John Windham knew the rebuild of the Muscatine basketball program wasn’t going to happen overnight. His team, however, trailed by just two points midway through the opening quarter against an experienced Iowa City High ball club.
However, the Muskie deficit quickly grew to 17 after a barrage of 3-pointers by the City Hawks. Muscatine never recovered and ultimately dropped its season opener, 58-15, at home Thursday night.
“(We) just need to keep our heads up, keep working hard and get better each day,” Windham said.
After a scoreless three minute stretch to open the game, City High’s Carter Westlake drilled back-to-back 3-pointers while Tyree Williams and Cooper Zeck each converted buckets for Muscatine to make the score 6-4.
However, the Little Hawks exploded for a 32-1 run to take control of the game. They got out in transition and created open looks from the perimeter as Antonio Turner drained five shots from beyond the arc during that stretch. He scored 18 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 23 points.
“When you give up uncontested 3s wide open, that’s the difference in the gap,” Windham said. “At halftime, they had 27 points beyond the arc and 38 in the first half.”
However, offense was just as big of a struggle for Muscatine (0-1) as defense in that stretch. After Cooper Zeck’s layup midway through the first quarter to make it 6-4, the Muskies went nearly 12 minutes without a field goal. The cold spell was finally broken by a floater by Noah Hahn with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
Turnovers were a problem for Muscatine, as Windham acknowledged his players were doing more thinking than doing on the offensive end.
“We have to believe in each other,” Windham said on correcting the turnovers. “We’re still trying to understand what we’re trying to do. We’ve got guys where this is all new.”
The offense didn’t get better in the second half, as the Muskies only scored six points after halftime. But, Windham did see some positives on the defensive end as his team gave up considerably fewer 3-point attempts after halftime.
“At halftime, we told them to have high hands, and I think they came out and started doing that better,” Windham said. “Offensively we need to find a niche
“There’s many ways to score: half court sets, a steal and a layup, rebound off a quick outlet pass and free throws. We’re not clicking on any of those.”
There were a few signs late, such as senior Nate Diercks scoring five points late in the game, which was the highest total on the team, and junior Briggs Miller getting in the paint.
Unfortunately for Windham and the Muskies, they have little time to correct the issues that ailed them in their season opener. In fact, all Muscatine will have time for is a quick walkthrough after school before tonight’s home matchup against Washington.
“They’re going to come in, press us and run some nice half-court stuff,” Windham said of Washington. “I use the analogy we’re like oil and vinegar right now, but we haven’t shaken it up to make a nice dressing.”
