Muscatine hopes to rank among MAC's best again

Taking third at last season’s Mississippi Athletic Conference meet felt like a monumental task for the Muscatine boys cross country team.

The Muskies eyed a top-three finish heading into the meet, but everyone knew Pleasant Valley was the prohibited favorite and that Bettendorf posed the biggest threat to PV.

So sliding in behind them with a score of 93 (PV’s winning score was 19 and the Bulldogs followed with 68) put the program right where head coach Chris Foxen wanted it to be.

"We lost two pretty good seniors last year," Aidan Daufeldt said, who is returning for his senior season. "I don't know if we have a void to to fill, but without them, we have some people that will step up, we just need to make sure that we provide leadership for some of the underclassmen and encourage them so that they, and we as a team, can hit our potential."

The Muskies return several runners from last year's squad.

“We have four runners that are pretty tight together,” said Foxen. “That will be our core.”

The team looks to develop some of its youth behind the returning group as the team looks to fill out the back end of its roster of runners who will compete at varsity meets.