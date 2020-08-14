You have permission to edit this article.
Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Softball Team
Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Softball Team

Pitchers

Hailey Sanders

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 16-3, 0.84 ERA, 116 IP, 188 strikeouts, .109 BAA; .462 avg., 36 hits, 29 RBIs, 9 doubles, 10 runs, 3 home runs

Highlight: Second-most strikeouts in Class 2A Honors: SEISC player of the year, All-SEISC North Division first team, Class 2A all-state first team.

Janey Gingerich

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Statistical season: 8-2, 1.38 ERA, .199 BAA, 56 IP, 34 strikeouts; .325 avg., 13 hits, 9 runs, 11 RBIs, 2 doubles, 12 walks

Highlight: Second-fewest runs allowed in RVC South Honors: All-RVC Elite team

Bree Seaman

School: Muscatine Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: 11-2, 69 IP, 30 strikeouts, 2.33 ERA, .266 BAA; .357 avg., 13 RBIs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs

Highlight: Led the MAC in wins Honors: All-MAC first team

Catchers

Allie Poston

School: Durant Year: Senior

Statistical season: .462 avg., 18 hits, 11 RBIs, 3 home runs, 19 runs, 10 stolen bases

Highlight: Second-highest slugging percentage in RVC South Honors: All-RVC South Division team, Class 2A all-state second team

Austyn Crees

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Statistical season: .490 avg., .567 OBP, 25 hits, 19 RBIs, 6 doubles, 15 runs

Highlight: Highest slugging percentage in RVC South Honors: All-RVC Elite team, Class 3A all-state first team

Infield

Kylee Sanders

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior

Statistical season: .553 avg., 47 hits, .631 OBP, 16 RBIs, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 42 runs, 15 stolen bases

Highlight: Tied second-most hits in Class 2A Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team, Class 2A all-state first team

Haylee Lehman

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Statistical season: .511 avg., .635 OBP, 24 hits, 14 RBIs, 16 walks, 21 stolen bases, 2 home runs

Highlight: Sixth-highest on-base percentage in Class 2A Honors: All-RVC Elite team, Class 3A all-state first team

Kaylynn Salyars

School: Muscatine Year: Junior

Statistical season: .455 avg., .523 OBP, 32 RBIs, 20 runs scored, 35 hits, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 10 stolen bases

Highlight: Third in MAC in RBIs Honors: All-MAC first team, Class 5A all-state second team

Finley Hall

School: West Liberty Year: Freshman

Statistical season: .471 avg., .533 OBP, 24 hits, 20 runs, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 4 stolen bases

Highlight: Tied for most triples in RVC South Honors: All-RVC Elite team

Sailor Hall

School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: .358 avg., 19 hits, 12 RBIs, 3 doubles; 6-0, 0.97 ERA, 36 IP, .177 BAA, 29 strikeouts, 0.92 WHIP

Highlight: Led RVC South in WHIP Honors: All-RVC South Division team

Tatum Wolford

School: Wapello Year: 8th grade

Stats: .519 avg., 28 hits, 17 runs, 20 RBIs, 6 doubles, .581 OBP

Highlight: Third-best on-base percentage in SEISC North Honors: All-SEISC honorable mention

Outfield

Rylie Moss

School: Muscatine Year: Junior

Statistical season: .624 avg., 53 hits, 5 doubles, 6 triples, 12 RBIs, 38 runs, 19 stolen bases

Highlight: Led Class 5A in batting average, hits and triples Honors: MAC player of the year, All-MAC first team

McKenna Hohenadel

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: .534 avg., 47 hits, 31 RBIs, 3 home runs, 9 doubles, 36 runs, 11 stolen bases

Highlight: Tied second-most hits in Class 2A Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team, Class 2A all-state second team

Chloe Wells

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Statistical season: .464 avg., .500 OBP, 26 hits, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 17 runs

Highlight: Third-most total bases in RVC South Honors: All-RVC Elite team, Class 2A all-state first team

Mady Reid

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Statistical season: .420 avg., .508 OBP, 21 hits, 13 runs, 7 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, 3 triples

Highlight: Tied for most triples in SEISC North Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team

Olivia Harmon

School: Muscatine Year: Junior

Statistical season: .432 avg., 21 RBIs, 29 runs, 32 hits, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 10 stolen bases

Highlight: Fifth-most runs scored in MAC Honors: All-MAC second team, Class 5A all-state third team

Payton Ganzer

School: Wilton Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: .393 avg., 24 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 25 RBIs, 10 runs, 4 stolen bases

Highlight: Led RVC South in RBIs Honors: All-RVC South Division team

Utility

Morgan Stecher

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: 8th-grade

Statistical season: .276 avg., 21 hits, .368 OBP, 16 RBIs, 2 home runs, 4 doubles

Highlight: Seventh-most hits in SEISC North Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team

Serah Shafer

School: Wapello Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: .475 avg., 19 hits, 18 runs, 3 RBIs, 5 doubles, 2 triples

Highlight: Sixth-best on-base percentage in SEISC North Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team

Maura Chalupa

School: Muscatine Year: Freshman

Statistical season: 8-2, 3.48 ERA, 72⅓ IP, 69 strikeouts, .249 BAA

Highlight: Led the MAC in strikeouts Honors: All-MAC first team

Aliyah Lolling

School: Wapello Year: Junior

Statistical season: 6-2, 2.71 ERA, 52⅔ IP, 36 strikeouts, .229 BAA; .349 avg., 15 hits, 12 runs, 8 RBIs

Highlight: Fifth-best ERA in SEISC North Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team

Peyton Souhrada

School: Wilton Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: .414 avg., .453 OBP, 24 hits, 9 doubles, 16 RBIs, 16 runs, 4 stolen bases

Highlights: Tied for most doubles in RVC South Honors: All-RVC South Division team

Kylie Schult

School: Durant Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: .438 avg., 21 hits, 22 RBIs, 7 doubles, 7 runs; 3-1, 4.13 ERA, 42⅓ IP, 22 strikeouts, .254 BAA

Highlight: Tied for second-fewest strikeouts by hitter in Class 2A (1) Honors: All-RVC South team

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

