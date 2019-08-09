PITCHERS
Jared Townsend
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching – 9-1 record, 50 2/3 innings pitched, 0.83 ERA, .120 opponent BA, 90 Ks. Hitting – .364 BA, .584 slugging percentage, .566 OBP, 36 RBIs 8 2B, 3 HR,. Class 2A second-team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team, Class 2A Southeast All-District.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Townsend: “Jared’s a kid that was very successful, offensively and defensively for us, but stands out as a pitcher. He’s a three-time all-state guy … he’s just a kid that’s gotten better for us, he’s in the top three or four in almost every category of records that our school has. He played four years of varsity baseball for us and was very successful all four years.”
Drew Logel
Team: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching – 38 1/3 IP, 30 Ks, .284 opponent BA. Hitting – .402 BA, .753 slugging percentage.468 OBP, 28 RBIs, 5 HR, 11 2B, 4 3B, 5-5 SB. Class 4A second-team all-state, first-team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference, Class 4A Southeast All-District.
Muscatine coach Grant Pippert on Logel: “Drew had a fantastic season, ended up second-team all-state. He came up with clutch hits, had a good approach at the plate, he was our guy pitching as well, we’re going to miss him, we’re going to have to fill that void and it’s probably going to take multiple people. Kudos to him, we fixed a couple things early on and simplified his swing and he did the rest.”
Brendan Paper
Team: Durant
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching – 45 1/3 IP, 1.85 ERA, .172 opponent BA; Hitting – .282 BA, .360 OBP, 11 RBIs, 5 2B, 4-4 SB. All-River Valley South Division.
Durant coach Shawn Dierickx on Paper: “Brendan was the ace of our staff this year which meant he drew all the tough teams when it came to pitching. His record does not show how good he was because in three of his no-decisions he left the game with a lead.”
CATCHERS
Brock Hartley
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .240 BA, .389 OBP, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 17 RBIs; Fielding – 5 CS, .990 fielding percentage. All-River Valley Conference South Division.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Hartley: “Brock, defensively, is a very good catcher, he (caught) guys for us that throw extremely hard and Brock calls a great game for us. He’s been our catcher for three years now, he knows the pitching staff because he’s worked with them for so long and he developed into a really nice baseball player.”
Tate Kronfeldt
Team: Wapello
Year: Freshman
Statistical line/honors: .333 BA, .441 OBP, 17 RBIs; Fielding – 20 CS. Second-team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference North.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Kronfeldt: “(Tate is) one of the best catchers we have had behind the plate in the last 15 years. He did well managing our pitchers and has a great baseball knowledge. By the end of the first week of games, he earned his spot in the three-hole for us offensively and had a great freshman season. This kid loves to play baseball and it shows.”
Karson Cantrell
Team: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .362 BA, .466 OBP, 19-20 SB, 5 RBIs, 2 2B. Class 2A Southeast All-District team, Class 4A Southeast District, first-team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference North.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Casey Cantrell on Karson Cantrell: “Karson’s been my starting varsity catcher since eighth-grade. The kid’s worked hard at everything he’s ever done. He’s going on to play for Mount Mercy. (Catcher) has been held down for us for a long time and that’s going to be a big hole for us to fill next year. When you have a kid like Karson – with his determination and competitiveness – the only thing you can do is sit there and enjoy (it). It’s hard to put into words when you’re his dad.”
INFIELD
Collin McCrabb
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .476 BA, .566 OBP, .976 slugging percentage, 31 RBIs, 10-10 SB, 9 HR, 15 2B. Pitching – 4-0 record, 0.00 ERA, .126 opponent BA, 43 Ks, 28 1/3 IP. Class 2A first team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team, Class 2A Southeast All-District team.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on McCrabb: “Collin’s a kid that’s worked really hard for us. He’s just gotten better and better each year he’s played varsity baseball. He’s a three-time all-state player. He came up as a freshman and pitched for us a little bit, was an all-state player as a sophomore. He was just a guy that – wherever we put him – he succeeds.”
