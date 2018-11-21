Quarterback
Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Junior
2018 statistical line: Passed for 762 yards and seven touchdowns; rushed for 872 yards and nine touchdowns; recorded 50 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Louisa-Muscatine’s record: 3-6
Louisa-Muscatine coach Eric Gabe on Kruse: “Chase really did a great job for us as far as setting the tone throughout practice and throughout games. He’s a really, really good competitor. With me coming here pretty late we weren’t able to get a ton of our pass stuff put in for him and we found out how dynamic he was in the run game."
Seth Feldman, West Liberty
Year: Senior
2018 statistical line: Passed for 1,586 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 58.2 completion percentage; rushed for 734 yards and 12 touchdowns; compiled 13 tackles.
West Liberty’s record: 8-4
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Feldman: “He’s obviously our main man on the offensive side. He’s our career passing yards leader and total yards leader. His ability to run is a huge asset. He was definitely our guy on offense.”
Bryce Lafrenz, Durant
Year: Senior
2018 statistical line: Fifth in Class A with 1,734 passing yards and 20 touchdowns; rushed for 178 yards and six touchdowns; recorded 40 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 solo sacks and one interception.
Durant record: 7-3
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on Lafrenz: “He averaged around 1,500 yards per year the last two years and set the single season record for passing yards. That’s a lot of production. He was like a coach on the field and did a lot of really good things this year as a senior."
Running backs
Tim Nimely, Muscatine
Year: Sophomore
2018 statistical line: Rushed for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry; 13 receptions for 117 yards; recorded nine tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
Muscatine record: 5-4
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Nimely: “He was kind of the one known commodity we had going into the year. There were times during the season where he put us on his back and led the way. His ability to break tackles, run through defenders and drive the pile is a pretty rare ability.”
Ricky Pforts, Wapello
Year: Junior
Wapello record: 5-4
2018 statistical line: Rushed for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns on 7.3 yards per carry; led the defense with 74.5 tackles and recorded one interception
Wapello coach Todd Parsons on Pforts: “Ricky had an outstanding season for us on both sides of the ball. On offense he was definitely our workhorse. I think there were four games where he rushed for over 200 yards and that was behind a young, inexperienced line. He got a lot of yards after contact. Anything we did offensively went through him.”
Collin McCrabb, Wilton
Year: Senior
Wilton record: 8-2
2018 statistical line: Rushed for 815 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry; hauled in 17 catches for 125 yards; totaled 34.5 tackles, two tackles for loss and one solo sack.
Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler on McCrabb: “I think Collin really added a piece to our team we were looking for this year. Last year we were all over the place with running backs and Collin really stepped in and did a nice job and was a threat at all times on the field whether it was offense or defense.”
Wide receivers
Lake Newton, West Liberty
Year: Sophomore
West Liberty record: 8-4
2018 statistical line: Hauled in 31 receptions for 609 yards and five touchdowns; recorded 26.5 tackles and two interceptions; one punt return touchdown.
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Newton: “Lake has to be one of the top three receivers we saw all year. For being a sophomore, he’s definitely well on his way to establishing himself as a good football player. He was our big play guy, if we needed a big play we dialed him up and he was usually able to deliver for us.”
Eli Gaye, Muscatine
Year: Sophomore
Muscatine record: 5-4
2018 statistical line: Hauled in 61 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns; 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns; had 5.5 tackles.
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Gaye: “He’d never played receiver before. He’s always been a running back. I knew he’d be a good player for us and make plays but it was a little bit of an unknown how he’d transition to receiver. Once he got the ball in his hands he was playing running back. He’s a tough kid to tackle in the open field.”
Mason Compton, Durant
Year: Senior
Durant record: 7-3
2018 statistical line: Second in Class A with 996 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 50 receptions; totaled 34.5 tackles.
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on Compton: “For his all-time career stats at Durant he had nearly 2,600 yards which put him 13th in the state of Iowa in the history of 11-man football. That’s pretty exciting stuff. He’s a leader on and off the field. Just a class act and a heck of a football player.”
Offensive linemen
Brent Meyers, West Liberty
Year: Senior
West Liberty record: 8-4
2018 statistical line: Anchored an offensive line that led the way for a West Liberty offense that gained 3,469 yards of total offense this season; compiled 4.5 tackles in limited action on the defensive line.
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Meyers: “He was the one that directed traffic and always made sure we were doing what we were supposed to. He played every spot on the line at some point. He was able to do everything and know what each position needed to do.”
Jared Townsend, Wilton
Year: Senior
Wilton record: 8-2
2018 statistical line: Was a key cog of an offensive line that helped produce 3,496 yards of total offense for the Beavers; recorded 39 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks.
Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler on Townsend: “He’s been a starting left tackle and defensive end from the day he walked in our program. He fought through a lot of injuries this year and was really dominant on both sides of the ball. He was a great player for us the last four years and couldn’t ask for more than what Jared gave us.”
Joe Lilienthal, Durant
Year: Junior
Durant record: 7-3
2018 statistical line: Led a Durant offensive line that produced a 1,000 yard rusher in Tristan Hughes and racked up 3,591 yards of total offense; recorded 34.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 solo sack.
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on Lilienthal: “You don’t have 6-foot-7 guys roaming around all over the place. He’s only getting better, I can’t say that enough. When I took over his sophomore year he was 285 (pounds), this year he’s 305 (pounds) and that’s all muscle. I’m not afraid to run behind him which is a nice thing.”
Defensive linemen
Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty
Year: Senior
West Liberty record: 8-4
2018 statistical line: Recorded 70.5 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 solo sacks and three fumble recoveries; played on an offensive line that helped lead the Comets to 3,469 yards of total offense.
