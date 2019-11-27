Quarterbacks
Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Rushed for 1,123 yards on 7.5 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns; completed 50 of 100 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns and five interceptions; 52 tackles defensively.
Louisa-Muscatine's record: 4-5
Louisa-Muscatine coach Eric Gabe on Kruse: "Chase was electric on both sides of the ball. He was a great leader for us. He has done everything we look for within the program as far as character, leadership and things like that. He's just kind of been everything (for us)."
Mason Ormsby, Wilton
Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: Threw for 1,125 yards, completing 88 of 164 passes and nine interceptions; 465 yards rushing on 131 carries; 16 total touchdowns
Wilton's record: 3-6
Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler on Ormsby: "Tremendous growth from Week 1 to Week 9. Mason is a natural leader."
Keagan Head, Durant
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Passed for 1,028 yards, completing 77 of 143 passes and 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions; 257 yards on 161 carries and six touchdowns rushing; contributed 25 tackles and one interception on defense.
Durant's record: 5-4
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on Head: "He did an excellent job at quarterback, he played safety for us, too. Keagan is very intelligent and did whatever we asked him to do. Hard-nosed kid and I'm looking forward to having him back for his senior year."
Running backs
Ricky Pforts, Wapello
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Ran for 1,189 yards on 182 carries and 16 touchdowns; 186 receiving yards on 17 catches; 61 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery. Class 1A all-state third-team by IPSWA.
Wapello's record: 5-4
Wapello coach Todd Parsons on Pforts: "He ended up breaking our career rushing record with 3,609 yards, and our career rushing touchdown record with 43. He was our leader on both sides of the ball. He has ended up in the top 10 in Class 1A rushing yards the last two years."
Will Esmoil, West Liberty
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Led team with 961 rushing yards on 190 carries and 10 touchdowns; 125 receiving yards on nine catches; 78 tackles; 10.5 tackles for loss; two interceptions; nine kickoff returns for 219 yards and a touchdown. Class 2A all-state first-team by IPSWA.
West Liberty's record: 7-4
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Esmoil: "Will is a powerful runner for his size and has the quickness and speed to break runs open when he gets a hole. Any time we needed to pick up yards we called on Will and knew he was going to find a way."
Tim Nimely, Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Led the Muskies with 927 yards on 164 carries and eight touchdowns; 15 catches for 91 yards. Class 4A District 4 second-team; Class 4A all-state at-large selection by IPSWA.
Muscatine's record: 1-8
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Nimely: "Tim is a great example of what happens when someone who has talent works hard. Tim had another outstanding season for us. Tim's ability to break tackles and get yards after contact is very rare. He is a physical runner who has tremendous strength and mental toughness."
Wide receivers
Colby Sawvell, Wilton
Year: Junior
Statistical year: Caught 44 passes for 662 yards and six touchdowns; 39 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns rushing; 28 tackles on defense; two interceptions.
Wilton's record: 3-6
Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler on Sawvell: "(Colby is an) explosive playmaker. He became more comfortable each week of the season."
Jake Willkomm, Durant
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Finished with 422 receiving yards on 26 catches and four touchdowns; 32 tackles on defense; five kick returns for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Durant's record: 5-4
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on Willkomm: "Jake has tremendous break-away speed. He's a home-run threat every play he touches the ball. He's a good route runner. Teams ended up having to double team him because of his ability."
Eli Gaye, Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Accumulated 335 yards on a team-high 35 receptions and three touchdowns; five carries for nine yards and two touchdowns.
Muscatine's record: 1-8
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Gaye: "Eli is a very talented player. He is a playmaker with the ball in his hands and is tough to tackle. He had a lot more defensive attention than he did a year ago and did a good job of working through that."
Offensive line
Joe Lilienthal, Durant
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Anchored an offensive line that saw the Wildcats rush for 1,566 yards and a 5.4 yards per carry mark; two fumble recoveries. Class A all-state first-team by IPSWA; Class A District 6 MVP.
Durant's record: 5-4
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on Lilienthal: "Six-eight, 335 (pounds). Solid anchor on the left side of the line. We ended up moving him toward the end of the year, (played him at) left and right (tackle) and following behind him."
Xander Stolzfus, Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Helped Muscatine rush for 1,243 yards as a team.
Muscatine's record: 1-8
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Stolzfus: "Xander is a leader on the offensive line. Xander is very coachable and is always working to get better. He is a versatile offensive lineman and started at 3 different positions for us this season."
Wyatt Wolf, West Liberty
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Starting center on a team that rushed for for 1,585 yards
West Liberty's record: 7-4
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Wolf: "He was our senior leader on an offensive line which had 10 different guys starting or seeing significant time in games this season. Wyatt's leadership and stability were critical to our success this year. He's probably smaller than any offensive lineman we've played against this year (6'0" 170), but he makes up for his lack of size with intelligence and fundamentals."
Defensive line
Togeh Deseh, Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical line: Contributed 32.5 tackles, 10 tackles for loss; two sack assists; Class 4A District 4 honorable mention.
Muscatine's record: 1-8
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Deseh: "(Togeh) was a problem for every team we played. When his motor is going, there is no one we play who can block him. (He) is a strong, explosive defensive lineman, but he is also very instinctive. TD has a great attitude and had an outstanding season."
Kobe Simon, West Liberty
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Accumulated 61.5 tackles; 15 tackles for loss; seven sacks; one fumble recovery; led team with 19 catches on offense and had 309 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Class 2A all-state second-team by IPSWA.
