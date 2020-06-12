Muscatine Journal area softball capsules

SEISC
Louisa-Muscatine Falcons
Head coach: Bryan Butler, 3rd season
Last season: 35-5, 15-0 SEISC
Top returning: Hailey Sanders, sr. (21-1, 143 IP, 283 Ks, 0.83 ERA, .109 BAA, .437 avg., 28 RBIs, 14 doubles); Kylee Sanders, jr. (.496 avg., .664 slugging, 15 RBIs, 10 SB, 42 runs, 11 doubles); McKenna Hohenadel, so. (.322 avg., 37 runs, 36 RBIs); Brynn Jeamby, so. (.360 avg., .411 obp, 24 RBIs, 16 runs); Kenna Law, so. (.292 avg., 7 runs, 7 RBIs); Mallory Mahek, jr. (.281 avg., 19 runs, 13 RBIs)
Up-and-comers: Jersey Lessenger, fr.; McKenzie Kissel, fr.
Outlook: The Falcons bring back as impressive a core as any. Senior Hailey Sanders solidified herself as one of the state’s best last season when she struck out 283 hitters, fourth most in Class 3A. L-M ended 2019 with a second-place finish in 3A. The Falcons will be back in 2A this season in their quest to capture a a second state title in three years. L-M heads into the season ranked second in 2A behind North Linn, which went 42-4 last season. The Falcons have some holes to shore up that were left by graduating members of last year's team in Maddie Mashek, Katie Hearn, Katie Koppe and Mallory Hohenadel. But the 2020 squad looks to have the talent to replicate the production of those players.
Wapello Arrows
Head coach: Ashley Hahnbaum, 2nd season
Last season: 17-14, 9-5 SEISC
Top returning: Serah Shafer, so. (.347 avg., .535 slugging, 26 runs, 25 RBIs, 3 HR, 10 doubles); Aliyah Lolling, jr. (.366 avg., .435 on-base percentage, 24 runs, 13 RBIs); Anesa Noa, jr. (5-5, 62 2/3 IP, 21 Ks)
Up-and-comers: Liv Fuller, fr.; Tatum Wolford, 8th; Quinn Veach, fr.
Outlook: Wapello’s appearance at the Class 2A state tournament in 2019 may have been seen as a surprise, but the Arrows aren’t sneaking up on anyone this season. Although Samantha Smith and Emma Reid had important roles to the 2019 squad, all 844 at-bats from last year return, except for Smith and Reid’s combined 166. The Arrows might have a harder time finding a replacement for Smith in the circle as she threw 84 1/3 innings. Junior duo Anesa Noa and Aliyah Lolling look poised to take the reins of the pitching staff while the offense figures to be even more potent with the likes of sophomores Serah Shafer and Morgan Richenberger and a junior class that features Sammy Ewart and Toni Bohlen as offensive threats in addition to Noa and Lolling.
Columbus Wildcats
Head coach: Katie Coil, 2nd season
Last season: 4-20, 3-12 SEISC
Top returning: Grace Cornwell, sr. (.319 avg., .347 on-base percentage, 14 runs, 4 RBIs); Kylee Wheeler, jr. (.255 avg., .403 on-base percentage, 9 RBIs, 8 runs); Emma Milder, jr. (3-5, 59 2/3 innings, 32 Ks; .224 avg., 5 doubles); Jobie Lekwa, jr. (.255 avg., 5 runs, 4 RBIs)
Up-and-comers: Jocelyn Fulton, fr.; Victoria Howell, fr.; Lilly White, so.
Outlook: Columbus’ team is largely made up of underclassmen, which is an encouraging thing as coach Coil looks for her team to continue to improve. Grace Cornwell, one of two seniors on this year’s team, provides a stabilizing force at the plate while the lineup around gains experience. Junior Emma Milder and sophomore Libby White are both back as the team’s top pitchers. The Wildcats will need to improve on last year’s 65 runs scored, but if the youngsters can find ways to get on base and Cornwell can replicate numbers close to those of last season, Columbus will do just that.
