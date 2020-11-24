Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Team

Statistical season: 139 carries for 1,589 yards, 5 catches for 112 yards, 22 touchdowns, 55 tackles, four sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, four kick returns for 72 yards, 19 punts for 736 yards

Highlights: IPSWA Class 1A all-state second team, 1A District 5 first team, District 5 defensive skill position MVP; fourth-most rushing yards in 1A

Jahsiah Galvan

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Statistical season: 178 carries for 1,556 yards, six catches for 47 yards, 13 touchdowns, 47.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, five punt returns for 64 yards, 20 punts for 739 yards

Highlight: IPSWA Class 2A first team all-state, Class 2A District 5 first team; third-most rushing yards in 2A

Will Schwab

School: Columbus Year: Senior

Statistical season: 125 carries for 747 yards, 3 catches for 20 yards, 10 touchdowns, 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two kick returns for 49 yards