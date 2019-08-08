PITCHERS
Kamryn Meyer
Team: Durant
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching – 19-4 record, 0.64 ERA .144 opponent BA, 21 Ks, 142 IP. Batting – .299 avg, 5 2B, 3 HR, 21 RBIs. Class 2A second-team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Durant coach Kevin Kaalberg on Meyer: “Meyer is just a great competitor. The bigger the game, the better she is. She doesn’t get rattled, but she puts in a lot of hard work in preparing for games and I think that might get overlooked sometimes."
Hailey Sanders
Team: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching – 21-1 record, 0.83 ERA, .109 opponent BA, 283 Ks, 143 IP. Batting – .437 BA, .555 slugging percentage, 52 hits, 14 2B, 28 RBIs. Class 3A all-state tournament team, Class 3A first-team all-state, first-team all-SEISC North.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler on Sanders: “Hailey carried us down the stretch. Our two regional games we won 1-0 it seemed like we were so tight and Hailey did her job in the circle. She’s just a great kid as far as understanding her role and what the team needs from her."
Isabelle True
Team: West Liberty
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching – 19-4 record, 1.38 ERA, .172 opponent BA, 192 Ks, 151 2/3 IP. Batting – 4 2B, 1 HR, 12 RBIs. Class 3A first-team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
West Liberty coach Chad Libby on True: “What I liked the best about her this year is she learned to love the game again and was leading by example by the time we got to the end of the year, which was cool to see for someone who had only been here for a few short months.”
CATCHERS
Austyn Crees
Team: West Liberty
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: Batting – .462 BA, .785 slugging percentage, .573 OBP, 43 hits, 35 runs scored, 10 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 34 RBIs, 14-15 stolen bases, 1.000 fielding percentage. Class 3A second-team all-state, Class 3A all-state tournament team, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
West Liberty coach Chad Libby on Crees: “Austyn has been overall, defensively and offensively, our best kid for the last couple of years. A kid that doesn’t say a whole lot but gets it done defensively, I don’t think she had any errors behind the plate this year. And then obviously a pretty good bat for us.”
Kaylie Reynolds
School: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Batting – .452 BA, .852 slugging percentage, 52 hits, 20 doubles, 1 3B, 8 HR, 55 RBIs. Fielding – 152 putouts, 19 assists, .988 fielding percentage. Class 5A second-team all-state, first-team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins on Reynolds: “Kaylie was that vocal leader we needed on the field. We really leaned on her to anchor the defense. Offensively in that four spot she came up with some big hits for us. She’s incredibly talented and works extremely hard. (I) was fortunate coming in my first year to have her on the team for one year.”
Allie Poston
School: Durant
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: Batting – .467 BA, .872 slugging percentage, .583 OBS, 42 hits, 10 2B, 8 HR, 27 RBIs, 13-14 stolen bases, .983 fielding percentage, All-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Durant coach Kevin Kaalberg on Poston: “Poston has a lot of power. She transferred in (from Davenport West) and we moved her behind the plate. She had caught some but not a lot prior to that. She hits the ball really hard and she’s not going to get cheated on her swings.”
INFIELD
Kylee Sanders
School: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Sophomore
Statistical line/honors: Batting – .496 BA, .664 slugging percentage, 56 hits, 42 runs scored, 11 2B, 4 3B, 15 RBIs, 10-12 stolen bases. Pitching – 9-3 record, 2.07 ERA, .192 opponent BA, 80 Ks, 67 2/3 IP. Class 3A first-team all-state, Class 3A all-state tournament team, Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Player of the Year.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler on Sanders: “She’s that leadoff hitter that everybody wants, she really does a great job at the plate and provides us that defense at shortstop. When Hailey isn’t pitching, we relied on Kylee to step in. She just really stepped up this year and made huge contributions.”