West Liberty's record: 7-4
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Simon: "He is physically gifted and has put in a lot of time in the weight room, which enables him to out-muscle offensive linemen and tight ends. He provided us with some versatility this year as we were able to move him inside a lot more than we had last year, which made it easier for our linebackers to make plays."
Gabe Hayes, Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Accumulated 47.5 tackles with 1 sack; recovered two fumbles
Louisa-Muscatine's record: 4-5
Louisa-Muscatine coach Eric Gabe on Hayes: "You can't teach six-two, 290 (pounds). A great character, leadership type of guy. He did a really nice job in some key spots for us when we didn't have a ton of linemen to go to. He really just held the offensive and defensive line together and really played to a high standard."
Rhett Smith, Wapello
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Recorded 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks; 2.5 tackles for loss.
Wapello's record: 5-4
Wapello coach Todd Parsons on Smith: "Rhett is a hard-working kid, with a great attitude and is very coachable. He had an outstanding year for us on both sides of the ball. If we needed yards on offense we would always run behind him. On defense, we would always put him to the offense’s strength."
Linebackers
Hayden Calvelage, Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Led the Falcons with 57 tackles; 11 tackles for loss; 5.5 sacks; contributed 577 yards on 121 and nine touchdowns offensively.
Louisa-Muscatine's record: 4-5
Louisa-Muscatine coach Eric Gabe on Calvelage: "Whenever you go from your sophomore year to your junior year, you never know exactly where they're going to be, but Hayden took a huge step this year. He was all over the place defensively for us, and he was an explosive player on offense as well."
Gavin Chown, West Liberty
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Finished with a team-best 78.5 tackles; seven tackles for loss; 1.5 sacks; two fumble recoveries; 36 rushing attempts for 134 yards and a touchdown; eight receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Class 2A all-state second-team by IPSWA.
West Liberty's record: 7-4
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Chown: "Gavin did a fantastic job of making reads and hitting open windows to make tackles in the run game and also improved on his pass defense. He had an uncanny ability to get through the line to make a key tackle for loss or sack when we needed one."
Hector Zepeda, Wapello
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Contributed 40 tackles and one tackle for loss; one sack; one interception; went 26 of 29 on point-after attempts as a kicker with a 31-yard field goal.
Wapello's record: 5-4
Wapello coach Todd Parsons on Zapeda: "Hector is a blue-collar kid who shows up every day and works extremely hard, has a great attitude, and is very coachable. Weight room has been his biggest asset that has allowed him to move into an inside LB position and be successful."
Tucker Bright, Columbus
Year: Junior
Statistical season: Ended the season with a team-high 68 tackles; four tackles for loss; one sack; one interception; one fumble recovery; 30 punts for 729 yards, long of 60 yards.
Columbus' record: 1-9
Columbus coach Tyler Kibbee on Bright: "He did a great job in our offseason program. Found the ball well and finished when he got to it. He led the district in tackles."
Defensive backs
Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty
Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: Ended season with 42 tackles; 3.5 tackles for loss; three interceptions; 22 kickoff returns for 451 yards and a touchdown; eight punt returns for 97 yards and a touchdown; 16 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns; 10 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.
West Liberty's record: 7-4
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Galvan: "I'm happy to see Jahsiah get some recognition as he doesn't post amazing defensive stat numbers because we often line him up on our opponent's best receiver and take him away. He is a great tackler."
Takpor Tiah, Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Finished with a team-high 49 tackles; two interceptions; one fumble recovery; two kick returns for 46 yards; Class 4A District 4 honorable mention.
Muscatine's record: 1-8
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Tiah: "(Takpor) had a tremendous career for us. He is a warrior on Friday nights and competed at a very high level. He is good in coverage but is excellent helping out in the run game and coming up to tackle."
Daniel Meeker, Wapello
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Accumulated 40 tackles; one interception; one fumble recovery; 23 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns on offense; two kickoff returns for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Wapello's record: 5-4
Wapello coach Todd Parsons on Meeker: "Dan was our best cover guy and tackler in our secondary. He also was our leading receiver on offense. Did a great job of making plays for us. You could always count on him giving his best effort every snap of the game."
Marcus Engstler, Durant
Year: Senior
Statistical season: Finished with 74.5 tackles, second-most in Class A District 6; 9.5 tackles for loss; 2.5 sacks; 16 catches for 221 yards; four kick returns for 83 yards.
Durant's record: 5-4
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on Engstler: "Marcus was the leader of our defense. He did whatever it took. Started at corner but also also played safety, linebacker. Whatever we asked him to do he jumped at."
Special teams
Bryan Martinez, West Liberty
Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: 15-18 PATs, 2-2 FG, long of 32 yards.
West Liberty's record: 7-4
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Martinez: "He has a knack for ball placement which makes it easy for us to devise different kickoffs to take advantage of our opponent's scheme or keep it away from a good returner."
Utility
Nolan DeLong, Durant
Year: Freshman
Statistical season: Recorded 1,015 yards on 161 carries for 6.3 yards per carry and seven touchdowns; 16 receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns; 57 tackles on defense; 14 tackles for loss; 8.5 sacks
Durant's record: 5-4
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on DeLong: "Nolan is a dynamic player on both offense and defense. He was a lot of the reason we had success in the second half of the season. He's a hard-nosed runner with a great attitude."
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman
