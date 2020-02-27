Muscatine city bowling tournament slated for weekend

The Muscatine city bowling tournament has been held every year since 1964.
The tradition will continue this weekend at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine when festivities kick off on Saturday at 2 p.m. The tournaments for the Senior Bowler of the Year and Senior Sweet 16 as well as boys and girls youth divisions will take place on Saturday.
There will be two divisions each for Bowler of the Year and Sweet 16 open tournaments on Sunday, with the men’s division starting at 10 a.m. and women’s slated for 2 p.m.
“(Saturday) isn’t so much for the (adults), it’s for the kids. They’re the future of the sport,” said event organizer Laurie Lanfier. “So we try to make them feel special.”
The event is the largest of the year held by the Muscatine U.S. Bowling Congress (Muscatine USBC).
“The tournaments are the top 16 scratch scorers from their teams, doubles and singles,” said Lanfier. “(This year), there are multiple past champions in every division.”
Winners of the original tournament held in 1964 were Leo Salemink and Shirley Howell.
Matt Weggen has won the open division Bowler of the Year in three of the past five years, claiming the title in 2015, 2017 and again last year. Tabitha Bieri will go for three straight Sweet 16 titles after winning the past two tournaments.
Weggen has the top score for Bowler of the Year going into the tournament with a score of 2,294. Lanfier has the top score heading into the Sweet 16 tournament with a 2,046.
Larry Roberson and Judy Hocke were the senior champions in 2019.
“Bowling is just one of those sports that can be played by any age,” Lanfier said. “It’s a physical game, but it’s more social and can be as competitive or not as you want it to be.”