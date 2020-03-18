Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Wrestling Team
0 comments

Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Wrestling Team

  • Updated
  • 0

Lane Scorpil

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, 106

Year: Sophomore

His season: 35-3 (sixth place at 2A state tournament, district, sectional and SEISC champion)

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union coach Andy Milder on Scorpil: "Lane put in a lot of work during the offseason. He had the same work ethic during the season and it paid off. He was a great leader in the room (and) a good teammate. He's very deserving of (his accomplishments)."

Alex Beaver

West Liberty, 113

Year: Junior

His season: 29-7 (2A state qualifier, district and sectional runner-up, RVC champion)

West Liberty coach Ian Alke on Beaver: "Alex (peaked) at the right time (this season). He's extremely focused and had some of his best practices (late in the season ahead of state). I can't wait to see what he is capable of (in the future), I truly believe he will surprise people."

Chase Witte

Wapello, 120

Year: Junior

His season: 27-11 (third place at district, sectional champion, SEISC runner-up)

Wapello coach Jack Walker on Witte: "Chase had a great year, finishing third at districts behind two kids that were in the finals at state. He's one of the hardest workers in the room. Looking forward to seeing him build off of this season."

Kael Brisker

Wilton, 126

Year: Junior

His season: 37-6 (fourth place at 1A state, district runner-up, sectional champion, RVC runner-up)

Wilton coach Gabe Boorn on Brisker: "Kael was one of our captains. We knew he would have a tough path (in the postseason), but he wrestled smart and in control this season. Kael progressed more and more each week as an individual this season. He did a wonderful job."

Mitchell Moore

Wapello, 132

Year: Senior

His season: 25-4 (1A state qualifier, district runner-up, sectional champion, SEISC runner-up)

Wapello coach Jack Walker on Moore: "Mitchell is one of the toughest kids you'll ever meet. He battled through a pretty banged up knee and still had a great season."

Talen Dengler

West Liberty, 138

Year: Senior

His season: 29-7 (2A state qualifier, district runner-up, sectional runner-up, RVC champion)

West Liberty coach Ian Alke on Dengler: "He's a talented, intelligent and funny kid to have in the room.  He keeps the mood light so having him with the group of qualifiers (was) awesome."

Daniel Meeker

Wapello, 145

Year: Senior

His season: 41-3 (1A fourth place at state, district, sectional and SEISC champion)

Wapello coach Jack Walker on Meeker: "Daniel is the most decorated wrestlers that has walked the halls of Wapello (by placing at state four times). Great kid and great wrestler. Looking forward to seeing what he can do at the next level."

Will Esmoil

West Liberty, 152

His season: 42-0 (2A state, district, sectional and RVC champion)

West Liberty coach Ian Alke on Esmoil: "Despite all of his accomplishments, he remains humble and never forgets what's important ... I hope he gets everything he works for in life because he will no doubt have earned it."

Cedric Castillo

Muscatine, 160

Year: Senior

His season: 39-12 (3A state qualifier, district and MAC runner-up)

Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Castillo: "Cedric is mature, focused, he works hard and does the right things. He was one of our rallying guys all season. When I look at guys like Cedric, I think about how he's progressed from his freshman to senior year and its quite amazing, and it didn't happen by accident."

Tim Nimely

Muscatine, 170

Year: Junior

His season: 44-10 (fifth at 3A state tournament, district & MAC runner-up)

Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Nimely: "Tim led the team in takedowns for the second year in a row, with 94 this season ... He's our team leader, he knows how to get things done on the mat. If Tim wrestles his match, he can beat anyone."

Coy Baker

Wilton, 182

Year: Senior

His season: 40-3 (fourth at 1A state tournament, district, sectional and RVC champion)

Wilton coach Gabe Boorn on Baker: "(Coy) came a long way since his freshman year ... he was a captain in the room. He competed well throughout his career."

Chance Malone

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, 195

Year: Junior

His season: 20-8 (fourth at 2A district, SEISC runner-up)

Columbus coach Andy Milder on Malone: "Chance is a great kid. He's a hard worker (and) good teammate. Chance battled through a lot of sickness this season but was able to finish the season strong."

Kobe Simon

West Liberty, 220

Year: Junior

His season: 37-1 (2A state runner-up, district, sectional and RVC champion)

West Liberty coach Ian Alke on Simon: "He's fun to watch and as a bigger guy that's cool to see.  I'm challenged as his coach to find him workout partners because he beats everyone up that we find for him.  The best part is, I don't think we have seen the best he has to offer."

Gabe Hayes

Louisa-Muscatine, 285

Year: Senior

His season: 31-3 (1A state qualifier, district, sectional and SEISC champion)

Louisa-Muscatine coach Tom Mashek on Hayes: "Gabe is a very talented kid ... he's a good athlete and was very coachable. Gabe was fun to coach, he was a tough kid and was not afraid to get after it and be physical and tough."

At-large

Noah Grage

Durant, 113

Year: Freshman

His season: 23-8 (1A state qualifier, district, sectional runner-up)

Durant coach Casey Strub on Grage: "(Noah) surprises me with his talent  ... When myself and the coaching staff think that he gets in a bad position during a match, he somehow makes it work. I am looking forward to and excited to see what Noah can do (going forward)."

Mason Crabtree

Muscatine, 126

Year: Sophomore

His season: 38-16 (3A state qualifier, district runner-up, MAC third place)

Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Crabtree: "Mason led the team with 23 pins this season, the school record is 28 (set by Brennan Broders and Wade McLeod). Mason gave Muscatine its second sophomore state qualifier in as many years. He really came on this season. Winning 38 matches as a sophomore is a big deal. He shows a lot of maturity for his age."

Carson Harder

Muscatine, 138

Year: Senior

His season: 37-14 (third place at districts, MAC runner-up)

Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Harder: "He was the only senior on this year's team to wrestle varsity all four years, finishing with 82 career wins. He was a team leader and always did everything right, always was looking for an edge on the competition."

Briggs Hartley

Wilton, 285

Year: Sophomore

His season: 23-8 (state qualifier, district runner-up, RVC third place)

Wilton coach Gabe Boorn on Hartley: "Some people might have been surprised that Briggs (made it to state this season), we're not. He gained the confidence to know that when he shakes hands with his opponent, he can compete. I'm very proud of him."

Togeh Deseh

Muscatine, 285

Year: Junior

His season: 26-7 (3A state qualifier, district, MAC runner-up)

Muscatine coach Joe Kane on Deseh: "Togeh wrestled his best heading into the state tournament this season. He got everything going in the right direction. I look forward to see what he can do (going forward). He led the team in fewest points allowed (he had 49 points scored on him in 32 matches)."

ALL-AREA CRITERIA

Selections were based on input made by area coaches and the Journal staff. Team success, individual statistics, records and difficulty of competition were factored into the process. The schools in the Journal's coverage area are Muscatine, Columbus, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Liberty and Wilton.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cowboys edge injured Cyclones
College

Cowboys edge injured Cyclones

  • Updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Already playing without its two best guards before the first round of the Big 12 Tournament — Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir B…

College

For first time in decades, Tom Izzo isn't entirely sure what to do

Tom Izzo cleaned his closet. He plans on cleaning his garage. He slept until 9 a.m. Saturday morning and he can't remember the last time he stayed in bed that late. If ever. Though the extra zzz's came after he'd risen at 5 a.m. to watch a little film. Because, well, "it was something to do." He wanted to study his Michigan State basketball team, he supposes. To remember what they'd become the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News