Haylee Lehman
School: West Liberty
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .602 BA, .699 slugging percentage, 74 hits, 49 runs scored, 4 2B, 4 3B, 11 RBIs, 30-35 stolen bases. Class 3A first-team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
West Liberty coach Chad Libby on Lehman: “She’s probably the most important kid I have for scoring runs, sort of our spark plug as far as getting on base at the top of the order, and I feel like every time she got on base we were able to figure out a way to manufacture runs.”
Kaylynn Salyars
School: Muscatine
Year: Sophomore
Statistical line/honors: .444 BA, .746 slugging percentage, 56 hits, 46 runs scored, 16 2B, 2 2B, 6 HR, 50 RBIs, 9-9 stolen bases. Class 5A third-team all-state, honorable mention all-MAC.
Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins on Salyars: “Kaylynn is one of those kids who is extremely gifted athletically. She’s quick, defensively she covers a lot of area and does a great job at second base. She’s got the fastest hands of any hitter I’ve ever had and is strong. She can drive the ball for power and she’s also got good speed."
Hannah Happ
School: Durant
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .410 BA, .482 slugging percentage, 34 hits, 16 runs scored, 6 2B, 18 RBIs, 11-11 stolen bases. Class 2A third-team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Durant coach Kevin Kaalberg on Happ: “Happ is a great leader. She was playing on about one-and-a-half legs most of the year. She had a knee issue, at the beginning of the season she had a collision at home plate and then she pulled her quad. Trying to pull her out was usually an argument."
Kortney Drake
School: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .457 BA, .559 slugging percentage, 58 hits, 38 runs scored, 13 2B, 15 RBIs, 20-21 stolen bases, .978 fielding percentage. Class 2A third-team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Wilton coach Kortney Denkman on Drake: “Kortney is just one of those solid players that we’ve loved to have in our program for five years. She was a solid glove at second base and one of those girls that when she was up to bat you knew she was going to get a hit and do what she had to do to score for us.”
Haley Jarrett
School: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .375 BA, .536 slugging percentage, .493 OBP, 42 hits, 37 runs scored, 13 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 28 RBIs. Honorable mention all-MAC.
Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins on Jarrett: “She was one of those you could always catch in the huddle reassuring the girls and being a motivator. She did a great job in that number two spot coming up with some big hits.”
Serah Shafer
School: Wapello
Year: Freshman
Statistical line/honors: .347 BA, .535 slugging percentage, 35 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 2B, 3 HR, 25 RBIs, 12-12 stolen bases. Second-team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference North.
Wapello coach Ashley Hahnbaum on Shafer: “She’s an all-around player. We’ve been working on little things and she definitely matured from her eighth-grade to her freshman year. She’ll do whatever I’ll ask her to, she’ll lay a bunt down when she needs to and likes to swing hard.”
OUTFIELD
Ruby Kappeler
School: Durant
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .487 BA, .872 slugging percentage, 57 hits, 43 runs scored, 17 2B, 5 3B, 6 HR, 32 RBIs, 38-42 stolen bases. Class 2A first-team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Durant coach Kevin Kaalberg on Kappeler: “Having her at the top of the lineup, you have somebody who can hit for power. But also when she gets on base she’s going to steal, and that just ignites the whole offense. She is an all-state (center fielder) but with Happ being hurt we moved Happ to second base and brought Kap into shortstop. You could put (Kappeler) up for all-state shortstop, she’s just a natural athlete and very talented.”
Macy Akers
School: West Liberty
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .396 BA, .492 on-base percentage, 42 hits, 35 runs scored, 2 2B, 1 HR, 30 RBIs, 15-17 stolen bases. Class 3A third-team all-state, all-River Valley Conference Elite Team.
West Liberty coach Chad Libby on Akers: “Macy has been the face of West Liberty softball and a lot of West Liberty sports for the last five years. We’re definitely going to miss having her more than even some of the stats may say, just from her ability to lead and be a constant starter since her eighth-grade year."
McKenna Hohenadel
School: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Freshman
Statistical line/honors: .322 BA, .496 slugging percentage, 39 hits, 37 runs scored, 12 2B, 3 HR, 36 RBIs, 6-7 stolen bases. Class 3A all-state tournament team, first-team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference North.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler on Hohenadel: “She’s an awesome kid with a great glove and was the No. 2 hitter in our lineup. She’s just a heck of an athlete."
