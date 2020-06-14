Muscatine Journal area baseball capsules

SEISC
Wapello
Head coach: Brandon Brown, 16th season
Last season: 9-18, 6-9 SEISC
Top returning: Aiden Housman, sr. (.307 avg, .411 obp, 20 runs, 8 RBIs); Daniel Meeker, sr. (.268 avg, .379 obp, 8 runs); Tate Kronfeldt, so. (.333 avg, .441 obp, 17 RBI); Rhett Smith, jr. (.275 avg, .413 obp, 10 RBI, 9 runs)
Up-and-comers: Briar Holmes, jr.; Maddox Griffin, so.; Owen Housman, so.; Tyler Palmer, fr.
Outlook: Despite losing first baseman Keaton Mitchell and others to graduation from last year's team (Mitchell hit .284 with 17 RBI), the Indians have a good amount of their 2019 production back. Kronfeldt had a dynamite freshman season offensively, but his work with the pitching staff as the team's everyday catcher could be just as important this season. The Indians had trouble finding answers on the mound in 2019, but with nine players on the roster that now have mound experience, Wapello expects that area to improve. As long as the team avoids a repeat of last year's 3-9 start, the Indians should expect better in 2020. Chase Witte led the team last year with 39-plus innings pitched. He went 3-3 with a 5.12 ERA. He'll look to stabilize the Indians' staff in 2020.
Louisa-Muscatine
Head coach: Casey Cantrell, 6th season
Last season: 5-16, 2-13 SEISC
Top returning: Kaiden Schneider, sr. (.396 avg, .500 obp, 8 runs); Chase Kruse, sr. (.277 avg, .424 obp, 13 runs, 9 RBIs); Michael Danz, jr. (.277 avg, .346 obp, 8 RBI); Jared Woerly, jr. (2-3, 21 Ks, 21.7 IP)
Up-and-comers: Aidan Danz, so.
Outlook: L-M returns some impact players, but will need to develop depth behind them. The Falcons had 10 players see innings on the mound last season. None of those pitchers who recorded more than 10 innings had an ERA under 3.00. Although two of those arms have graduated, L-M has reason to believe the struggles of last year could become successes this season. Woerly figures to be the Falcons’ top pitcher this season, and his numbers should improve with some experience under his belt. Schneider was an SEISC South honorable mention a year ago and will look to lead the Falcons offensively.
RVC
Wilton
Head coach: Jake Souhrada, 23rd season
Last season: 24-5, 17-1 RVC
Top returning: Patrick Barszczewski (.667 avg, 19 runs)
Up-and-comers: Jackson Hull, so.; Gage Hagen, jr.; Caleb Sawvell, jr.; Nolan Townsend, so.
Outlook: Wilton is tasked with a bit of a rebuilding project after graduating every starter from lats year's team. For the Beavers, being around a winning program may provide some confidence. Wilton returns nobody who logged time on the mound and only four of its 699 at-bats return from 2019. This year's roster makeup is almost totally the opposite though, with Barszczewski being the only senior. The good news for Wilton, however, is that its junior and sophomore classes are really talented and have proved as such in other sports. Time will tell if it translates to the diamond.
Durant
Head coach: Shawn Dierickx, 3rd season
Last season: 12-12, 8-11 RVC
Top returning: Jake Willkomm, sr. (.367 avg, .524 obp, 27 SBs, 23 runs); Ben Orr, so. (.473 avg, .676 slg, 20 runs, 19 RBIs, 13 doubles); Drew DeLong, sr. (.390 avg, .510 obp, 22 runs, 12 RBIs); Brendan Paper, sr. (2-3 1.85 ERA, 55 Ks, 45.3 IP, .282 avg, 12 runs, 11 RBIs); Logan Callison, sr. (.328 avg, .409 obp, 13 RBIs); Lucas Callison, sr. (.277 avg, .358 obp, 4 runs, 3 RBIs)
Up-and-comers: Aydin Flockhart, jr.; Drake Shelangoski, so.; Ethan Gast, so.
Outlook: Durant brings back a load of talent as the Wildcats return their entire team from last year's .500 club. Orr and Willkomm were both first-team selections to the Class 2A Southeast all-district team while Paper and DeLong were recognized on the all-River Valley South team. Willkomm’s speed and ability to get on base is sure to put pressure on opposing defenses. Durant has plenty more firepower elsewhere to be a very potent offense, especially if Orr keeps progressing as an underclassman and DeLong’s production stays consistent in his last season in a Wildcat uniform. Paper is one of the area’s best returning pitchers.
West Liberty
Head coach: Troy Wulf, 18th season
Last season: 11-15, 8-10, RVC
Top returning: Will Esmoil, sr. (.280 avg, .410 obp, 24 runs, 18 SBs); Caleb Wulf, so. (.369 avg, .442 obp, 21 runs, 15 RBIs); Talen Dengler, sr. (.266 avg, 20 SBs, 16 runs, 16 RBIs)
Up-and-comers: Collin Cassady, fr.; Drake Collins, fr.; Tyler Jones, fr.
Outlook: Caleb Wulf and Dengler give the Comets a nice start to form a pitching staff around, but West Liberty will have to find more depth as the season goes along since Wulf and Dengler are the only two returnees that recorded wins for the Comets in 2019. However, the Comets field an ultra-athletic and speedy lineup that lacks power (they did not hit a home run as a team in 2019), but can make up for it by taking extra bases whenever the time is right, as seen by last season's 100 stolen bases. If the Comets develop a little pop in the middle of the batting order and things fall in line on the pitching side, West Liberty could find a variety of ways to win games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!