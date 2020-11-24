 Skip to main content
Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Team
Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Team

  • Updated
Quarterbacks

Eli Gaye

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 126 carries for 619 yards, 17-26 passing for 127 yards, eight catches for 52 yards, eight touchdowns, 10 tackles

Highlights: Class 4A Pod 8 all-district first team

Tade Parsons

School: Wapello Year: Junior

Statistical season: 87-132 passing for 1,317 yards, 21 carries for 82 yards, 19 touchdowns

Highlights: Class A District 6 first team

Keagen Head

School: Durant Year: Senior

Statistical season: 39-101 passing for 837 yards, 90 carries for 508 yards, 16 touchdowns, 18.5 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, one fumble recovery

Highlights: Class 1A District 5 first team

Running backs

Nolan DeLong

School: Durant Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: 139 carries for 1,589 yards, 5 catches for 112 yards, 22 touchdowns, 55 tackles, four sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, four kick returns for 72 yards, 19 punts for 736 yards

Highlights: IPSWA Class 1A all-state second team, 1A District 5 first team, District 5 defensive skill position MVP; fourth-most rushing yards in 1A

Jahsiah Galvan

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Statistical season: 178 carries for 1,556 yards, six catches for 47 yards, 13 touchdowns, 47.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, five punt returns for 64 yards, 20 punts for 739 yards

Highlight: IPSWA Class 2A first team all-state, Class 2A District 5 first team; third-most rushing yards in 2A

Will Schwab

School: Columbus Year: Senior

Statistical season: 125 carries for 747 yards, 3 catches for 20 yards, 10 touchdowns, 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two kick returns for 49 yards

Highlights: Class A District 6 first team

Wide receivers/tight ends

Caden Thomas

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Statistical season: 23 receptions for 550 yards, nine touchdowns, 29.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks

Highlights: Class A District 6 first team, IPSWA Class A third team all-state

Nolan Recker

School: Muscatine Year: Junior

Statistical season: 11 receptions for 91 yards, 7 carries for 18 yards, 2.5 tackles

Highlight: Class 4A all-district second team

Aydin Flockhart

School: Durant Year: Senior

Statistical season: 10 catches for 278 yards, four touchdowns, 11.5 tackles, two interceptions, three kick returns for 62 yards

Highlights: 1A District 5 first team

Offensive line

Rhett Smith

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Statistical season: Helped team produce 1,749 rushing yards and 1,254 passing yards while scoring 38 total offensive touchdowns, 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks

Highlights: Class A District 6 first team, district offensive line MVP; Class A first team all-state by IPSWA

Xander Stoltzfus

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: Anchored team that rushed for 1,589 yards and 16 touchdowns

Highlights: Class 4A Pod 8 all-district honorable mention

Chance Thrasher

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Statistical season: Paved the way for team to rush for 1,768 yards and pass for 526 yards, 6.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack

Highlights: Class 2A District 5 first team

Defensive line

Togeh Deseh

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 30.5 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Highlights: IPSWA Class 4A all-state third team, Class 4A Pod 8 all-district first team

Kobe Simon

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Statistical season: 36.5 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five catches for 74 yards, four carries for nine yards, two touchdowns

Highlights:  Class 2A District 5 second team

Nick Petersen

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

Highlight: Class 4A Pod 8 all-district second team

Cameron Ruggiero

School: Durant Year: Senior

Statistical season: 44.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

Highlights: Class 1A District 5 first team

Linebackers

Reed Ulses

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 50 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 sack, one defensive touchdown

Highlights: Class 4A Pod 8 all-district second team

Drake Collins

School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: 48 tackles, six tackles for loss, 18 carries for 75 yards, eight receptions for 57 yards

Highlights: Led team in tackles

Kael Brisker

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Statistical season: 56.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery

Highlights: Class 1A District 5 first team

Tucker Bright

School: Columbus Year: Senior

Statistical season: 44.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, 48 carries for 282 yards, 11 receptions for 274 yards, five touchdowns, 10 kick returns for 221 yards

Highlights: Class A District 6 first team

Defensive backs

Lake Newton

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Statistical season: 11 catches for 125 yards, nine carries for 44 yards, two touchdowns, 25.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, three touchdowns

Highlights: Class 2A District 5 second team

Prince Wei

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 13 receptions for 94 yards, 2 interceptions, 10-11 extra points

Highlights: All-MAC 4A pod first team

Jorge Ocampo

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 50.5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception

Highlights: All-MAC 4A pod first team

Colby Sawvell

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Statistical season: 36 receptions for 412 yards, three touchdowns, 11.5 tackles, two interceptions, 14 kick returns for 258 yards, six punt returns for 144 yards, 29 punts for 1,060 yards

Highlights: Class 1A District 5 first team

Utility

Jake Gustison

School: Wapello Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: 90 carries for 688 yards, 27 receptions for 278 yards, 12 touchdowns, 10.5 tackles, one interception, three kick returns for 156 yards

Highlights: Class A District 6 second team

Special teams

Hector Zepeda

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Statistical season: 2-2 field goals, 33-35 extra points, three carries for 32 yards, one reception for 10 yards, 37 tackles, two tackles for loss

Highlights: Class A District 6 first team, district kicking MVP; Class A second team all-state by IPSWA

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

--Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

