FIRST TEAM
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty
Position: Outside hitter Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: Recorded 455 kills, 12th most in Class 3A; 4.79 kills per set, seventh most in Class 3A; 39 aces; 299 digs and 24 blocks; RVC Elite Team; first-team Class 3A all-state by IGCA.
West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan on Daufeldt: "She never sets boundaries that are out of her area. She knows it doesn't matter how good she is or somebody else is, if we don't have good team chemistry, it's not going to happen."
Martha Pace, West Liberty
Position: Outside hitter Year: Junior
Statistical season: Ended season with 3.87 kills per set, 368 kills in total; 29 aces with a 94% serve efficiency; 273 digs, 18 blocks; RVC Elite Team; second-team Class 3A all-state by IGCA.
West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan on Pace: "Her knowledge and her love for the sport, she's a very explosive player and she's brought a lot to our team offensively and defensively. I think she's grown a lot. She was a huge part of a balanced attack on our team and that's the reason we had such a great year."
Kelsey Drake, Wilton
Position: Middle hitter Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: Led the team with 4.13 kills per set and 396 kills total; led the River Valley Conference with 68 aces; 372 of 376 successful serves; 388 assists; 275 digs; 72 blocks; RVC Elite Team; third-team Class 2A all-state by IGCA.
Wilton coach Brenda Grunder on Drake: "Kelsey has such a passion for the game, just enjoys competing and loves to swing. She's a very aggressive hitter and wants to go up with a big swing all the time. What was important this year was she learned to mix up her shots and develop a variety of shots. She's one of our most impressive hitters."
Ella Caffery, Wilton
Position: Setter/middle hitter Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: Finished with a team-high 5.3 assists per set and 509 for the season; 3.13 kills per set; 262 digs; 70 blocks. RVC Elite Team; third-team Class 2A all-state by IGCA.
Wilton coach Brenda Grunder on Caffery: "I appreciate the way (Ella) was willing to do what the team needed. She went from being our setter to hitting out of the middle and had such a sense for the court ... and was just tenacious at the net. Her ability to read and block up there was a huge part of our success as well as the fact that she's a very talented setter."
Morgan Peterson, West Liberty
Position: Setter Year: Senior
Statistical season: Recorded 10.03 assists per set, second most in Class 3A, 933 assists in total, fifth most in Class 3A; 183 digs and 34 aces. RVC South Division team.
West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan on Peterson: "This was her best year. We couldn't have been happier for her to really come out of her shell. She came into a tough situation with a Division I player leaving and she took over the role. As a freshman coming in, I think it was difficult for her to be herself, but she definitely did that this year."
Kaylynn Salyars
Position: Setter/middle hitter Year: Junior
Statistical season: Led the Muskies with 3.89 assists per set and was second on the team in digs per set with 2.04; had 62 total kills and a team-high 39 aces; 13 blocks. MAC honorable mention.
Muscatine coach Tim Martin on Salyars: "She has a wide range of talent where she can step in and be a setter as well as be an attacker ... plus her serving percentages this year were very high."
Mallory Lange, Wilton
Position: Libero Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: Led the team with 3.72 digs per set, 357 total; 27 assists; 32 aces. RVC South Division team.
Wilton coach Brenda Grunder on Lange: “Mallory took a lot of pride in being the captain of our back row and a leader on the floor. She also talked a lot to our front row, telling them what sides were available and what was happening on the other side of the net. A lot of times she set the tone for us defensively with her ability to keep the ball in play."
SECOND TEAM
Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine
Position: Outside hitter Year: Junior
Statistical season: Ended the season with a mark of 3.83 kills per set and 1.11 blocks per set, both team highs; 143 digs, 1.79 per set; 28 aces. All-SEISC North first-team.
L-M coach Ken Spielbauer on Sanders: "She had more kills (this season) than the team did last year. She's a very good athlete and kept getting better as the year went along. I think she'll just keep getting better next year. She's as good a hitter as there is around here, I think."
Madi Petersen, Muscatine
Position: Outside hitter Year: Junior
Statistical season: Finished with a team-high 1.94 kills per set; 136 digs; 12 blocks. MAC honorable mention.
Muscatine coach Tim Martin on Peterson: "Madi has worked hard in the offseason. She came in coming off a very successful club season. With her versatility, she was probably one of the few front row players that we rotated all the way around. She has a nose for the ball. She's going to come back and probably be a stronger hitter next season."
Hannah Wieskamp, Muscatine
Position: Outside hitter Year: Senior
Statistical season: Finished second on the team with 1.71 kills per set; team-high 36 blocks; 19 aces. MAC honorable mention.
Muscatine coach Tim Martin on Wieskamp: "Hannah was somebody that I recognized as a freshman and sophomore and brought up (to varsity) because I could see the potential. Hannah did not disappoint me, she was a vital role in the strong defense we were able to play. Hannah was able to give us a very balanced offense in the front row."
Monica Morales, West Liberty
Position: Libero Year: Freshman
Statistical season: Ended the season with 5.25 digs per set, which led the River Valley Conference; 41 assists; 28 aces. RVC South Division team.
West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan on Morales: "Monica was a surprise. We didn't know much about Monica coming into the season and I think she really worked hard and she really stapled things together in the back row for us. It was a great surprise to have her become the libero."
Lindsy Massner, Wapello
Position: Outside hitter Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: Tied for a team-high with 1.6 kills per set; 61 blocks. All-SEISC North second-team.
Wapello coach Danielle Wolfe on Massner: "Lindsy is a sophomore with a lot of potential. (She is) a team leader, gives it her all 100 percent of the time ... consistent and smart with the ball. She's a great utility hitter and is working hard to be an all-around player."
McKenna Hohenadel
Position: Setter Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: 6.85 assists per set, 548; 1.5 digs per set; 29 blocks; 20 aces. All-SEISC North division first-team.
L-M coach Ken Spielbauer on Hohenadel: "McKenna's a really good setter who has good hands and is very athletic. She also improved a lot throughout the year. It will be fun to watch her (and Kylee) grow together next year."
Meg Koenig, Durant
Position: Setter Year: Senior
Statistical season: Finished with 5.59 assists per set, fifth best in River Valley Conference; 2.23 digs per set; 14 blocks; 36 aces. RVC South Division team.
Durant coach Paul Beadle on Koenig: "She made the ultimate sacrifice for the team by being a setter when she really enjoys being a hitter, especially for her senior year. She's always had high expectations for herself, she was a consistent player, you always knew what she was going to give you each and every night and she was a competitor."
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
-- Compiled by Ryan Timmerman
