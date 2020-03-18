Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Wrestling Team

His season: 27-11 (third place at district, sectional champion, SEISC runner-up)

Wapello coach Jack Walker on Witte: "Chase had a great year, finishing third at districts behind two kids that were in the finals at state. He's one of the hardest workers in the room. Looking forward to seeing him build off of this season."

Kael Brisker

Wilton, 126

Year: Junior

His season: 37-6 (fourth place at 1A state, district runner-up, sectional champion, RVC runner-up)

Wilton coach Gabe Boorn on Brisker: "Kael was one of our captains. We knew he would have a tough path (in the postseason), but he wrestled smart and in control this season. Kael progressed more and more each week as an individual this season. He did a wonderful job."

Mitchell Moore

Wapello, 132

Year: Senior

His season: 25-4 (1A state qualifier, district runner-up, sectional champion, SEISC runner-up)