Chantz Stevens
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .380 BA, .510 OBP, 18 RBIs, 6 2B, 8-8 SB. All-River Valley Conference Elite Team, Class 2A Southeast All-District team.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Stevens: “Chantz was another kid that progressed through our program, he was a very good player as a junior and this year he came in with confidence and he was just lights out for us all season. He played a great second base defensively, offensively his numbers really increased and it really helped us. We put him in the two-hole this year and I think really helped his confidence soar. He had a great overall season for us.”
Ben Orr
Team: Durant
Year: Freshman
Statistical line/honors: .473 BA, .529 OBP, .676 slugging percentage, 6-7 SB, 19 RBIs, 13 2B. All-River Valley Conference South Division, Class 2A Southeast All-District team.
Durant coach Shawn Dierickx on Orr: “Ben had an incredible year at the plate. Ben is always pushing himself to be the best he can be when hitting. Besides having the second-best average in the RVC South, Ben would say the stat he liked the most (was only) striking out twice. He was definitely our MVP.”
Cory Anderson
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .263 BA, .450 OBP, 3 2B, 1 3B, 10 RBI, 18-22 SB. Pitching – 4-2 record, 2.08 ERA, .153 opponent BA, 2 saves, 33 2/3 IP. All-River Valley Conference Elite Team, Class 2A Southeast All-District team.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Anderson: “Cory’s just a competitor, wherever you put him - on the mound, shortstop (or) at the plate he competes. He wants to be successful in everything he does, he has that mentality, and he was a great player for us for three years. He brings a lot to the table, he holds the career record for saves at the school and (he’s) just a guy that wants the ball with the game on the line."
Caleb Wulf
Team: West Liberty
Year: Freshman
Statistical line/honors: .369 BA, .442 OBP, 16-20 SB, 15 RBIs, 4 2B. Pitching – 4-3 record, 3.97 earned run average, .225 opponent BA, 51 Ks, 42 1/3 IP. All-River Valley Conference South Division.
West Liberty coach Troy Wulf on Caleb Wulf: “(Caleb’s) versatility … being able to play him wherever we needed to, whenever we needed to. He obviously led our team in batting average, he was really good on the mound for us as well"
OUTFIELD
Brayton Wade
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .250 BA, .337 OBP, 16 RBIs, 5 2B. River Valley Conference honorable mention.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Wade: “Brayton’s just been a steady player for us the past two seasons. Last year as a designated hitter, this year (in) left field he did an outstanding job defensively and offensively he was capable of big hits for us at any time. He just got better and better each year he played.”
Jake Willkomm
Team: Durant
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .367 BA, .500 OBP, 27-29 SB, 4 RBs, 4 2B, 2 3B. All-River Valley Conference South Division, Class 2A Southeast All-District team.
Durant coach Shawn Dierickx on Willkomm: “Jake was our catalyst. As our leadoff hitter, as Jake went, we went. He is an incredible athlete that when he got on he was very disruptive. Jake made everything look effortless in the outfield on his way to an errorless season.”
Kaiden Schneider
Team: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .396 BA, .500 OBP, .500 slugging percentage, 20-25 SB, 2 RBIs, 3 2B, 1 3B. Southeast Iowa Super Conference honorable mention.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Casey Cantrell on Schneider: “Kaiden is the epitome of hard work. The time he put into the offseason to make himself better this year shows what type of person he is and the type of player he wants to be. Next year I feel he’s going to be a player that he’s going to be a top outfielder in the state of Iowa in my mind, as hard as he works and the time he puts in.”
Nate Dierickx
Team: Durant
Year: Sophomore
Statistical line/honors: .333 BA, .424 OBP, 19-24 SB, 14 RBIs. All-River Valley Conference South Division.
Durant coach Shawn Dierickx on Nate Dierickx: “Nate was another outstanding outfielder for us. With good wheels and (a) great arm, he helped give us one of the strongest outfields in the conference. (His hitting) and being our number-two pitcher made him valuable.”
