Muscatine city bowling tournament qualifiers

Here is a look at the qualifiers in each division for this weekend's Muscatine City Bowling tournament.

The Senior Bowler of the Year, Senior Sweet 16 and the Youth Roll-off will begin at 2 p.m. today. The Sweet 16 and Bowler of the Year for both Division I and II start at 10 a.m. Sunday with the ladies. The men's event follows around 12:30-1 p.m.