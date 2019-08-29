031017-UNI-Bradley-006

Bradley's Leti Lerma reacts after the foul and basket against Northern Iowa , Friday, March 10, 2017, during quarterfinal action of the Women's Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament held at the iWireless Center in Moline. Northern Iowa wins 69-39 to advance to the semifinal round.

 John Schultz

Leti Lerma, Muscatine native and member of the MHS's Class of 2013, has accepted a position on the coaching staff at her alma mater, Bradley University.

Lerma played at Bradley from 2013 to 2017, and upon graduating became one of just four players in the nation to amass totals of 350 points, 320 rebounds, 65 assists, 15 blocks and 40 steals or more. She was first-team all-conference in the Missouri Valley Conference her senior year.

Since then, Lerma has played professionally in the Global Women's Basketball Association for the St. Louis Surge as well as done color commentary for televised Bradley games. She also aided the university's marketing team.

In the new position, Lerma will be in charge of video for the team and contributing to the program's social media pages.

