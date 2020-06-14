Muscatine Journal area baseball capsules

Outlook: Durant brings back a load of talent as the Wildcats return their entire team from last year's .500 club. Orr and Willkomm were both first-team selections to the Class 2A Southeast all-district team while Paper and DeLong were recognized on the all-River Valley South team. Willkomm’s speed and ability to get on base is sure to put pressure on opposing defenses. Durant has plenty more firepower elsewhere to be a very potent offense, especially if Orr keeps progressing as an underclassman and DeLong’s production stays consistent in his last season in a Wildcat uniform. Paper is one of the area’s best returning pitchers.

West Liberty

Outlook: Caleb Wulf and Dengler give the Comets a nice start to form a pitching staff around, but West Liberty will have to find more depth as the season goes along since Wulf and Dengler are the only two returnees that recorded wins for the Comets in 2019. However, the Comets field an ultra-athletic and speedy lineup that lacks power (they did not hit a home run as a team in 2019), but can make up for it by taking extra bases whenever the time is right, as seen by last season's 100 stolen bases. If the Comets develop a little pop in the middle of the batting order and things fall in line on the pitching side, West Liberty could find a variety of ways to win games.