Extra work in the weight room and on the practice field has played a major role in Muscatine’s 2-0 start. However, the team’s weekly book study may have been what helped put it over the top in Friday’s 40-37 double-overtime win against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
“One of the lessons recently was about staying connected as a group,” head coach Jake Mueller said. "That really played a part (Friday); I feel like we stayed together and connected.”
Mueller said the Muskies are reading a different book at all three levels, freshmen, sophomores and varsity. The varsity is currently reading The Power of Positive Leadership by Jon Gordon. Each Monday, senior Shane Mathias reads a chapter aloud to the team and the Muskies discuss it, which Mueller says “has been really good for us.”
The Muskies trailed almost the entire game Friday but countered each punch the J-Hawks threw, including scoring with less than a minute remaining to force overtime. Muscatine eventually finished it off in double overtime with Carson Orr’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Zeck.
“We’re learning a lot about positivity,” Zeck said. “Through all your hardships you face, just staying positive and going with that mentality. We’re just a tight nit group, a family. We’re a band of brothers and we stick together through everything."
Special teams were x-factor
Certainly, it wasn’t perfect on that side of the ball for Muscatine. An error on a kick return followed by a dropped punt led to a Jefferson touchdown, and Ezeki Leggins returned a kick 90 yards for a score later in the game. Still, Muscatine’s special teams played a major role in Friday’s win.
A roughing the punter call on Jefferson changed momentum early, as Muscatine went on to tie the score, 7-7, on that drive.
Then the Muskies blocked a punt around midfield in the third quarter. Six plays later, Muscatine sophomore Tim Nimely finished off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 14.
Carson Borde bounced back from a rough Week 1 in a big way in Week 2. He drilled a 25-yard field goal to give the Muskies their first lead, 17-14, to begin the fourth quarter.
Borde drilled another field goal from 38 yards out a few minutes later to give the Muskies a 20-14 lead.
Finally, after Leggins’ kick return for a J-Hawk touchdown in the fourth quarter, Jacob Cross shanked the extra point and the game remained tied at 20. If Cross makes that kick, the Muskies have to go for two after Eli Gaye’s touchdown run with less than a minute remaining. Instead, a Borde extra point was good enough to tie the game at 27 and force overtime.
Nimely carries big load
The Muskie standout rushed 35 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns on Friday.
In Mueller’s nine years as Muscatine’s coach, Tanner Bohling’s game of 36 carries for 301 yards against Clinton in 2011 is the only instance a player carried the ball more than Nimely did Friday.
“He’s put the time and effort in to have a game like that,” Mueller said of Nimely. “You have to put in time in the offseason to have games like that.”
Here’s Nimely’s nine-game pace as of now: 261 carries, 1,530 yards and 14 touchdowns.
If he stays on that pace, he would top Bohling’s 1,392 rushing yards in 2011 and Alphonso Soko’s 1,161 yards as a junior in 2015.
Nimely, just like the rest of the Muscatine team, still has room to grow after escaping with a win in Week 2.
