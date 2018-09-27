Pleasant Valley's 1-4 record is not fooling the Muscatine football team.
All four of the Spartans' losses were to ranked opponents, and three were on the road. Aside from a 20-0 loss at Bettendorf in the season opener, Pleasant Valley hasn't lost another game by more than seven points.
When head coach Jake Mueller and the 4-1 Muskies visit Pleasant Valley at 7 p.m. Friday night, they know they will be facing a much tougher opponent than what the record indicates.
"It does not indicate how good of a team they are at all," Mueller said. "They're an excellent football team with really good players, a good coaching staff and they've played some very tough opponents. We're not fooled. We know we're going to be in a tough, tough ball game on Friday night against a good football team."
The Muskies proved on homecoming against Iowa City High that it didn't get too low after a 42-7 loss to Johnston a week earlier. Now, they'll be tasked with avoiding getting too high on themselves after outscoring the Little Hawks 34-0 in the second half to run away with a 46-17 rout in the district opener.
For the first time in as long as Mueller could remember, the Muskies played 11 different players on offense and defense last Friday, avoiding any platoons.
"I don't know when and how long it's been, but I bet it's been a long time since Muscatine's started 11 guys on offense and 11 guys on defense," Mueller said. "We had 22 starters. I've been here for 14 years as a head coach or an assistant, and I can't ever remember us doing that.
"It speaks to the competition we have on our team and the depth that we've built a little bit. And it gets more guys engaged, so I think that's been a key here the last few weeks to kind of get to that point."
This week, Mueller isn't so much concerned about convincing his players how strong of an opponent they will face Friday night as he is preparing for a PV squad that plays the game differently than any other team the Muskies will face this fall.
"Each year you play PV, it's just a different week than everybody else because of what they do offensively," Mueller said. "It's different than any team you play. You have to really sell to your team that it's a team effort for us because it takes a great effort on our scout unit this week to try to replicate what PV does offensively.
"For our defense, we've got to be really clued in to our assignments and taking care of business and being clued in to what they do because they do it really well. And they have a really outstanding quarterback who's running that show. He's as good as anybody I've seen them put out there because he can run it, throw it, he's very elusive and he's a heck of a football player."
The quarterback Mueller was referencing, Max Slaven, has thrown for 508 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions. He's also the Spartans' leading rusher with 326 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
But Muscatine counters with its own playmakers on offense. Quarterback Carson Orr has been the most accurate passer in Class 4A District 4 with a 60.5 completion percentage to go along with 805 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions. Then there's sophomore running back Tim Nimely, who has rushed for 720 yards on 133 attempts, and sophomore wide receiver Eli Gaye, who has 37 receptions for 486 yards.
Not to mention, it appears the team is finally starting to play what Mueller calls "Muskie football."
"They played fast, physical, had fun and started to play like we're capable of playing," Mueller said of the homecoming performance. "I feel like the second half of Friday night was probably the first time I've seen where we started to do what we're capable of doing collectively, and not just one group or another group, but collectively − offense, defense, special teams. That was kind of what I was looking to see, and hopefully we can build on that."