Muscatine boys soccer sorting out roles

Muscatine returns just four of its 30 goals from 2019, but given the circumstances, the teams that return a substantive portion of its scoring from the last time they played are few and far between.

"We've been practicing really well," Rios said. "Now, we just want to try and transfer that to the game field."

Rios and Melendez scored three of those returning goals.

"(Christopher) and I have really tried to take on some leadership," Melendez said. "We want to make connections with every player on the team, we're just bonding right away. Us doing that helps the program out and gets us all on the same page."

It will put some stress on the underclassmen on the roster, but the game reps will only be beneficial in the long run, no matter the short-term results.

"We'll be young," Varela said. "With young teams, the mistakes sometimes show and mistakes are made, things like that. But overall, I think we're going to be pretty competitive throughout."

It's hard for any team to gauge the prep soccer landscape, but in the early-goings this season, the Muskies just want the opposition to be in for a battle.

"We want (opponents) to be worried," Melendez said. "We don't want them thinking its going to be an easy win. We want them to think, 'Oh, we're playing Muscatine, we're going to have to work.' And at practice we're doing that, you can tell some people are getting nervous because of the intensity we've been playing with even at practice. So if we bring that to every game, teams will notice us."

