Muscatine Journal area softball capsules

Outlook: West Liberty returns an incredibly accomplished infield with the likes of seniors Austyn Crees and Haylee Lehman, junior Isabel Morrison, sophomore Sailor Hall and freshman Finley Hall. Lehman’s batting average mark of .602 was third-best in the state regardless of class. Not only does the Drake recruit practically live on base, she stole 30 bases a season ago, which should put plenty of pressure on opposing defenses for the heart of the Comets’ order to put up big numbers. Junior Janey Gingerich is the team’s top returning pitcher. Sailor Hall and freshman Brooklyn Buysse also have seen time on the mound. To replace Macy Akers in center field, the team could look to sophomore Macy Daufeldt, who already has one of the state's most impressive resumes with a state long jump title and all-state recognition in volleyball to go with an all-conference nod in basketball. In the preseason rankings, the Comets come in at No. 8 in Class 3A.