Judd Anderson knew Thursday’s dual against a first-year program in Williamsburg with a small roster would be the perfect opportunity to give some varsity regulars a rest and allow other kids a chance to swim a varsity race.
On top of that, though, it was the perfect opportunity for the Muskies’ first dual win of the season, which they pulled off by a score of 89-80 Thursday at Carver Pool.
“We got a lot of kids a chance to race in the varsity level,” Anderson said. “Williamsburg is a first-year team. They had a few good guys, but they didn’t have many. I knew their roster was small so we wanted to give everybody a chance.
“They did really well.”
The Muskies won four events, and Anderson was also pleased with his team racking up 13 second- and third-place finishes.
Thomas Lobianco won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.67, and Jaeger McCarter, a freshman, won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:19.54.
Anderson was also pleased with the effort put forth by Isaac Nichols and Adam Crumly in the 500 freestyle. Nichols won the event in 6:28.35, and Crumly came in second with a time of 6:36.68.
The Muskies also claimed a title in the 400 freestyle relay to clinch the dual win. Carson Borde, Will Zillig, Benson Storr and Nichols made up the winning team with a time of 4:08.43.
Zillig, a senior, also continued to show promise in the 100-yard butterfly, an event he started late in his junior season according to Anderson. Zillig placed second with a time of 1:02.49.
“He swam the butterfly at the end of last year as good as the all-American times back when I was swimming,” Anderson said. “We’ll see where he goes this year.”
Entering the night, Judd planned on resting key swimmers such as Ryan Boeding, Wade Whiteside and Daylon Shelangoski, something that will come in handy as the schedule ramps up for the Muskie swimmers over the next couple weeks.
However, because of an unknown problem with the starting system, the Muskies had nine swimmers in four different events get disqualified. Still, Muscatine was able to put together a formidable enough lineup to earn its first win of the season.
“All in all we were able to fill the lineup and be competitive,” Anderson said. “It was a little hectic with the equipment, but they hung in there and did all right.”
Muscatine will be back in action Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Invitational.
