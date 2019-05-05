Muscatine had a bit of a mountain to climb on Saturday morning. Coming off a tournament last weekend in which it lost two of three games as well as a loss to Davenport Assumption, Muscatine had to turn around and face Class 3A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Prairie.
It seemed as though the teams came in with similar game plans: don’t let the opponent find space out wide and force the action towards the middle.
In the end, the Hawks were able to put just enough quality shots on goal to sneak one by and come away with a 1-0 win over the Muskies.
“I got concerned that focusing too much on the middle (that Prairie) would go right over us and be on the back post," assistant coach Austin Kinsey said. "I think by the end (that’s) how it shook out, push the ball to the middle and play smart.”
Kinsey filled in for head coach Nate Meineke, who wasn't able to attend the game. It's the second consecutive game Meineke has missed, as he was unable to attend Muscatine's loss to Assumption earlier in the week.
The Hawks had an opportunity to get on the board in the 25th minute off of a cross, but Muskie goalie Gracie Brossart made a diving save to preserve the shutout to that point.
Prairie threatened again on one of its last possessions before halftime. An apparent miscommunication between the Muskie defenders left a streaking Hawk unattended on the backside, but the pass was too far out in front to capitalize and the teams went into the break scoreless.
The Hawks (8-2) were able to put together a couple of decent scoring chances until they ultimately did find the back of the net. But otherwise, the game’s battle came down to attacks and counter-attacks that were sniffed out by the opposing defense.
The deciding goal came in the 71st minute when Prairie senior Sophia Meier put a perfectly-placed kick past the diving Brossart.
One of the Muskies’ best scoring chances came when sophomore Jenna McLaughlin found some space along the end line after a corner kick. She dribbled across the field in front of the Hawks' goal, but as the defense collapsed around the goal, McLaughlin wasn’t able to feed freshman teammate Meredith Connor for what could have been a scoring opportunity.
The Muskies (5-5) have lost two straight Mississippi Athletic Conference games. But beyond that, they’ve now lost four of their last five including a tournament in Burlington last weekend that saw them go 1-2.
Muscatine, which is tied for fourth in the conference with a 4-2 record, will be on the road Tuesday against Clinton (4-5).
“(We'll) take the weekend to reset," Kinsley said. "I think that if we can continue to focus on being one step ahead of the (opponent) when we move the ball and move it quickly, I think we’re going to be in a good spot."
It was Indiana Stephens in goal for the Muskies. She did a great job.!