UTILITY
Drew DeLong
Team: Durant
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .390 BA, .510 OBP, 13-16 SB, 12 RBIs, 4 2B. River Valley Conference honorable mention.
Durant coach Shawn Dierickx on DeLong: “Drew was a stud for us. The numbers speak for themselves. It was the unseen things that he did and hopefully continues to do in the future that made him so valuable. He knew how to get everyone fired up to get us going. His leadership at all times made him the true leader (of our team).”
Will Esmoil
Team: West Liberty
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .280 BA, .410 OBP, 18-20 SB, 9 RBIs. All-River Valley Conference South Division.
West Liberty coach Troy Wulf on Esmoil: “Will really matured as a player, was really consistent … offensively and defensively. He had some big hits for us. (This season) was a big jump for him from last year. He just wasn’t able to be consistent every night (a year ago) … this year he was good every night.”
A.J. Lenz
Team: West Liberty
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching – 3-3 record, 3.88 ERA, .240 opponent BA. Hitting - .275 BA, .451 OBP, 18-20 SB, 10 RBIs, 5 2B, 2 3B. All-River Valley Conference South Division.
West Liberty coach Troy Wulf on Lenz: “(A.J.) had one of the better senior years we’ve had among our seniors. He pitched well all season, did a nice job at shortstop and offensively he was pretty consistent as well with quite a few extra-base hits that drove in some big runs for us.”
Ashton Stoelk
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .309 BA, .385 OBP, 14 RBIs, 1 HR, 5 2B. Pitching – 4-1 record, 1.36 ERA, .187 opponent BA, 25 2/3 IP. All-River Valley Conference South Division.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Stoelk: “Ashton really came into his own this year as a pitcher. He’s very competitive, he threw some big games for us this year and he worked his way into more and more pitching performances by the way he took the ball and stepped up to the challenge, just had an outstanding season for us.”
Aiden Housman
Team: Wapello
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .307 BA, .411 OBP, 8-11 SB, 8 RBIs, 4 2B. Southeast Iowa Super Conference honorable mention.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Housman: “Aiden had a great bounce-back season for us this year. He has had to fight some pretty devastating injuries but worked hard his way into the leadoff spot for us. Giving great innings at shortstop and on the mound. He has a very bright senior year ahead of him as he made huge strides this year.”
Dawson Toborg
Team: Muscatine
Year: Sophomore
Statistical line/honors: .261 BA, .375 OBP, 4-4 SB, 11 RBIs, 3 2B, 1 3B. Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention.
Muscatine coach Grant Pippert on Toborg: “(Dawson) made a lot of strides this year. Last year he played at the sophomore level and batted towards the bottom of the lineup, (this season) we had enough confidence in him to bat him at the top of the order, he was our leadoff hitter at the end of the year. Great kid, we’re fortunate to have him for another two years.”
Chandler Matos
Team: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .272 BA, .322 OBP, 15 RBIs, 5 2B. Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention.
Muscatine coach Grant Pippert on Matos: “Chandler’s one of those kids that was playing their best at the end of the year. We saw a lot of good things as far as his effort, his approach, things we feel he had in him he was able to (achieve) that.”
Joseph Stewart
Team: Wapello
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .278 BA, .370 OBP, 14 RBIs, 6 SB, 3 doubles. Second-team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference South.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Stewart: “Joseph was our absolute heart and soul. A three-year starter for us who hit in the four-hole and played left field. More impressive was his willingness to take on a role as a pitcher for us this year. Joe will be impossible to replace in his leadership role. But he has helped to bring our young players along and helped them build for the future."
Zach Eversmeyer
Team: Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .263 BA, .322 OBP, 9 RBIs, 2-3 SB. Pitching – 2-3 record, 32 1/3 IP.
Muscatine coach Grant Pippert on Eversmeyer: “Zach is the consummate competitor. He played wherever we put him, he gave his best effort constantly. Next year he’ll be a senior and we’re going to look to be a huge leader for us on and off the field. Zach is one of those kids I hope my son turns out to be.”
