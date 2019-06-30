They say good things come to those who wait.
For the Muscatine softball team, they had to wait over a month to officially mark the game against West Liberty a win.
The game originally started back on May 25th, at the Louisa-Muscatine tournament. It was the Muskies’ (22-7) second game of the season after they suffered a 3-0 loss to the Falcons to begin the season a couple of hours before.
However, the tournament stipulated that games last no longer than an hour and a half. After that allotted time, the Comets (21-2) and Muskies had only completed three innings, not enough for an official result to be counted, as per IGSHAU rules.
On Saturday, the two teams got together to finally put a bow on the contest. All the stats from the first go-round carried over, so the Muskies walked onto the field at Kent Stein Park already with a 4-2 lead in hand. By the end of the game, they built on that lead while allowing no (more) Comet runs to cross the plate. Thus, the game can finally be recorded as a 7-2 Muskie win.
"(We) have a lot of respect for West Liberty," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said, "they have a great program, they have a great season going. We knew we had to come and play hard today."
In the first inning (back during the L-M tournament), Muscatine batted around the order for a four-run first inning. That was after the Comets put up two of their own in the top of the first.
After giving up two hits to the Comets to start the action on Saturday in the top of the fourth, West Liberty could only manage to scatter four other hits over the last three innings.
Muscatine, on the other hand, threw its Class 5A weight around against the Class 3A opponent.
"When you look at it in perspective of rankings and records and all that ... here we are towards the end of the season and team's are a lot better than they were before," said Hopkins, "to have a chance to compete and beat a team like (West Liberty) - that's only their second loss this season - and I can see why, they're very talented."
In the bottom of the fourth, Muscatine’s Rylie Moss reached on an infield hit, then stole second. Haley Jarrett followed with a base hit of her own, and both runners came around to score when Kaylynn Salyars drove a pitch to the right-center gap for a two-RBI double.
"I think this is a big win for us because West Liberty is playing some good softball right now," Moss said. "It was really good for us to get this momentum and just keep building towards the end of the season."
The Muskies added an insurance run in the fifth when pitcher Carrie Nelson helped her own cause by driving in a run with a base hit after Emily Nietzel led off the inning with a single.
"For us to be able to finish this game and get a win against a great team ... we're happy," Hopkins said, "right now we're just trying to improve and I felt like we we came out and played well. I'm happy with the way we played today."
