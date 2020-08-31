Muscatine hopes to rank among MAC's best again

Taking third at last season’s Mississippi Athletic Conference meet felt like a monumental task for the Muscatine boys cross country team.
The Muskies eyed a top-three finish heading into the meet, but everyone knew Pleasant Valley was the prohibited favorite and that Bettendorf posed the biggest threat to PV.
So sliding in behind them with a score of 93 (PV’s winning score was 19 and the Bulldogs followed with 68) put the program right where head coach Chris Foxen wanted it to be.
"We lost two pretty good seniors last year," Aidan Daufeldt said, who is returning for his senior season. "I don't know if we have a void to to fill, but without them, we have some people that will step up, we just need to make sure that we provide leadership for some of the underclassmen and encourage them so that they, and we as a team, can hit our potential."
The Muskies return several runners from last year's squad.
“We have four runners that are pretty tight together,” said Foxen. “That will be our core.”
The team looks to develop some of its youth behind the returning group as the team looks to fill out the back end of its roster of runners who will compete at varsity meets.
“We’re going to have to work on our fifth, sixth and seventh runners,” said the Muskie head coach. “But we expect to be competing for one of the top-three spots again this year. That’s our expectation in the conference. Guys have come back improved, guys are a year older. We have great senior leadership in Aidan Daufeldt, Trevor Diederichs and Logan Kirchner. They really set the tone for us.”
At the Muskies’ 2019 Class 4A state-qualifying meet, Kirchner was the top finisher, crossing the finish line at the 17:43 mark for 33rd place.
"We'll have younger kids coming up, but it's our job as seniors to teach them and guide them into roles where they can be successful in this program as well," Diederichs said.
Rounding out the lineup will prove important, as depth was a strength of last year’s team. Muscatine and PV were the only two MAC schools to place five in the top 25 at the conference meet held at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
Following in their lead, juniors Sam Gordon and Aidan Armstrong look to continue their stellar Muskie careers thus far.
Gordon was the top Muskie finisher at the MAC meet as well as 17:14.14.
The Muskies also had a strong showing at the annual Watermelon Stampede on Aug. 15. Given the lack of races this summer, it was a welcomed opportunity for the group to see where they were at to that point in their training.
"(The Watermelon Stampede) was a good starting point," Kirchner said. "It's a building block to see where we can get by the end of the season. I think we're going to have a pretty good year."
But using this season as a springboard for the program isn’t just talk, the Muskies are approaching that goal in a very real way.
Plus, Foxen has been impressed with how well his runners stayed in shape through a summer of much uncertainty.
“We have more race experience, and because of that, we’re able to progress into some tougher workouts,” he said. “Guys have trained on their own because coaches couldn’t have contact, and because they were training on their own, we’re able to get into the tougher workouts.”
"The first month, we didn't really run with a coach at all," Kirchner said, "so we had to improvise and do our own workouts ... so it's been a little harder."
Because of the combination of experience and the fact that the Muskie runners displayed a healthy amount of accountability in their summer training, their coach can say something that not too many coaches can utter as teams in all sports play catch-up, making up for a summer largely lost.
“We’re already in a better place than we were last year,” Foxen said.