Rylie Moss
School: Muscatine
Year: Sophomore
Statistical line/honors: .468 BA, .539 slugging percentage, 66 hits, 43 runs scored, 6 2B, 2 3B, 19 RBIs, 38-41 stolen bases. Class 5A second-team all-state, first-team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins on Moss: “Rylie is our igniter for us on offense. Once she gets on base she’s going to steal one if not two bases. Defensively, in the outfield she covers a lot of area. She made a lot of great plays, diving catches at crucial times, for us this year."
Maddie Mashek
School: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .416 BA, .522 slugging percentage, 47 hits, 32 runs scored, 9 2B, 1 HR, 36 RBIs. First-team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference North.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler on Mashek: “Her senior leadership was really helpful this year. She embraced her role of being moved from center field to left field. She takes batting more seriously than anybody else I know, she’s always in the cage."
Mallory Lange
School: Wilton
Year: Freshman
Statistical line/honors: 63 hits, 34 runs scored .467 BA, .563 slugging percentage, 11 2B, 1 3B, 20 RBIs, 17-21 stolen bases. Class 2A honorable mention all-state, all-River Valley Conference South Division.
Wilton coach Kortney Denkman on Lange: “She definitely came around this year with her offense. She put the ball in play no matter where it was thrown and was a threat on the bases because she’s fast. She did what she had to do and really was a great leadoff hitter for us.”
UTILITY
Carrie Nelson
School: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching – 20-7 record, 2.44 ERA, .238 opponent BA, 93 Ks, 149 1/3 IP. First-team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins on Nelson: “Carrie was our workhorse. We were very young behind her and we leaned on Carrie to pitch probably more than we had hoped. She works extremely hard, she’s quiet, she’s very humble and she’s talented. I was very happy with the way she pitched this year.”
Kate Nelson
School: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .398 BA, .565 slugging percentage, 43 hits, 19 runs scored, 10 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBIs. MAC honorable mention.
Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins on Nelson: “Kate at third base is probably one of the best gloves and arms I’ve had as a coach. When she gets in the box she’s going to battle, it’s nothing for her to foul off four, five or six pitches, make the pitcher work and then she’ll come up with a big hit."
Chloe Wells
School: Wilton
Year: Sophomore
Statistical line/honors: .329 BA, .771 slugging percentage, 23 hits, 19 runs scored, 5 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 22 RBIs. Pitching – 2-2 record, 15 strikeouts, two saves, 31 1/3 IP. All-River Valley Conference South Division.
Wilton coach Kortney Denkman on Wells: “Chloe had to play through some adversity this year. She’s someone that does everything she has to do for the team. She played outfield for us this year, which was a new position for her to play on the high school team. We're excited that she will come back stronger from this injury and be ready to go next year.”
Janey Gingerich
School: West Liberty
Year: Sophomore
Statistical line/honors: Batting – .352 BA, .466 slugging percentage, 31 hits, 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 25 RBIs. Pitching – 9-1 record, 1.33 earned run average, 52 2/3 IP. All-River Valley Conference South Division.
West Liberty coach Chad Libby on Gingerich: “Janey is a great kid, shows up, is always in a good mood and does everything we ask. She took a back seat a little bit, she didn’t pitch as many innings year as she first anticipated, but it didn’t bother her a bit. She came in and threw great for us and also hit unbelievably well and had a big jump in her batting average."
Katie Hearn
School: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Batting – .273 BA, .333 OBP, 33 hits, 3 2B, 22 RBIs. Catching – 356 putouts, 17 assists, .995 fielding percentage, 10-12 runners CS.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler on Hearn: “She was the anchor and the rock behind the plate. She probably wasn’t letting me know her about her health issues (rheumatoid arthritis) as much as I hoped the last few years. She knew this was it for her, and at the state tournament we had to put hot towels on her knees to keep her loose. She was a trooper."
