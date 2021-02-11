Muscatine city bowling roll-offs slated for weekend

There will be a new champion crowned Sunday in the men's Bowler of the Year competition at the Rose Bowl.

Sean McCleary and Matt Weggen, the Muscatine Bowler of the Year winners the past two years, are not among the 16 bowlers in the Division I field.

The Senior Bowler of the Year, Senior Sweet 16 and the Youth Roll-off will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Sweet 16 and Bowler of the Year for both Division I and II start at 10 a.m. Sunday with the ladies. The men's event follows around 12:30-1 p.m.

Qualifiers are based on scores from the Muscatine USBC City Tournament held two weeks ago. Each bowler's nine-game scratch scores were compiled to qualify for the tournament.

In the Division I men's competition, the top five qualifiers are Jesse Owen (2177), Jeff Swank (2147), Damon Stalkfleet (2133), Dennis Wagoner (2125) and Scott Berlin (2111).

Triscia Klein, last year's Sweet 16 winner, is in the ladies field. The top qualifiers are Amber Clemens (2087), Tabitha Bieri (2076), Cathy Ribbink (2036), Laurie Lanfier (2024) and Kayla Skidmore (1927). Bieri is seeking her third Sweet 16 title in the past four years.