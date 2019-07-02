Muscatine coach Grant Pippert was skeptical Fairfield's hitting stats told the whole story. After Tuesday, that's no longer the case.
Fairfield lit up the Muscatine pitching staff for 11 runs and 15 hits in a 11-9 loss for the Muskies on Tuesday.
"Their team can hit," Pippert said. "They're the best hitting team we've seen all year by far."
Seniors Drew Logel and Tom LoBianco hit one home run apiece and the Muskies tallied nine runs and eight hits. Logel now has six home runs on the season while the long bomb was the first of LoBianco's career.
It was their best offensive outing since scoring nine runs June 3, but it wasn't enough to break a streak of 10 games without a win.
"We're just so close," Pippert said. "We just have to find a way to get one of these. We're really missing that taste of victory."
Muscatine (7-16-1) scored the first two runs of the game but Austin Simpson got Fairfield (18-4) on the board with a solo shot for his 11th home run of the season in the home half of the inning.
Fairfield scored three runs in the second inning and four in the third to pull away.
"We have to keep fighting and build off this," Pippert said. "We haven't hit our stride yet but we're getting closer and closer."
North game ends in tie
Last Thursday's game against Davenport North not be resumed and end in a tie. Logel hit a three-run shot to tie the score 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh, but the game was delayed due to lightning.
"It's kind of frustrating," Pippert said. "As of now it's going to end in a tie."
