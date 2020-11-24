 Skip to main content
Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Volleyball Team
Muscatine Journal's 2020 All-Area Volleyball Team

First team

Ella Caffery, setter

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Statistical season: 128 kills on .322 efficiency, 810 assists, 183 digs, 50 aces, 47 blocks

Highlights: Class 2A Southeast region all-district, 2A all-state honorable mention, River Valley Conference Elite team; sixth-most assists in Class 2A

Macy Daufeldt, outside hitter

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Statistical season: 360 kills on .388 efficiency, 259 digs, 36 aces, 19 blocks, 14 assists

Highlights: Class 3A Southeast region all-district, IGCA 3A second team all-state, River Valley Conference Elite team; sixth-most kills in Class 3A

Kelsey Drake, middle hitter

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Statistical season: 371 kills on .435 efficiency, 354 digs, 55 aces, 29 blocks, 20 assists

Highlights: Class 2A Southeast region all-district, IGCA 2A first team all-state, River Valley Conference Elite team; seventh-most kills in Class 2A

Monica Morales, libero

School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: 387 digs, 48 assists, 21 aces, 4 kills

Highlights: Class 3A Southeast region all-district, River Valley Conference Elite team; 11th-most digs in Class 3A

Martha Pace, outside hitter

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Statistical season: 287 kills on .388 efficiency, 243 digs, 41 aces, 16 blocks, 11 assists

Highlights: Class 3A Southeast region all-district, IGCA 3A third team all-state, River Valley Conference Elite team

Carly Puffer, outside hitter

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Statistical season: 309 kills on .403 efficiency, 228 digs, 79 blocks, 59 aces, 10 assists

Highlights: Class 2A all-state third team, 2A Southeast region all-district, River Valley Conference Elite team; 12th-most blocks in Class 2A

Kaylynn Salyars, setter/middle hitter

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 383 assists, 57 kills on .203 efficiency, 84 digs, 42 aces, 7 blocks

Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention; fifth-most assists in MAC

Second team

Brooklyn Buysse, setter

School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore

Statistical season: 758 assists, 46 kills on .365 efficiency, 227 digs, 42 aces

Highlights: Class 3A Southeast region all-district, River Valley Conference South Division team; eighth-most assists in Class 3A

Olivia Carrier, outside hitter

School: Columbus Year: Senior

Statistical season: 194 kills, on .080 efficiency, 164 digs, 45 aces, nine blocks

Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division first team; fourth-most kills in RVC North

McKenna Hohenadel, setter

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior

Statistical season: 330 assists, 17 kills on .286 efficiency, 55 digs, 20 blocks, 13 aces

Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division first team, 2A Southeast region all-district; third-most assists in SEISC North

Mallory Lange, libero

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Statistical season: 332 digs, 13 aces, 8 assists

Highlights: River Valley Conference South Division team; third-most digs in RVC South

Madi Petersen, outside hitter

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 122 kills on .166 efficiency, 16 digs, 13 blocks

Highlights: Second-highest efficiency on team among players with more than 60 kills attempts

Aricka Ramser, libero/defensive specialist

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 201 digs, 18 aces, 11 assists

Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention; led team in digs

Kylee Sanders, outside hitter

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior

Statistical season: 222 kills on .288 efficiency, 98 digs, 56 blocks, 17 aces

Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division first team; third-most kills in SEISC South

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

--Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

