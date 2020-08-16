Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Baseball Team

Pitchers
Nate Dierickx
School: Durant Year: Junior
Statistical season: 6-1, 41 2/3 IP, 0.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 3 earned runs allowed, 21 hits allowed, 49 strikeouts, .143 BAA
Highlight: Lowest ERA in Class 2A among pitchers with over 40 innings pitched Honors: Class 2A all-state second team, All-RVC Elite team
Caleb Wulf
School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: 3-1, 1.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 34 1/3 IP, 52 strikeouts, .168 BAA; .327 avg., .365 OBP, 16 hits, 5 doubles, 8 RBIs, 10 runs scored, 5 stolen bases
Highlight: Led RVC South in strikeouts Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, All-RVC Elite team
Jackson Hull
School: Wilton Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: 3-3, 2.06 ERA, 37 1/3 IP, 35 strikeouts, .213 BAA; .378 avg., .519 OBP, 14 hits, 6 doubles, 10 RBIs, 3 stolen bases
Highlight: Led Class 2A in fielding assists (62) Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, All-RVC Elite team
Catcher
Logan Callison
School: Durant Year: Senior
Statistical season: .316 avg., 18 hits, 11 RBIs, 4 doubles
Highlight: Led RVC South in putouts (128) Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, All-RVC Elite team
Pat Barszczewski
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Statistical season: .214 avg., .277 OBP, 9 hits, 5 RBIs
Highlight: Fifth-best fielding percentage in RVC South (.975) Honors: All-RVC South Division team
Infield
Josh Dieckman
School: Muscatine Year: Junior
Statistical season: .457 avg., .537 OBP, 16 hits, 4 doubles, 4 RBIs, 10 runs scored; 17 IP, 2.06 ERA, 16 strikeouts, .133 BAA
Highlight: Fifth-best batting average in MAC Honors: All-MAC second team
Rhett Smith
School: Wapello Year: Junior
Statistical season: .379 avg., .486 OBP, .759 SLG, 11 hits, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 6 RBIs, 6 runs scored
Highlight: Second-highest slugging percentage in SEISC North Honors: All-SEISC North Division second team
Will Esmoil
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Statistical season: .283 avg., .389 OBP, 13 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs, 13 runs, 16 stolen bases
Highlight: Led RVC South in stolen bases Honors: All-RVC honorable mention
Drew DeLong
School: Durant Year: Senior
Statistical season: .431 avg., 25 hits, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBIs, 14 runs, 12 stolen bases
Highlight: Second-most RBIs in RVC South Honors: All-RVC South Division team
Daniel Meeker
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Statistical season: .400 avg., 12 hits, 8 RBIs, 7 runs scored, 4 stolen bases
Highlight: Tied for second most fielding assists in SEISC North (17) Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team
Chase Kruse
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: .278 avg., .395 OBP, 10 hits, 1 double, 6 RBIs, 9 runs scored, 11 stolen bases
Highlight: Eighth most stolen bases in SEISC North Honors: All-SEISC North Division second team
Outfield
Keagan Head
School: Durant Year: Junior
Statistical season: .464 avg., .516 OBP, 13 hits, 3 RBIs, 3 stolen bases
Highlight: Team-high batting average and on-base percentage Honors: All-RVC Elite team
Noah Yahn
School: Muscatine Year: Junior
Statistical season: .370 avg., .463 OBP, 17 hits, 1 double, 1 triple, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 9 stolen bases; 1-2, 17 1/3 IP, 1.21 ERA, 22 strikeouts, .181 BAA
Highlight: Tied second-best ERA in MAC Honors: All-MAC honorable mention
Aiden Housman
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Statistical season: .400 avg., 14 hits, 2 doubles, 13 runs scored, 8 stolen bases
Highlight: Tied for second fewest strikeouts as a hitter in SEISC North (3) Honors: All-SEISC North Division second team
Kaiden Schneider
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: .359 avg., .457 OBP, 14 hits, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs, 13 runs scored, 15 stolen bases
Highlight: Led SEISC North in stolen bases Honors: All-SEISC North Division second team
Lake Newton
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Statistical season: .324 avg., .521 OBP, 11 hits, 2 doubles, 16 runs, 13 stolen bases
Highlight: Fourth-best on-base percentage in RVC South Honors: All-RVC South Division team
Talen Dengler
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Statistical season: .400 avg., .481 OBP, 18 hits, 2 doubles, 12 RBIs, 12 runs scored, 7 stolen bases
Highlight: Tied for least number of strikeouts as a hitter in RVC South (1) Honors: All-RVC South Division team
Utility
Ben Orr
School: Durant Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: .407 avg., 22 hits, 6 doubles, 11 RBIs; 3-0, 21 IP, 18 strikeouts, 0.67 ERA, .133 BAA
Highlight: Fourth-lowest WHIP in Class 2A Honors: All-RVC South Division team
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant Year: Freshman
Statistical season: .442 avg., .508 OBP, 23 hits, 18 runs, 11 RBIs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 13 stolen bases
Highlight: Third highest batting average in RVC South Honors: All-RVC honorable mention, All-district second team
Jared Woerly
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior
Statistical season: .455 avg., .520 OBP, 10 hits, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs
Highlight: Tied team-high batting average Honors: All-SEISC North Division second team
Michael Danz
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior
Statistical season: .342 avg., .405 OBP, 13 hits, 1 double, 10 RBIs, 10 runs scored, 13 stolen bases
Highlight: Fourth most stolen bases in SEISC North Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team
Zach Eversmeyer
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: .304 avg., .347 OBP, 14 hits, 9 runs scored, 11 stolen bases; 2-2, 7.00 ERA, 17 IP, .250 BAA
Highlight: Seventh most stolen bases in MAC Honors: All-MAC honorable mention
Jaimie Martinez
School: Muscatine Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: .364 avg., .533 OBP, 8 hits, 1 double, 3 RBIs, 5 runs scored, 5 stolen bases
Highlight: Second best on-base percentage on team Honors: All-MAC honorable mention
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!