Muscatine boys soccer sorting out roles

The 2020 season was supposed to be lined up for the Muscatine boys soccer team to make a move toward the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
Due to COIVID-19, that season didn’t happen.
For some of the players, the time off has them relishing some of the littler things.
"Just the grind of being back out here," junior Miles Melendez said. "We wanted to have a good season last year, but it didn't happen. But coming out this year, our intensity is amazing every single practice, we go 100% and if we mess up, we make sure to let each other know right away."
Now, left with a really young roster with a surplus of midfielders but some gaps elsewhere, the Muskies are just waiting to start their season to see how and where they line up amongst the teams in the MAC.
"We're going to have to turn some of those kids into defenders and some into forwards," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "We're going to have to be a little hybrid. The strength is a lot of really good, talented kids, the back side is the inexperience.
"It's a big jump for some of them to move from 15 and under to all of the sudden playing high school, where its essentially 19 and under ... but they'll get used to it."
And coach Varela is left to try and fit the pieces together in the most successful way. However, with so many underclassmen on the varsity roster, Varela doesn’t have much background to go on with some of his players.
"I'm just trying to figure our kids' names," Varela said. "Usually we only have one freshman class to worry about, but this year, it feels like we have two with it being the sophomores' first year.
"It's been an adjustment, that year that went by, you lose a lot. I'm sure every sport has gone through it, it's just our turn."
The Muskies finished the 2019 season going 6-10 overall and 4-4 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
But before that, Muscatine rattled off double-digit win totals in each of the eight seasons prior to 2019.
Now back at it, the Muskies are trying to hit the restart button on not just the sport, but the program in general in hopes of finding the success it once had.
"We went through a couple years where we weren't quite as successful as we were the years prior," Varela said. "But hopefully, this year, some of those names and those kids you'll start hearing more and more about will step up and help carry us through."
That might have to start with this season's team laying the foundation.
"We're excited to be back," senior Christopher Rios said. "Last year, I was excited for the season, but I was disappointed it didn't happen. But we have this year, and we're going to make the best of it."
Muscatine returns just four of its 30 goals from 2019, but given the circumstances, the teams that return a substantive portion of its scoring from the last time they played are few and far between.
"We've been practicing really well," Rios said. "Now, we just want to try and transfer that to the game field."
Rios and Melendez scored three of those returning goals.
"(Christopher) and I have really tried to take on some leadership," Melendez said. "We want to make connections with every player on the team, we're just bonding right away. Us doing that helps the program out and gets us all on the same page."
It will put some stress on the underclassmen on the roster, but the game reps will only be beneficial in the long run, no matter the short-term results.
"We'll be young," Varela said. "With young teams, the mistakes sometimes show and mistakes are made, things like that. But overall, I think we're going to be pretty competitive throughout."
It's hard for any team to gauge the prep soccer landscape, but in the early-goings this season, the Muskies just want the opposition to be in for a battle.
"We want (opponents) to be worried," Melendez said. "We don't want them thinking its going to be an easy win. We want them to think, 'Oh, we're playing Muscatine, we're going to have to work.' And at practice we're doing that, you can tell some people are getting nervous because of the intensity we've been playing with even at practice. So if we bring that to every game, teams will notice us."