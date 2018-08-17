There is no doubt that last season left a bitter taste for the Muscatine football players and coaches.
The Muskies went 2-7, including six losses by four or more touchdowns. However, there’s plenty for coach Jake Mueller and his team to be excited about entering the 2018 season.
The Muskies return a multitude of key pieces from last year’s team as well as a slew of talented sophomores who compiled a 9-0 record a year ago at the freshman level.
Most of all, the Muskies are motivated to start winning again.
“We really want to get rid of that 2-7 from last year,” senior quarterback Carson Orr said. “We’re looking past that and looking to have a good season this year.”
“I don’t see why we aren’t competitive in every game we play,” Mueller added. “We should be in a spot to challenge for the top of our district.”
The schedule is tough again for Muscatine with matchups against Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley and Johnston. The Muskies, though, have done everything Mueller could have expected in order to be in a much better position than they were a year ago at this time.
The ninth-year coach said his players had “one of the best summers I can remember,” from an attendance and commitment standpoint at offseason workouts.
“We’ve never had the commitment at such a young age as we’ve had,” Mueller said. “Usually it’s kind of varsity guys, the juniors and seniors that have a pretty high level of commitment.
“We have a lot of sophomores entering the mix with the juniors and seniors and they all understand it’s for the same cause. They all seem to want the competition, to make each other and our team better.”
The lack of competition for starting spots last season ranked among the biggest issues in Mueller’s mind, which he said never made players raise their level of production.
That won’t be the case this season.
“We have a higher number of seniors who are invested, that certainly makes things easier as a coach to get the message across,” Mueller said. “They (seniors) don’t care if they’re pushed by sophomores, they just want competition to make Muscatine football better.”
Unlike last year, there are no questions at quarterback entering the season.
Orr is the starter, and he threw for 900 yards a year ago, including 823 yards in the final five games after taking over the job in Week 5.
“It’s very different,” Orr said of entering the season as the starter. “Just getting all the reps and not having to share as much, that’s helped a lot.”
He’ll be joined in the backfield by sophomore Tim Nimely at running back. Nimely carved out a role in week six and rushed for 320 yards, one touchdown and averaged five yards per carry.
Senior Shane Mathias will anchor the offensive line, while fellow senior Dalton Sell will do the same on the defensive line.
Of course, the Muskies also have a large, talented class of sophomores that will make an impact.
In addition to Nimely, Eli Gaye (wide receiver/running back) and Prince Wei (cornerback) figure to be week one starters. Mueller expects among four to six will earn starting spots right away, with the potential for more to do so down the line.
“They all love football as much or more than any other group that I’ve been around at a young age,” Mueller said. “On top of that, there are just a lot of talented athletes in the class.”
The upperclassmen may not carry the same pedigree, but their leadership has been one of the most impressive parts of the team to date for Mueller. That, along with an arsenal of young talent and lessons learned after a rough 2017 make the playoffs a possibility in Mueller’s mind.
“If we compete, practice hard and get better every week I believe our goal should be to compete for a playoff spot,” Mueller said. “We have the things in place, I feel the talent is there. It’s just a matter of, are the young guys going to grow up and are the seniors going to play like seniors?
“If those things happen I feel confident we can compete for a playoff spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.