vs. Durant, 5 p.m. July 13 at Tipton
West Branch, BYE
Tipton vs. Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m. July 13 at Tipton
Semifinals
Mid-Prairie vs. West Liberty/Durant winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Mid-Prairie
West Branch vs. Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Mid-Prairie
Finals
7 p.m. July 20 at Mid-Prairie
Class 2A District 7
First Round
Wilton, BYE
West Burlington vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 5 p.m. July 13 at Wapello
Mediapolis, BYE
Wapello vs. Danville, 7 p.m. July 13 at Wilton
Semifinals
Wilton vs. West Burlington/Louisa Muscatine winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Wilton
Mediapolis vs. Wapello/Danville winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Wilton
Finals
7 p.m. July 20 at Wilton
Softball
IGHSAU regional pairings
Class 2A Region 6
First round
Bellevue vs. Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m., July 8
Quarterfinals
Marquoketa Valley/Bellevue winner at Durant, 7 p.m. July 10
MFL-Mar-Mac vs. Alburnett, 7 p.m., July 10
Clayton Ridge/North Cedar winner at Beckman Catholic, 7 p.m., July 10
Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m., July 10
North Cedar at Clayton Ridge, 7 p.m., July 8
Semifinals
at Durant High School, 7 p.m., July 12
at Beckman Catholic, 7 p.m., July 12
Championship
7 p.m., July 15, TBA
Class 2A Region 8
First round
Mediapolis at West Branch, 7 p.m., July 8
Danville at Pekin, 7 p.m., July 8
Quarterfinals
West Branch/Mediapolis winner at Regina, 7 p.m., July 10
Cardinal at Wapello, 7 p.m., July 10
Pekin/Danville winner at Wilton, 7 p.m., July 10
Van Buren at Highland, 7 p.m., July 10
Semifinals
at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m., July 12
at Wilton, 7 p.m., July 12
Championship
7 p.m. July 15, TBA
Class 3A Region 1
First round
Columbus at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m., July 10
Center Point-Urbana at Monticello, 7 p.m., July 10
Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m., July 10
Davis County at West Burlington, 7 p.m., July 10
Semifinals
Davenport Assumption/Columbus winner vs. Monticello/Center Point-Urbana winner, at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m., July 12
Camanche/Tipton winner vs. West Burlington/Davis County winner, at Camanche, 7 p.m., July 12
Championship
7 p.m. July 15, TBA
Class 3A Region 3
First round
Central Lee at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.
PCM at Centerville, 7 p.m., July 10
South Tama at Williamsburg, 7 p.m., July 10
Chariton at Edduville-Blakesburg, 7 p.m., July 10
Semifinals
Louisa-Muscatine/Central Lee winner vs. Centerville/PCM winner, at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m., July 12
Williamsburg/South Tama winner vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg/Chariton winner, at Williamsburg, 7 p.m., July 12
Championship
7 p.m., July 15, TBA
Class 3A Region 6
First round
Vinton Shellsburg at West Liberty, 7 p.m., July 10
Union Community at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m., July 10
Oelwein at Anamosa, 7 p.m., July 10
Waukon at Crestwood, 7 p.m., July 10
Semifinals
West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner vs. North Fayette Valley/Union Community winner, at West Liberty, 7 p.m., July 12
Anamosa/Oelwein winner vs. Crestwood/Waukon winner, 7 p.m., July 12
Championship
7 p.m., July 15, TBA
Class 5A Region 7
Davenport north at Iowa City West, 7 p.m., July 11
Semifinals
Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa, 7 p.m., July 13
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine, 7 p.m., July 13
Championship
7 p.m. July 16, TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.