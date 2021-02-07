Muscatine girls run away from West

While both teams started off hot during Saturday afternoon's Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball tilt between Muscatine and Davenport West, it was the Muskies that didn't slow down.

Zoey Long made four 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 20 points to pace Muscatine in its 66-27 home win.

"We did a nice job knocking down shots, especially early," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "After the opening quarter, I think we did a good job of making some adjustments."

Muscatine (7-7, 7-6 MAC) had three other players reach double figures. Meadow Freers scored 14 points, Grace Bode had 13 and Madi Petersen finished with 11.

Kaitlyn Powell led West (2-9, 1-7 MAC) with 11 points.

"It was nice to see the balance on offense," Orvis said. "Zoey stretched the floor and got some good looks. And then Meadow came in and she really was aggressive in getting to the basket in the second half."

The Muskies grabbed 41 rebounds. Freers, Bode and Petersen each had eight.

Muscatine outscored West 21-2 in the second quarter, but had to battle through some players in early foul trouble.