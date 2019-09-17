The Muscatine volleyball team came up short against Bettendorf, losing in three sets.
However, the Muskies (2-3, 1-2 MAC) got a little closer in each set, losing by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-18.
Hannah Reynolds led the Muskies with seven kills, followed by Madi Peterson with six and Kaylynn Salyars with five.
But the Muskies had trouble putting it away, as Bettendorf had four players with six or more digs.
Salyars also added eight digs, two aces and 15 assists. Peterson and Ashlyn McGinnis each recorded an ace as well.
Rylie Moss led Muscatine in digs with 11, with Salyars and Peterson (six) chipping in in that department too.
Bettendorf (9-5, 3-1 MAC) was led by Johnaizjha Angel, Abbey VanMiddlesworth and Riley Deere, among others.
Deere and Kaalyn Peterson did damage while serving as well, the two combined for five aces.
"I thought the girls played well," Muscatine head coach Tim Martin said. "The girls played scrappy wven when we were down ... the games were a lot closer than the scores reflect.
"Offensively, we were pretty consistent across the net."
Kaitlyn McGinnis was the only Muskie to record a block, as opposed to Bettendorf, who had three as a team.
Angel had nine kills for the Bulldogs while VanMiddlesworth led the team in assists with 12. Deere added a match-best 15 digs in the victory.
"We had the lead at some point (in all three sets)," Martin said. "Their blocking was really affecting our offense."
Claudia Johnson and Maesa Harris added a combined 14 kills for the Bulldogs.
Muscatine's next match is Saturday against Clinton at home.
