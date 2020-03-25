Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

First Team
Zoey Long
Team: Muscatine (11-11, 8-8 MAC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-foot-5
2019-20 statistical line: MAC first team, Class 5A Region 8 team, 13.0 points, 38.4%, 23 assists, 21 steals, 2.0 rebounds
Muscatine coach Susan Orvis on Long: "Zoey was obviously a scoring threat for us, what she added in that regard was she extended her range. She just had a quicker trigger, there was absolutely no hesitation. We just knew that came from improved reps and confidence."
Eryka Dickey
Team: Wapello (15-6, 12-3 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-8
2019-20 statistical line: SEISC North division first team, Class 2A Region 6 team, 13.5 points, 47.4%, 36 assists, 44 steals, 6.3 rebounds
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Dickey: "She was a four-year starter (and) broke our career rebound record this year as well as scored 1,107 points in her career. Eryka really came into her own as an all-around player. We are going to have big shoes to fill with her graduating this year."
Kylee Sanders
Team: Louisa-Muscatine (11-10, 10-6 SEISC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-foot-9
2019-20 statistical line: SEISC North first team, Class 2A Region 6 team, 20.3 points, 39.9%, 36 assists, 92 steals, 21 blocks, 7.1 rebounds
Louisa-Muscatine coach Mike Milder on Sanders: "Kylee in a phenomenal athlete. She has everything that you want in a player: height, quickness, speed, aggression. She made plays this year that no one else could make. She was atop the conference in most categories until she sprained her ankle."
Kelsey Drake
Team: Wilton (7-16, 5-14 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 5-foot-9
2019-20 statistical line: RVC Elite team, 18.1 points, 50.6%, 60 assists, 89 steals, 7.8 rebounds
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Drake: "Kelsey had an outstanding year for us. As a sophomore, to lead both halves of the River Valley Conference in scoring is a phenomenal feat. She really stepped up her game this year and had an outstanding year for us both offensively and defensively. She was team-leader in most categories for us this year."
Finley Hall
Team: West Liberty (19-5, 15-4 RVC)
Year: Freshman Height: 5-foot-7
2019-20 statistical line: Class 3A all-state third team, RVC South team, 12.7 points, 39.0%, 56 assists, 56 steals, 6.0 rebounds
West Liberty coach Matt Hoeppner on Hall: "Finley is a very hard worker who is never satisfied unless she is improving. She is always putting in extra work to herself better. Finley has the potential and the work ethic to be a top player in the state very soon."
Second Team
Holly Massner
Team: Wapello (15-6, 12-3 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-6
2019-20 statistical line: SEISC North division first team, 12.3 points, 43.7%, 79 assists, 87 steals, 3.4 rebounds
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Massner: "The perfect example for all younger Arrow basketball players to follow. One of our two captains (along with Eryka Dickey). Holly was always one of the first in the gym and last to leave. She improved tremendously from her sophomore to junior year, but doubled that improvement last summer heading into her senior year."
Sailor Hall
Team: West Liberty (19-5, 15-4 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 5-foot-6
2019-20 statistical line: RVC South team, 9.1 points, 34.5%, 75 assists, 66 steals, 6.4 rebounds
West Liberty coach Matt Hoeppner on Hall: "Sailor took on a new role this season as our starting point guard and really came into her own the second half of the season, averaging over 12 points per game during that stretch. Sailor is going to improve drastically over the next two years."
Macy Daufeldt
Team: West Liberty (19-5, 15-4 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 6-feet
2019-20 statistical line: RVC Elite team, 12.1 points, 34.8%, 41 assists, 72 steals, 6.3 rebounds
West Liberty coach Matt Hoeppner on Daufeldt: "Macy is a tremendous athlete who has a thirst for basketball knowledge. She is willing to do anything for us that will benefit the team. Macy has very high ceiling in terms of potential improvement."
Hailey Sanders
Team: Louisa-Muscatine (11-10, 10-6 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-9
2019-20 statistical line: SEISC North division first team, 11.7 points, 47.7%, 28 assists, 39 steals, 15 blocks, 8.1 rebounds
Louisa-Muscatine coach Mike Milder on Sanders: "Hailey was an unbelievable leader for us this year. She is a piece that is really hard to replace. She can play inside and outside on offense and guard posts or perimeter on defense. She always seemed to find herself in positions for rebounds both offensively and defensively."
Madi Petersen
Team: Muscatine (11-11, 8-8 MAC)
Year: Junior Height: 6-feet
2019-20 statistical line: MAC honorable mention, Muscatine, jr., 6.8 points, 10 assists, 16 steals, 8.6 rebounds
Muscatine coach Susan Orvis on Petersen: "Madi just grew and improved by leaps and bounds this season. I really thought we saw improvements on both sides of the ball this season. She really started to rebound well and found a role there ... (she) picked up her defense on the low block and she started to get some confidence scoring the ball for us and that was great to see."
Third Team
Ally Happ
Team: Durant (6-17, 1-15 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 5-foot-6
2019-20 statistical line: RVC South team, 9.3 points; 35.9%, 31 assists, 83 steals, 3.4 rebounds
Emily Woepking
Team: Muscatine (11-11, 8-8 MAC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-6
2019-20 statistical line: MAC honorable mention, 7.0 points, 38 assists, 38 steals, 2.7 rebounds
Muscatine coach Susan Orvis on Woepking: "Emily really grew over four years in our program. She was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball for us ... a great competitor ... her rugged style of play was really important for us. She could create problems and turnovers defensively and then when we really needed somebody to get to the rim, Emily was one of our key people attacking the basket."
Kylie Kay
Team: Durant (6-17, 1-15 RVC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-6
2019-20 statistical line: RVC South team, 7.3 points, 29.3%, 24 assists, 44 steals, 3.4 rebounds
Ella Caffery
Team: Wilton (7-16, 5-14 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 5-foot-9
2019-20 statistical line: RVC honorable mention, 7.7 points, 34.1%, 15 assists, 22 steals, 26 blocks, 5.7 rebounds
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Caffery: "Ella really came on and had an outstanding second part of the year for us. She stepped up and worked really hard to get her game to the level she needed to be at to be a productive varsity player. She continued to improve throughout the course of the year and by the second half, she was playing really good basketball and giving us an extra option offensively along with rebounding and defense as well."
Sammy Ewart
Team: Wapello (15-6, 12-3 SEISC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-foot-5
2019-20 statistical line: SEISC North division second team, 7.8 points, 34.9%, 47 assists, 53 steals
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Ewart: "One of the most efficient point guards I have seen. Rarely did Sammy turn the ball over. She was very unselfish and understands how to facilitate an offense. Sammy will break the career three-point record (for Wapello) next season. She's a three-year starter ... I expect another big improvement from her."