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Daufeldt: “Being able to move him around to wherever we needed to strengthen our defense whether it was nose tackle or defensive end, he was able to do it all. You can’t really single block him. Just him commanding a double-team and taking up blockers and still beating them was huge for our defense.”
Cobain Polman, West Liberty
Year: Senior
West Liberty record: 8-4
2018 statistical line: Had 46.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 solo sacks
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Polman: “Cobain is a guy who might not get a lot of stats, but he does a fantastic job of doing what he’s supposed to do like making sure teams aren’t able to run in his gap. He just has a relentless motor. I bet half of his tackles were from pursuing from the backside. He’s one of those kids that’s an unsung hero for a team.”
Togeh Deseh, Muscatine
Year: Sophomore
Muscatine record: 5-4
2018 statistical line: Compiled 25 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 solo sack, two fumble recoveries.
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Deseh: “He’s extremely strong in his lower body and gets off the ball really well. At the beginning of the season we thought physically he’d be able to compete but weren’t sure if he’d be ready for varsity football or not. By week three on, he really just got better and better and the last half of the season he was playing at a different level where teams were having a hard time blocking him.”
Brian Stillman, Wilton
Year: Senior
Wilton record: 8-2
2018 statistical line: Recorded 30 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks; rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns; compiled five receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler on Stillman: “Brian was a guy who flew under the radar but any coach we played recognized who number 18 (Stillman) was on the field. He caused a lot of disruption from the defensive side. As a nose tackle he was undersized, but he was a guy who never stopped and caused a lot of problems for an offense.”
Linebackers
Tristan Hughes, Durant
Year: Junior
Durant record: 7-3
2018 statistical line: Compiled 76 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and one fumble recovery; rushed 194 times for 1,044 yards and nine touchdowns.
Durant coach Joel Diederichs on Hughes: “He set the table, he was kind of the heart and soul (on defense.) He went out unfortunately in the last game with an injury and that hurt us. He’s a difference maker, he disrupts things a lot in the backfield. He goes sideline to sideline and he’ll let you know it.”
Will Esmoil, West Liberty
Year: Junior
West Liberty record: 8-4
2018 statistical line: Recorded 88.5 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 solo sack and three fumble recoveries; hauled in 25 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns; rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown.
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Esmoil: “He definitely stepped up. We knew what we had in Will. We had Joe Kelly there last year, but I think Will is showing he’s ready to make a name for himself as well.”
Brock Hartley, Wilton
Year: Senior
Wilton record: 8-2
2018 statistical line: He had 51.5 tackles and two tackles for loss; 12 receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler on Hartley: "He's a much better player than the statistics show. He's an extremely instinctive player and one of the best linebackers I've been able to coach. He's been the quarterback of our defense from middle linebacker for the last two years."
Chance Colby, Columbus Community
Year: Senior
Columbus record: 0-9
2018 statistical line: 80.5 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 6 sacks; 338 yards passing and six touchdowns; 763 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Columbus coach Scott Symmonds on Colby: “He was everything you could ask from a senior leader. He practiced hard, played hard and did everything with heart and passion and set a great example for our young kids. He played as hard as he could even when he was hurt and lots of other people would have sat down. What else can you ask from a senior but to leave everything on the field? Chance did that.”
Defensive back
Takpor Tiah, Muscatine
Year: Junior
Muscatine record: 5-4
2018 statistical line: Compiled 64 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller on Tiah: “He’s just a really good open field tackler and a good competitor. He’s an extremely strong kid, very powerful. He just wants to make plays and plays hard. We moved him back and forth between cornerback and safety. Wherever we played him he was making plays.”
Cory Anderson, Wilton
Year: Senior
Wilton record: 8-2
2018 statistical line: Had 53 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and one fumble recovery; 47 receptions for 692 yards and eight touchdowns; threw for a 97-yard touchdown.
Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler on Anderson: “Cory’s an explosive player, extremely athletic and a really big playmaker for us on offense and defense. He broke our career record for interceptions with 11. He was just a big playmaker.”
Ely Gingerich, West Liberty
Year: Senior
West Liberty record: 8-4
2018 statistical line: Recorded 32.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception.
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Gingerich: “He’s able to pretty much cover anybody we wanted covered. He did a fantastic job on run support and quick screens everybody likes to throw, coming up and beating blocks and making tackles. He’s definitely one that stepped up this year for us.”
Keatyn Velez, Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Senior
Louisa-Muscatine record: 3-6
2018 statistical line: Recorded 26.5 tackles, three interceptions; had 67 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Eric Gabe on Velez: “Keatyn really did a nice job. He didn’t get too many opportunities but he made some huge plays for us. He’s a kid I wish we had back next year. He never says a word, does everything he’s supposed to do and is an excellent leader. He was the best blocking wide receiver I’ve ever seen.”
Special teams
A.J. Lenz, West Liberty
Year: Senior
West Liberty record: 8-4
2018 statistical line: Averaged 1,710 yards on 46 punts this season with a long of 63 yards; had nine receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown.
West Liberty coach Jason Iske on Lenz: “He was unbelievable for us. I called him our X-factor all season. The ability to flip the field and play field position, especially with our defense that we had, it’s just tremendous. Just his ability to place punts where he wants them and get them rolling. That’s a huge thing in football.”
Utility
Jerome Mays, Wilton
Year: Senior
Wilton record: 8-2
2018 statistical line: Passed for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns on a 56.4 percent completion percentage; rushed for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns; recorded 25.5 tackles and four tackles for a loss.
Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler on Mays: “He’s a four-year guy for us and he’s been the motor for our offense. He’s really an extension of the coach on the field and stepped in and could run our offense from day one exactly how we wanted him to.”
-- Compiled by Evan Riggs
