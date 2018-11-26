FIRST TEAM
Aubrey Putman, Wilton
Position: Middle hitter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Compiled 457 kills and averaged 4.3 kills and 2.6 digs per set; hit at a .377 clip with 54 service aces and 43 blocks; RVC Elite Team and first-team Class 2A all-state by IGCA.
Wilton coach Brenda Grunder on Putman: “Aubrey became the all-time kills leader for Wilton. She was able to keep our team moving forward and calm on the floor and able to bring everyone along. She did a lot of nice things. Not only her ability to hammer the ball and take the big swing but her on-court leadership.”
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty
Position: Middle hitter Year: Freshman
Statistical year: Finished with 332 kills while totaling a team-high 3.46 kills per set with a .424 efficiency; 30 blocks and 1.5 digs per set; RVC Elite Team.
Kortney Drake, Wilton
Position: Outside hitter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Compiled 212 kills and averaged 2 kills and 2.25 digs per set; swung at a .272 effeciency with 42 aces; RVC all-South Division
Wilton coach Brenda Grunder on Drake: “She was just a quiet force to us. She delivered a big block on the other teams’ strong-side hitters and also had some great shots of her own, that deep corner push shot and the cut shot she developed and being a left-hander gave teams difficulty. What really stands out about Kortney is her defense just became tenacious.”
Kamryn Meyer, Durant
Position: Outside hitter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Recorded 259 kills and averaged 3.01 kills and 2.06 digs per set; totaled 60 blocks and 33 aces; RVC Elite Team and third-team all-state.
Durant coach Mark Lau on Meyer: “Kamryn was an offensive workhorse for us. She scored a ton of points. Whether they were big swings or the first swing of the match, it didn’t seem to change her method and her desire in that she just wanted to be successful. She was in a lot of ways the type of captain that you’d hope for.”
Macy Akers, West Liberty
Position: Libero Year: Senior
Statistical year: Led Class 3A with 599 digs and 6.18 digs per set; finished her career with 2,053 digs; converted on 95.2 percent of serves and 27 aces; RVC Elite Team and second-team all-state by IGCA.
Ella Caffery, Wilton
Position: Setter Year: Freshman
Statistical year: Totaled 804 assists and 8.65 assists per set; added 131 digs, 82 kills and 31 blocks. RVC South Division team.
Wilton coach Brenda Grunder on Caffery: “She has a real passion for volleyball and wants to become a better player. She has very nice hands for a setter and a very nice demeanor on the floor. To be out there and run the offense surrounded by all of those seniors, I think she just did a terrific job.”
Morgan Petersen, West Liberty
Position: Setter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Compiled 805 assists and averaged 8.56 assists per set; finished her career with 2,220 career assists; added 123 digs and 37 aces. RVC South Division team.
SECOND TEAM
Ruby Kappeler, Durant
Position: Setter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Compiled 656 assists while averaging 7.81 assists per set; finished career with 2,171 assists; averaged 2.15 digs per set and had 22 blocks. RVC South Division team.
Durant coach Mark Lau on Kappeler: “It’s a setter’s job to help her teammates be successful and she’s able to do that night in and night out. She consistently made our hitters the best they could be as well as a strong offensive serve. While she didn’t necessarily score bunches of aces she scored us so many points it made it real easy for her to be one of our first servers as well.”
Hannah Happ, Durant
Position: Libero Year: Senior
Statistical year: Averaged 3.45 digs per set on her way to 314 digs on the season; 41 assists, .927 serve efficiency and 20 aces. RVC honorable mention
Durant coach Mark Lau on Kappeler: “She was the starting libero and nobody else challenged her, and that’s not a knock on anybody else on my squad. She’s able to be consistently loud, energetic and able to pass consistently. She did a really darn good job, was very, very steady and also was a huge spark of energy for us.”
Emily Lange, Wilton
Position: Middle hitter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Totaled 200 kills on 1.89 kills per set; led the Beavers with 22 solo blocks, had 42 total blocks. RVC honorable mention
Wilton coach Brenda Grunder on Lange: “Emily, especially her senior year, was able to deliver a lot of smart shots. When she felt the big swing was open she certainly went for it but she also followed our game plan and was able to mix up her shots. That speaks to her effort to want to be a better player. She was such an emotional player for us and that’s huge.”
Martha Pace, West Liberty
Position: Outside hitter Year: Sophomore
Statistical year: 239 kills on a .433 efficiency, the fifth best in Class 3A among players with more than 50 sets played; had a .920 serve efficiency, 34 aces and 188 digs. RVC South Division team.
Haley Jarrett, Muscatine
Position: Setter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Averaged 6.15 assists per set on her way to 498 assists; had 68 digs, 40 kills 17 blocks and 17 aces on .968 serve percentage. MAC honorable mention.
Muscatine coach Tim Martin on Jarrett: “I think her ability to interpret defenses and set the appropriate hitter to give us the best percentage for a point was big. Her leadership on the court goes without saying. She was one of the team captains this year. I think she improved from last year dramatically and got more offensive minded.”
Mallory Warner, Durant
Position: Middle hitter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Led Class 2A players with at least 70 sets played with 1.38 blocks per set and her 127 blocks ranked third in 2A; totaled 153 kills; RVC South Division team.
Durant coach Mark Lau on Warner: “Mallory really took over the opportunity to be a big defensive threat for us. Yes, she’s tall, but there are a lot of kids out there who are tall. We recognized pretty early on we could go ahead and use her blocking skills and her big, strong hands to work for us. She also contributed on some offensive opportunities as well.”
Aubrin Dittmer, Durant
Position: Outside hitter Year: Senior
Statistical year: Had 249 kills and averaged 2.83 kills per set; compiled 52 aces on a .903 serve efficiency; added 178 digs and 48 blocks. RVC South Division team.
Durant coach Mark Lau on Dittmer: “She took a lot of big swings and had some real quality offensive nights. She was also able to lead us in our back row attacking as well. Offensively she carried a heavy load for us.”
Note: West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan could not be reached for comment. All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
-- Compiled by Evan Riggs