RVC
West Liberty Comets
Head coach: Chad Libby, 3rd season
Last season: 30-6, 17-2 RVC
Top returning: Haylee Lehman, sr. (.602 avg., .645 on-base percentage, 49 runs, 30 SB, 11 RBIs); Sailor Hall, so. (.280 avg., .350 on-base percentage, 25 RBIs, 23 runs, 8 doubles, 4 HR); Finley Hall, fr. (.346 avg., .458 slugging, 30 runs, 29 RBIs, 4 doubles, HR); Austyn Crees, sr. (.462 avg., .785 slugging, 35 runs, 34 RBIs, 4 HR)
Up-and-comers: Kylie Struck, fr.; Rylee Goodale, fr.
Outlook: West Liberty returns an incredibly accomplished infield with the likes of seniors Austyn Crees and Haylee Lehman, junior Isabel Morrison, sophomore Sailor Hall and freshman Finley Hall. Lehman’s batting average mark of .602 was third-best in the state regardless of class. Not only does the Drake recruit practically live on base, she stole 30 bases a season ago, which should put plenty of pressure on opposing defenses for the heart of the Comets’ order to put up big numbers. Junior Janey Gingerich is the team’s top returning pitcher. Sailor Hall and freshman Brooklyn Buysse also have seen time on the mound. To replace Macy Akers in center field, the team could look to sophomore Macy Daufeldt, who already has one of the state's most impressive resumes with a state long jump title and all-state recognition in volleyball to go with an all-conference nod in basketball. In the preseason rankings, the Comets come in at No. 8 in Class 3A.
Durant Wildcats
Head coach: Aubrey Bland, 1st season
Last season: 29-7, 16-5 RVC
Top returning: Allie Poston, sr. (.467 avg., .844 slugging, 28 RBIs, 22 runs, 8 HR); Kylie Schult, so. (.380 avg., .451 slugging, 19 runs, 12 RBIs, 5 doubles); Ally Happ, so. (.278 avg., 9 runs, 8 SB); Kira Schult, sr. (.242 avg., 23 runs, 9 RBIs)
Up-and-comers: Nicole Brown, jr.; Shannon Head, so.
Outlook: Following last season, the Wildcats graduated a tremendously talented group. Durant will have to try and make up for premier arms and big bats. Kamryn Meyer, Hannah Happ, Ruby Kappeler and Jenna Lawson were among those lost to graduation. But if there's anybody that knows how to take Durant to high levels of play, it is Bland, who was a part of the Wildcats' 2013 squad that captured a state title. Poston will lead the offensive charge with the sophomore duo of Kylie Schult and Ally Happ pacing the rest of the lineup.
Wilton Beavers
Head coach: Kortney Denkman, 3rd season
Last season: 18-20, 9-10 RVC
Top returning: Peyton Souhrada, so. (.294 avg., .471 slugging, 21 RBIs, 15 runs, 4 doubles, HR); Chloe Wells, jr. (.329 avg., .771 slugging, 22 RBIs, 19 runs, 5 doubles, 8 HR); Emily Coss, jr. (.327 avg., 9 RBIs, 6 doubles); Mila Johnson (12-10, 112 1/3 IP, 88 Ks; .320 avg., 4 RBIs); Mallory Lange, so. (.467 avg., 34 runs, 20 RBIs, 11 doubles)
Up-and-comers: Taylor Drayfahl, fr.
Outlook: Things looked to be lining up for the Beavers last year when they won seven of 10 games going into late-June. Then a combination of injuries, a tough schedule and plain old bad luck presented a stumbling block for the Beavers and they finished 3-9 to end the year. Juniors Chloe Wells and Mila Johnson were among those who missed time late last season, and both figure to pick up where they left off before those injuries happened. Wilton has a deep, versatile and athletic lineup that is still surprisingly youthful with Taylor Garvin the only senior. Behind Johnson, the Beavers return every inning that was pitched in 2019.
