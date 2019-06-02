The Muscatine baseball team had to wait until July 9 to sweep an opponent last season. This year, it just had to wait for the weather to cooperate.
After its first three games were called off due to weather, Muscatine started the 2019 season off on the right foot by sweeping Mount Pleasant, 7-2 and 7-1.
The wins were Grant Pippert's first two as the head coach of the Muscatine baseball program.
In game one, the Muskies trailed 2-0 entering the sixth inning. Then a double by senior Bryce Owen opened the floodgates, as they scored three runs in the inning and four in the seventh to pull away.
"It just goes to show when you stay positive and keep working the law of averages work themselves out," Pippert said.
Dawson Toborg had three RBIs in game one and Drew Logel had two in game two.
Zach Eversmeyer picked up the win on the mound in game one, as the junior allowed seven hits and struck out six in six innings of work. Dalton Logal went six innings in game two and allowed just four hits and struck out two. Both players were called into duty to replace seniors Gabe Mulder and Vincent Benevente. Pippert says both seniors still remain with the team but will not play until June 22.
"It's next man in and holy cow, I'm so proud of them," Pippert said of Eversmeyer and Logal. "We moved Dalton up from the sophomore team and boy, I don't know if he'll be pitching sophomore ever again after that performance."
