Earlier this week, the Muscatine football team finished “The Power of Positive Leadership” by Jon Gordon, a book coach Jake Mueller wanted his players to read to enforce being a positive leader and having a positive attitude.
Mueller thought those lessons paid off in Muscatine’s double-overtime win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson in Week 2 and he hopes the book study pays dividends again tonight in Muscatine’s season finale against Davenport North.
Coming off three consecutive losses, a playoff appearance seems unlikely for the Muskies (4-4, 1-3). But they still have plenty to play for against the Wildcats (5-3, 2-2) at 7 p.m. at Brady Street Stadium.
“When I met with our seniors last spring one of the things that came up over and over is they wanted to have a winning season,” Mueller said. “Having them go out as winners is a big deal. It’s not ideally how we would have liked the season to play out but that’s still one more thing we can get done here.”
That’s not to say qualifying for the playoffs is impossible for Muscatine, but it’s a longshot. Nine district champions and seven additional at-large teams will receive bids to the Class 4A playoffs, and at No. 21 in the current RPI, Muscatine is currently on the outside looking in and in need of a lot of help.
“It’s something we haven’t spent much time on,” Mueller said. “I don’t think there’s really much of a chance so it’s not something we’ve spent time talking about because it seems so unlikely.”
So, with that in mind, the Muskies' sole focus is finding a way to end the season with a winning record. That won’t be easy against a Davenport North team that got off to a 5-1 start but sputtered against Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley the last two weeks.
“They’ve had a good season and they have a lot to play for,” Mueller said. “They’re a quality opponent so we’re going to have to play good football to beat them.”
Davenport North has been stout on defense, especially in its five wins, as it’s allowed just 9.6 points per game in those contests and has forced 17 turnovers this year. Mueller noted the Wildcats’ front seven has done “a really good job of stopping the run,” which will be put to the test against Tim Nimely, who leads the Muskies with 191 rushing attempts for 1,037 yards.
Of course, the Muskies have been a balanced team all season, as quarterback Carson Orr has passed for 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns.
North presents challenges on the other side of the ball, too. Priest Sheedy is the biggest weapon on offense, as he’s totaled 36 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s a really good football player,” Mueller said of Sheedy. “The one thing that stood out to me is effort; he never really stops on a play. Some of the big plays they’ve had have been broken plays where he just kept playing and worked to get open.
“The quarterback (Jack West) does a really good job of keeping plays alive with his feet and finding him down the field.”
Most importantly, even with the playoffs likely out of reach, Mueller hasn’t sensed any quit in his team. He hopes that carries over into Brady Street Stadium tonight.
“We don’t really want to be in this spot year in and year out where we’re fighting for this but at the end of the day that’s where we’re at right now,” Mueller said of his team’s aspirations of ending with a winning record.
“To them, that’s a big deal and we want to go get it.”
