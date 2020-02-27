Muscatine city bowling tournament slated for weekend

The Muscatine city bowling tournament has been held every year since 1964.

The tradition will continue this weekend at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine when festivities kick off on Saturday at 2 p.m. The tournaments for the Senior Bowler of the Year and Senior Sweet 16 as well as boys and girls youth divisions will take place on Saturday.

There will be two divisions each for Bowler of the Year and Sweet 16 open tournaments on Sunday, with the men’s division starting at 10 a.m. and women’s slated for 2 p.m.

“(Saturday) isn’t so much for the (adults), it’s for the kids. They’re the future of the sport,” said event organizer Laurie Lanfier. “So we try to make them feel special.”

The event is the largest of the year held by the Muscatine U.S. Bowling Congress (Muscatine USBC).

“The tournaments are the top 16 scratch scorers from their teams, doubles and singles,” said Lanfier. “(This year), there are multiple past champions in every division.”

Winners of the original tournament held in 1964 were Leo Salemink and Shirley Howell.