Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Ella Caffery

Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Caffery: "Ella really came on and had an outstanding second part of the year for us. She stepped up and worked really hard to get her game to the level she needed to be at to be a productive varsity player. She continued to improve throughout the course of the year and by the second half, she was playing really good basketball and giving us an extra option offensively along with rebounding and defense as well."