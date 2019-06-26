Muscatine logo

The Muscatine baseball team scored first Wednesday night at Davenport West.

The Falcons didn't flinch.

Muscatine surrendered 10 runs in the second inning on its way to a 14-2 loss at Davenport West. Davenport West controlled game two from start to finish to hand Muscatine a 10-0 defeat. Both games ended in a five-inning mercy-rule.

The Falcons sent 16 batters to the plate in the second inning of game one. Leo DeLaPaz and Logan Gluba each drove in three runs to spark the 10-run explosion.

Drew Logel had both RBIs in the game for the Muskies.

The Muskies (7-11, 4-8 MAC) have now lost five in a row and six of their last seven games. 

Durant 8, Camanche 5: Camanche loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh innings but Durant (9-9) still managed to hold on for its fifth win in six games. Jake Wilkomm picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats and Keagen Head recorded the save.

Two RBI singles from Logan Callison and another from Nate Dierckx helped Durant build its lead in the third and fourth innings.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments