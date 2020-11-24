Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Team

Quarterbacks
Eli Gaye
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: 126 carries for 619 yards, 17-26 passing for 127 yards, eight catches for 52 yards, eight touchdowns, 10 tackles
Highlights: Class 4A Pod 8 all-district first team
Tade Parsons
School: Wapello Year: Junior
Statistical season: 87-132 passing for 1,317 yards, 21 carries for 82 yards, 19 touchdowns
Highlights: Class A District 6 first team
Keagen Head
School: Durant Year: Senior
Statistical season: 39-101 passing for 837 yards, 90 carries for 508 yards, 16 touchdowns, 18.5 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, one fumble recovery
Highlights: Class 1A District 5 first team
Running backs
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: 139 carries for 1,589 yards, 5 catches for 112 yards, 22 touchdowns, 55 tackles, four sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, four kick returns for 72 yards, 19 punts for 736 yards
Highlights: IPSWA Class 1A all-state second team, 1A District 5 first team, District 5 defensive skill position MVP; fourth-most rushing yards in 1A
Jahsiah Galvan
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Statistical season: 178 carries for 1,556 yards, six catches for 47 yards, 13 touchdowns, 47.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, five punt returns for 64 yards, 20 punts for 739 yards
Highlight: IPSWA Class 2A first team all-state, Class 2A District 5 first team; third-most rushing yards in 2A
Will Schwab
School: Columbus Year: Senior
Statistical season: 125 carries for 747 yards, 3 catches for 20 yards, 10 touchdowns, 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two kick returns for 49 yards
Highlights: Class A District 6 first team
Wide receivers/tight ends
Caden Thomas
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Statistical season: 23 receptions for 550 yards, nine touchdowns, 29.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks
Highlights: Class A District 6 first team, IPSWA Class A third team all-state
Nolan Recker
School: Muscatine Year: Junior
Statistical season: 11 receptions for 91 yards, 7 carries for 18 yards, 2.5 tackles
Highlight: Class 4A all-district second team
Aydin Flockhart
School: Durant Year: Senior
Statistical season: 10 catches for 278 yards, four touchdowns, 11.5 tackles, two interceptions, three kick returns for 62 yards
Highlights: 1A District 5 first team
Offensive line
Rhett Smith
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Statistical season: Helped team produce 1,749 rushing yards and 1,254 passing yards while scoring 38 total offensive touchdowns, 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks
Highlights: Class A District 6 first team, district offensive line MVP; Class A first team all-state by IPSWA
Xander Stoltzfus
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: Anchored team that rushed for 1,589 yards and 16 touchdowns
Highlights: Class 4A Pod 8 all-district honorable mention
Chance Thrasher
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Statistical season: Paved the way for team to rush for 1,768 yards and pass for 526 yards, 6.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack
Highlights: Class 2A District 5 first team
Defensive line
Togeh Deseh
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: 30.5 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks
Highlights: IPSWA Class 4A all-state third team, Class 4A Pod 8 all-district first team
Kobe Simon
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Statistical season: 36.5 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five catches for 74 yards, four carries for nine yards, two touchdowns
Highlights: Class 2A District 5 second team
Nick Petersen
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks
Highlight: Class 4A Pod 8 all-district second team
Cameron Ruggiero
School: Durant Year: Senior
Statistical season: 44.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks
Highlights: Class 1A District 5 first team
Linebackers
Reed Ulses
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: 50 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 sack, one defensive touchdown
Highlights: Class 4A Pod 8 all-district second team
Drake Collins
School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: 48 tackles, six tackles for loss, 18 carries for 75 yards, eight receptions for 57 yards
Highlights: Led team in tackles
Kael Brisker
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Statistical season: 56.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery
Highlights: Class 1A District 5 first team
Tucker Bright
School: Columbus Year: Senior
Statistical season: 44.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, 48 carries for 282 yards, 11 receptions for 274 yards, five touchdowns, 10 kick returns for 221 yards
Highlights: Class A District 6 first team
Defensive backs
Lake Newton
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Statistical season: 11 catches for 125 yards, nine carries for 44 yards, two touchdowns, 25.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, three touchdowns
Highlights: Class 2A District 5 second team
Prince Wei
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 13 receptions for 94 yards, 2 interceptions, 10-11 extra points
Highlights: All-MAC 4A pod first team
Jorge Ocampo
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Statistical season: 50.5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception
Highlights: All-MAC 4A pod first team
Colby Sawvell
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Statistical season: 36 receptions for 412 yards, three touchdowns, 11.5 tackles, two interceptions, 14 kick returns for 258 yards, six punt returns for 144 yards, 29 punts for 1,060 yards
Highlights: Class 1A District 5 first team
Utility
Jake Gustison
School: Wapello Year: Sophomore
Statistical season: 90 carries for 688 yards, 27 receptions for 278 yards, 12 touchdowns, 10.5 tackles, one interception, three kick returns for 156 yards
Highlights: Class A District 6 second team
Special teams
Hector Zepeda
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Statistical season: 2-2 field goals, 33-35 extra points, three carries for 32 yards, one reception for 10 yards, 37 tackles, two tackles for loss
Highlights: Class A District 6 first team, district kicking MVP; Class A second team all-state by IPSWA
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
--Compiled by Ryan Timmerman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!