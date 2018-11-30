BETTENDORF, Iowa — Pleasant Valley's zone defense can flummox a lot of teams.
Muscatine fell victim to it Friday night.
The Muskies shot just 21 percent from the field and had 17 turnovers in a 50-19 loss to the Spartans at Pleasant Valley High School.
Head coach Susan Orvis pointed to the shot selection as one of the biggest issues on the night. The Muskies shot 26 3-pointers as opposed to 13 2-point attempts and were just 3-of-26 from behind the arc.
"We talked about attacking the rim more, coming in and having a more balanced shot chart, so to speak," Orvis said. "We settled and certainly then, when they weren't falling it was easy to float to the outside and settle instead of attack, get to the foul line and create other opportunities.
"It's something our young group is working towards improving and it showed a little bit tonight."
Pleasant Valley stormed out of the gates, taking an 18-0 lead after the first quarter and holding the Muskies (0-3, 0-2 MAC) scoreless until a layup from sophomore Madi Petersen 75 seconds into the second quarter.
"That's not how we want to start ball games, for sure but that's where mentally, we just have to bounce back and chip away," Orvis said. "That's where we're trying to get to with this group is just get a little bit at a time. A possession here, every possession matters on both sides."
Pleasant Valley (3-0, 2-0) showed no signs of ill effects after losing three starters from last year's 21-2 team. Macy Beinborn led the Spartans with 18 points while Carli Spelhaug added 16 points.
"We don't have one kid on our team that has the same role as they did last year," Pleasant Valley head coach Jennifer Goetz said. "We just have a coachability. Everything we talked about in pregame, halftime and timeouts, things we've challenged them to do, they do it."
Petersen led the Muskies with nine points and four rebounds off the bench, another positive sign for the team moving forward.
"We're really pleased with her. She had a phenomenal day in practice yesterday and the day before," Orvis said. "We're starting to see that translate and I think that's the biggest thing for our group, just seeing it translate and then translate all together. I think we're seeing glimpses of people here and there, we just quite aren't in a team rhythm with that."
Zoey Long added eight points for Muscatine while Alicia Garcia had two points and six rebounds.
"I think you can see, we're still getting our legs under us a little bit, we're still finding ourselves to a degree but for our group, they're adapting to different roles, more prominent roles at this level and you can see it moved a little quick for us tonight," Orvis said. "We did see some good things, the scoreboard probably doesn't show it, but we saw some good things and we're going to take every little bit of improvement and build on it."
