First Team
Keaton Mitchell
Team: Wapello (11-9, 8-6 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-foot-7
2018-19 statistical line: 20.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists per game. Co-SEISC North Division Player of the Year.
Wapello coach Ken Spielbauer on Mitchell: “Keaton’s pretty good, I honestly don’t know of anyone better around this area. He averaged 20 on a team that averaged 47 points per game. I think he did a lot for our program and is going to do really well in college.”
Easton Botkins
Team: Durant (8-13, 7-12 )
Year: Senior Height: 6-foot
2018-19 statistical line: 16.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals. RVC South Divisional team.
Durant coach Matt Straube on Botkins: “(He) was top ten in points, steals, and assists in the RVC. He made our offense go and could create his own shot or create for others.“
Jared Townsend
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior Height: 6-foot-1
2018-19 statistical line: 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. RVC South Divisional team.
Wilton coach Erik Grunder on Townsend: “Jared was a great leader for our team this year. He led us in points per game and rebounds on the season with 196. He set 11 marks in the Beaver record books as well.”
Seth Feldman
Team: West Liberty (2-20, 0-18 RVC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-foot-3
2018-19 statistical line: 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. RVC Elite team.
West Liberty coach James Laughlin on Feldman: "Seth led us in scoring this year, he ended up breaking the school's all-time scoring record. I thought that he did a nice job, even though he was getting doubled-teamed several times each night."
Eric Valdez
Team: Columbus (2-17, 1-14 SEISC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-foot-11
2018-19 statistical line: 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. SEISC North Division team.
Columbus coach Dave Lekwa on Valdez: "He did virtually everything for us this year, certainly our best all-around player. He led us in scoring, he was one of our best passers, good defender, (and a) pretty good rebounder for a guard. We ran everything through him offensively."
Second Team
Joe Lilienthal
Team: Durant (8-13, 7-12)
Year: Junior Height: 6-foot-7
2018-19 statistical line: 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists per game. Honorable mention RVC.
Durant coach Matt Straube on Lilienthal: "(He) really started to put it together at the end of the season. (He) averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game over the last three games. He was the (second) leading shot blocker in the RVC South. He's going to be our go-to guy next year."
Caden Thomas
Team: Wapello (11-9, 8-6 SEISC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 6-foot-5
2018-19 statistical line: 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. SEISC North Division second team.
Wapello coach Ken Spielbauer on Thomas: “He had a really good year. The last half of the season he was really, really good. He’s gotten better, he’s learned how to play and I think he has a chance to be a really good player.”
Noah Yahn
Team: Muscatine (0-21, 0-17 MAC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 6-foot-2
2019-19 statistical line: 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Honorable mention all-MAC.
Muscatine coach John Windham on Yahn: "Noah was by far our leading scorer all year. He finished in the top ten in the MAC (in scoring). He was one of the more consistent players from beginning to end the of the year."
Ashton Stoelk
Team: Wilton
Year: 6-foot-4 Height: Senior
2018-19 statistical line: 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Honorable mention RVC.
Wilton coach Erik Grunder on Stoelk: “Ashton won our most improved player award this year and it was well deserved. He made a huge shift from guard to post this year and turned into a really great inside threat.”
Gavin Chown
Team: West Liberty (2-20, 0-18 RVC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-foot-10
2018-19 statistical line: 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 0.8 assists per game. RVC South Divisional team.
West Liberty coach James Laughlin on Chown: "Gavin really grew this year offensively. He's not a real big guy, but he can find a way to score in the post. We were really looking for that third scorer this year (and) Gavin really stepped up for us and became a nice offensive threat."
Third Team
Josh Dieckman
Team: Muscatine (0-21, 0-17 MAC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 6-foot-6
2018-19 statistical line: 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Muscatine coach John Windham on Dieckman: "Josh got better week by week. He had a couple games where he went back-to-back in double-figures and a double-double in a game. He'll be looked upon to have an impact next year."
Bryce Lafrenz
Team: Durant (8-13, 7-12 )
Year: Senior Height: 6-foot
2018-19 statistical line: 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
Durant coach Matt Straube on Lafrenz: “One of our best defenders. Led the team with 14 charges taken, and he took over 40 of them the last three years as a varsity player. Leading rebounder, and a great third (or) fourth option as a scorer. We will really miss his toughness and leadership.”
Alex Yerington
Team: Louisa-Muscatine (6-15, 5-10 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-foot
2018-19 statistical line: 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game. Honorable mention SEISC.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Cory Kahl on Yerington: "Alex stepped up as a senior and led a very young team. He was a leader on and off the court and showed he could play at a high level."
Mason Compton
Team: Durant (8-13, 7-12)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-11
2018-19 statistical line: 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Durant coach Matt Straube on Compton: "Great athlete who did a little of everything pretty well. He was able to contribute in a lot of different ways."
Brock Jeambey
Team: Louisa-Muscatine (6-15, 5-10 SEISC)
Year: Junior Height: 6-foot-2
2018-19 statistical line: 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. Honorable Mention SEISC.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Cory Kahl on Jeambey: "Brock is a model student-athlete. He isn't the biggest but won't back down from anyone. He really became well-rounded this year showed he can play inside and out."
