With summer sports winding down and a new school year approaching, Muscatine high school found its new athletic director.
The Muscatine school district announced the hiring of Tom Ulses as the new high school athletic director at Monday’s school board meeting. Ulses replaces Mike Morgan, who announced his retirement in May after serving as the activities director for two years.
Ulses is the Muskies’ third athletic director hired in the last five years.
“I was extremely impressed when I interviewed with the excitement for both the high school and the community pride as well,” Ulses said when asked about what made Muscatine stand out. “(I like) the combination of a large high school with a small town feel and excitement. Everybody is pulling for the same goal and school system.”
Ulses, who is 47-years old, served as the activities director for Columbus Catholic High School for the past three years and had the same position for the middle school as well. He helped lead a high school athletic department that boasted a winning record in football, volleyball, softball, and baseball as well as boys and girls soccer in the previous school year.
Columbus Catholic is a Class 3A school, so it will be a bit of a jump to Class 5A Muscatine.
Prior to his time as an athletic director, he was a principal at Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo, IA for 11 years.
The new Muskie athletic director will officially start his tenure July 9, and anticipates plenty of contact with Morgan as he eases into the role in a brand new community. The first athletic event he will attend as the AD will be the Class 5A regional softball semifinal between Muscatine and Cedar Rapids Jefferson July 13 at Kent Stein Park.
“People are very friendly,” Ulses said of the teachers and coaches he’s met so far. “People are eager to get to me know and my family as well.”
Ulses says he is most excited to meet with each coach to get an idea how he can help further each athletic program. The incumbent AD says there are ‘a lot of projects and exciting things going on,’ at Muscatine. One he says was discussed a lot in the interview process was potential upgrades to the football stadium.
“There are discussions on an improvement plan for the stadium,” Ulses said. “There’s some excitement there and that’s something that will take a lot of work from a lot of people if we’re going to do that together.”
