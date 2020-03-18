Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Wrestling Team

Lane Scorpil
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, 106
Year: Sophomore
His season: 35-3 (sixth place at 2A state tournament, district, sectional and SEISC champion)
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union coach Andy Milder on Scorpil: "Lane put in a lot of work during the offseason. He had the same work ethic during the season and it paid off. He was a great leader in the room (and) a good teammate. He's very deserving of (his accomplishments)."
Alex Beaver
West Liberty, 113
Year: Junior
His season: 29-7 (2A state qualifier, district and sectional runner-up, RVC champion)
West Liberty coach Ian Alke on Beaver: "Alex (peaked) at the right time (this season). He's extremely focused and had some of his best practices (late in the season ahead of state). I can't wait to see what he is capable of (in the future), I truly believe he will surprise people."
Chase Witte
Wapello, 120
Year: Junior
His season: 27-11 (third place at district, sectional champion, SEISC runner-up)
Wapello coach Jack Walker on Witte: "Chase had a great year, finishing third at districts behind two kids that were in the finals at state. He's one of the hardest workers in the room. Looking forward to seeing him build off of this season."
Kael Brisker
Wilton, 126
Year: Junior
His season: 37-6 (fourth place at 1A state, district runner-up, sectional champion, RVC runner-up)
Wilton coach Gabe Boorn on Brisker: "Kael was one of our captains. We knew he would have a tough path (in the postseason), but he wrestled smart and in control this season. Kael progressed more and more each week as an individual this season. He did a wonderful job."
Mitchell Moore
Wapello, 132
Year: Senior
His season: 25-4 (1A state qualifier, district runner-up, sectional champion, SEISC runner-up)
Wapello coach Jack Walker on Moore: "Mitchell is one of the toughest kids you'll ever meet. He battled through a pretty banged up knee and still had a great season."
Talen Dengler
West Liberty, 138
Year: Senior
His season: 29-7 (2A state qualifier, district runner-up, sectional runner-up, RVC champion)
West Liberty coach Ian Alke on Dengler: "He's a talented, intelligent and funny kid to have in the room. He keeps the mood light so having him with the group of qualifiers (was) awesome."
Daniel Meeker
Wapello, 145
Year: Senior
His season: 41-3 (1A fourth place at state, district, sectional and SEISC champion)
Wapello coach Jack Walker on Meeker: "Daniel is the most decorated wrestlers that has walked the halls of Wapello (by placing at state four times). Great kid and great wrestler. Looking forward to seeing what he can do at the next level."
Will Esmoil
West Liberty, 152
His season: 42-0 (2A state, district, sectional and RVC champion)
West Liberty coach Ian Alke on Esmoil: "Despite all of his accomplishments, he remains humble and never forgets what's important ... I hope he gets everything he works for in life because he will no doubt have earned it."
Cedric Castillo
Muscatine, 160
Year: Senior
His season: 39-12 (3A state qualifier, district and MAC runner-up)
Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Castillo: "Cedric is mature, focused, he works hard and does the right things. He was one of our rallying guys all season. When I look at guys like Cedric, I think about how he's progressed from his freshman to senior year and its quite amazing, and it didn't happen by accident."
Tim Nimely
Muscatine, 170
Year: Junior
His season: 44-10 (fifth at 3A state tournament, district & MAC runner-up)
Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Nimely: "Tim led the team in takedowns for the second year in a row, with 94 this season ... He's our team leader, he knows how to get things done on the mat. If Tim wrestles his match, he can beat anyone."
Coy Baker
Wilton, 182
Year: Senior
His season: 40-3 (fourth at 1A state tournament, district, sectional and RVC champion)
Wilton coach Gabe Boorn on Baker: "(Coy) came a long way since his freshman year ... he was a captain in the room. He competed well throughout his career."
Chance Malone
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, 195
Year: Junior
His season: 20-8 (fourth at 2A district, SEISC runner-up)
Columbus coach Andy Milder on Malone: "Chance is a great kid. He's a hard worker (and) good teammate. Chance battled through a lot of sickness this season but was able to finish the season strong."
Kobe Simon
West Liberty, 220
Year: Junior
His season: 37-1 (2A state runner-up, district, sectional and RVC champion)
West Liberty coach Ian Alke on Simon: "He's fun to watch and as a bigger guy that's cool to see. I'm challenged as his coach to find him workout partners because he beats everyone up that we find for him. The best part is, I don't think we have seen the best he has to offer."
Gabe Hayes
Louisa-Muscatine, 285
Year: Senior
His season: 31-3 (1A state qualifier, district, sectional and SEISC champion)
Louisa-Muscatine coach Tom Mashek on Hayes: "Gabe is a very talented kid ... he's a good athlete and was very coachable. Gabe was fun to coach, he was a tough kid and was not afraid to get after it and be physical and tough."
At-large
Noah Grage
Durant, 113
Year: Freshman
His season: 23-8 (1A state qualifier, district, sectional runner-up)
Durant coach Casey Strub on Grage: "(Noah) surprises me with his talent ... When myself and the coaching staff think that he gets in a bad position during a match, he somehow makes it work. I am looking forward to and excited to see what Noah can do (going forward)."
Mason Crabtree
Muscatine, 126
Year: Sophomore
His season: 38-16 (3A state qualifier, district runner-up, MAC third place)
Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Crabtree: "Mason led the team with 23 pins this season, the school record is 28 (set by Brennan Broders and Wade McLeod). Mason gave Muscatine its second sophomore state qualifier in as many years. He really came on this season. Winning 38 matches as a sophomore is a big deal. He shows a lot of maturity for his age."
Carson Harder
Muscatine, 138
Year: Senior
His season: 37-14 (third place at districts, MAC runner-up)
Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Harder: "He was the only senior on this year's team to wrestle varsity all four years, finishing with 82 career wins. He was a team leader and always did everything right, always was looking for an edge on the competition."
Briggs Hartley
Wilton, 285
Year: Sophomore
His season: 23-8 (state qualifier, district runner-up, RVC third place)
Wilton coach Gabe Boorn on Hartley: "Some people might have been surprised that Briggs (made it to state this season), we're not. He gained the confidence to know that when he shakes hands with his opponent, he can compete. I'm very proud of him."
Togeh Deseh
Muscatine, 285
Year: Junior
His season: 26-7 (3A state qualifier, district, MAC runner-up)
Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Deseh: "Togeh wrestled his best heading into the state tournament this season. He got everything going in the right direction. I look forward to see what he can do (going forward). He led the team in fewest points allowed (he had 49 points scored on him in 32 matches)."