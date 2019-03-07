First Team
Emily Lange
Team: Wilton (21-3, 17-2 RVC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-10
2018-19 statistical line: 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. RVC Elite team and IGCA Class 2A third-team all-state.
Wilton coach Jeremy Putman on Lange: “Emily has just been a tremendous asset to this team, she improved so much since her freshman year, she was our emotional leader, by the time she was done she was our scoring leader.”
Kortney Drake
Team: Wilton (21-3, 17-2 RVC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-9
2018-19 statistical line: 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game. RVC Elite team and IPSWA Class 2A third-team all-state 2A.
Wilton coach Jeremy Putman on Drake: “Kortney, over her four years, has just been really consistent, a high scorer for us, handling the ball for us against pressure. She’s a great defensive player, just a great kid to coach overall.”
Alicia Garcia
Team: Muscatine (8-13, 8-9 MAC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 6-foot
2018-19 statistical line: 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 assists per game. First-team all-MAC.
Muscatine coach Susan Orvis on Garcia: "Alicia's ability is obvious, she can lead and significantly impact the game for us both offensively and defensively. Alicia's becoming more consistent with her play and her confidence really grew towards the second half of the season. Alicia's size, versatility, and inside-out game makes her a tough match-up on both sides of the ball. The sky's the limit for her and we really look forward to what she will do this summer and into next season."
Kamryn Meyer
Team: Durant (2-18, 2-16 RVC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-11
2018-19 statistical line: 15.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. RVC South Divisional team.
Durant coach Ross DeLong on Meyer: “Kamryn Meyer had a great season for us this year. Averaging a double-double her senior year was an awesome feat. As the season went on she was the main focus to opposing teams’ defenses and still was able to be a force down low. Kamryn is a very versatile player also, and was able to step outside and knock down perimeter shots.”
Kylee Sanders
Team: Louisa-Muscatine (9-12, 8-7 SEISC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 5-foot-9
2018-19 statistical line: 19.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 2.9 assists per game. SEISC North Division first-team and IPSWA Class 3A second-team all-state.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Mark Wehrle on Kylee Sanders: "Kylee is a dynamic player. Her quickness and hand-speed make her very hard to guard (on offense) and a defensive specialist. She can guard just about anyone on the court."
Second Team
Macy Akers
Team: West Liberty (7-14, 5-13 RVC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-5
2018-19 statistical line: 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.0 assists per game. RVC South Divisional team.
West Liberty coach Michele Teran Marsh on Akers: “Macy Akers made (the) south conference team this year. (She also made it) last year. She has been team captain the last few years, leading her team and being a positive role model. She is strong defensively and offensively she is a utility player. She is a great all-around player (and) athlete. She will be missed next year.”
Zoey Long
Team: Muscatine (8-13, 8-9 MAC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 5-foot-5
2018-19 statistical line: 9.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.7 assists per game. Second-team all-MAC.
Muscatine coach Susan Orvis on Long: "Zoey made big strides for us this season. She spends countless hours in the gym, resulting in a growing confidence and efficiency in her shot. Her shot and range keeps getting better and will continue to do so. She has a strong basketball IQ and is becoming more confident on both sides of the ball and in the point guard position as well."
Eryka Dickey
Team: Wapello (12-8, 9-6 SEISC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-foot-8
2018-19 statistical line: 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists per game. SEISC North Division first-team.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Dickey: “Our team leader. We go as she goes. She had a great year and I see next year being even better for her. She has improved in every area of the game. Often played in the post for us despite being guard-sized. She has the skills to play any position on the floor.”
Aubrey Putman
Team: Wilton (21-3, 17-2 RVC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-9
2018-19 statistical line: 10.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. RVC South Divisional team.
Wilton coach Jeremy Putman on Aubrey Putman: “Aubrey’s a tremendous rebounder, she set our school record for total rebounds over her career. (She) did all the little things for us, played great interior defense, took care of the ball for us at times, had to score for us at times, just did a little bit of everything.”
Hailey Sanders
Team: Louisa-Muscatine (9-12, 8-7 SEISC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-foot-9
2018-19 statistical line: 8.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.4 assists per game. SEISC North Division second-team.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Mark Wehrle on Hailey Sanders: "Hailey really stepped up when Mariah (Pugh) went down with her injury. (Hailey) stepped up her scoring, rebounding and took on added defensive assignments. Most importantly, she stepped into a leadership role and did a great job at it."
Third Team
Janey Gingerich
Team: West Liberty (7-14, 5-13 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 5-foot-9
2018-19 statistical line: 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. RVC honorable mention.
West Liberty coach Michele Teran Marsh on Gingerich: “Janey Gingerich was honorable mention this year (and) a team captain as well. (She) continues to strive to do her best no matter what the situation is. (Gingerich is) strong on defense and a team player (offensively). (She has the) best attitude on-court and off. She is very coachable, works hard, (and a) mentally strong athlete”
Hannah Happ
Team: Durant (2-18, 2-16 RVC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-5
2018-19 statistical line: 8.2 points, 2.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 rebounds per game. RVC honorable mention.
Durant coach Ross DeLong on Happ: “Hannah Happ was our do-everything player this year. She was our most consistent outside shooter, our primary ball-handler and defensive specialist that usually guarded (the opponents’) best guard. A very good point guard who is a very intelligent player.”
Holly Massner
Team: Wapello (12-8, 9-6 SEISC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-foot-6
2018-19 statistical line: 7.7 points, 4.2 steals, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. SEISC North Division second-team.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Massner: “Holly has taken tremendous strides this season. She had a good summer and brought that with her this season. Her defense is spectacular and her outside shooting is something teams have to account for. As her confidence grows, she will continue to improve. I look for her to have a huge impact on our team in 2019-2020.”
Kayla Scholz
Team: Muscatine (8-13, 8-9 MAC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-foot-1
2018-19 statistical line: 2.2 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 0.3 assists per game. MAC honorable mention.
Muscatine coach Susan Orvis on Scholz: "Kayla is probably the most-improved player we've had in our program since our staff has been here. She has really grown with her confidence and understanding of the game. She is an intelligent player and really figured out how to utilize her length, especially defensively. She really impacted the interior match-ups for us this season. She also developed her strength and her game around the rim and was able to contribute offensively and on the glass as well."
Macey Rogers
Team: Muscatine (8-13, 8-9 MAC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-foot-9
2018-19 statistical line: 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
Muscatine coach Susan Orvis on Rogers: "Macey really persevered this season. We were thrilled to have her back on the court for her senior year after her knee injury (last year). She really worked through the ups and downs of that process and contributed significantly this season, especially in our games against our better opponents. She did all of the things, both on and off the court, that you would hope for your veteran, senior leaders to do. She was an outstanding presence for our young team this season."
