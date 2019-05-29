The Muscatine girls soccer team had two goals Wednesday night: Stay fresh and advance to the regional final.
Mission accomplished.
Muscatine played nearly every player on the roster Wednesday on its home field and used three first-half goals to cruise to a 5-0 win over Clinton (6-11) in the Class 3A region 7 semifinals. Muscatine will hit the road to play Class 3A No. 3 Linn-Mar (17-1) Monday at 6 p.m. Linn-Mar beat Dubuque Hempstead 2-0 to advance.
“We definitely have a challenge next game and we knew that coming into (tonight),” coach Nate Meineke said. “Clinton is a good team but we’d beaten them earlier in the season. The hope was we could get different people in different positions and rest some people and go from there.”
Case in point, in the 60th minute Emmie Smith and Vada Fridley came into the game as forwards, leaving behind the defensive spots they normally occupy.
“We’re going to get you both a goal,” freshman Sofia Thomas told them.
Nine minutes later, Fridley found Smith in the middle of the box and she finished the play with a goal to put the Muskies up 5-0 in the 69th minute. The duo celebrated together and shortly after that was subbed out at the Muscatine soccer complex one last time.
“They’ve been best friends for a long time and it’s great to see they can work together from the top,” Meineke said. “For them to be able to play a different position and have some fun in their last home game was great.”
It was just the second goal of Smith’s varsity career, and first since her freshman season.
“We have a pretty good relationship since we play together in the back line,” Smith said. “I feel like we both wanted to drop back every time the ball went on our half. We went out and tried our best and it ended up working.”
With senior Trinity Christy, one of the Muskies’ top goal scorers, out of the lineup and on a field trip, junior Natalie Lingle filled the void by scoring two goals. Her first got the Muskies on the board in the seventh minute, as she found the bottom left corner of the net to give them a 1-0 lead.
“It was good to get that and get the team going,” Lingle said.
The Muskies controlled possession and played a majority of the game in the attacking third and after 14 minutes of knocking on the door, scored again in the 21st minute. This time it was junior Macy Connor, who followed a shot off the post by sophomore Emma Drawbaugh to give Muscatine a 2-0 lead.
“Before the game, we talked about how we needed to move the ball quick and get out with really good intensity,” Smith said. “That’s what we need to do when we go out against Linn-Mar.”
Senior Emma Freyermuth received a through ball from junior Emmy Drake and converted it into a goal in the 40th minute. Then, nine minutes into the second half, Lingle capped off her night with a header off an assist by freshman Grace Bode to put the game out of reach.
“She’s grown over the past couple of years,” Meineke said of Lingle. “She’s improved in terms of that aggressiveness we’re looking for. I’ve always told her she should shoot the ball, that’s why she’s in the middle of the field.”
Now, Class 3A No. 14 Muscatine will turn its attention to Linn-Mar with a trip to state on the line.
“It’s a consistency thing for us,” Meineke said. “I think we have the talent to compete with anybody but we have to play together for 80 minutes.”
