Muscatine city bowling roll-offs slated for weekend
MUSCATINE CITY BOWLING

Muscatine city bowling roll-offs slated for weekend

bowling
Volodymyr Vasylkiv - Fotolia

There will be a new champion crowned Sunday in the men's Bowler of the Year competition at the Rose Bowl.

Sean McCleary and Matt Weggen, the Muscatine Bowler of the Year winners the past two years, are not among the 16 bowlers in the Division I field.

The Senior Bowler of the Year, Senior Sweet 16 and the Youth Roll-off will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Sweet 16 and Bowler of the Year for both Division I and II start at 10 a.m. Sunday with the ladies. The men's event follows around 12:30-1 p.m.

Qualifiers are based on scores from the Muscatine USBC City Tournament held two weeks ago. Each bowler's nine-game scratch scores were compiled to qualify for the tournament.

In the Division I men's competition, the top five qualifiers are Jesse Owen (2177), Jeff Swank (2147), Damon Stalkfleet (2133), Dennis Wagoner (2125) and Scott Berlin (2111).

Triscia Klein, last year's Sweet 16 winner, is in the ladies field. The top qualifiers are Amber Clemens (2087), Tabitha Bieri (2076), Cathy Ribbink (2036), Laurie Lanfier (2024) and Kayla Skidmore (1927). Bieri is seeking her third Sweet 16 title in the past four years.

Swank, Wagoner and Berlin are the top three qualifiers in the men's Senior Division. Lanfier and Sandra Cordrey (1810) are the top two qualifiers in the women's Senior Division. Lanfier won last year's women's Senior Division. 

In the youth boys division, the top three qualifiers are Draven Cole (2268), Alec Recker (2141) and Landon Wilder (2104). The top three girls are Lily Fischer (2204), Jersey Lessenger (2114) and Sarah Nelson (2113).

The tournament, which started in 1964 and is the largest of the year held by the Muscatine U.S. Bowling Congress, will be broadcast on FaceBook Live as well by Media Tree.

Muskie girls' rally goes for naught
Girls

Muskie girls' rally goes for naught

  • Updated

After trailing the entire game, including by double-digits in the first half, the Muscatine girls basketball team used a big third quarter to …

