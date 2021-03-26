Muscatine Journal's 2021 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

First team
Josh Dieckman
Team: Muscatine (10-11, 7-8 MAC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-foot-7
Stats: 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4. assists per game on 50.4% FG shooting
Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference second team; fourth in the MAC in rebounds per game; three-year starter
Maddox Griffin
Team: Wapello (16-4, 12-1 SEISC)
Year: Junior Height: 6-3
Stats: 17.6 points, 8.2 apg, 7.1 rpg., 4.2 spg. on 46.4% FG shooting
Highlights: Class 1A all-state second team; All-Substate 4; Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division Player of the Year; led SEISC North in points, assists and steals per game.
Caden Kirkman
Team: Wilton (11-12, 8-11 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 6-6
Stats: 18.6 ppg., 11 rpg., 1.9 apg., 1.4 spg., 4.3 bpg., 53.6% FGs
Highlights: Class 2A all-state third team; All-Substate 5; River Valley Conference Elite Team; most rebounds per game in RVC South, second in points per game
Caden Thomas
Team: Wapello (16-4, 12-1 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-5
Stats: 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1 block per game on 65.2% FG shooting
Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division first team; led SEISC North in field goal percentage
Noah Yahn
Team: Muscatine (10-11, 7-8 MAC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-2
Stats: 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 steals per game on 42.7% FG shooting
Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference second team; seventh most 3-point makes (29) in MAC; three-year starter
Second team
Nolan DeLong
Team: Durant (4-18, 3-16 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 6-0
Stats: 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals on 38.5% FG shooting
Highlights: River Valley Conference South Division team; Fourth in points per game in RVC South
Trenton Murray
Team: Wapello (16-4, 12-1 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-1
Stats: 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist per game on 48.1% FG shooting
Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team; fifth most field goal makes per game (5.6) in SEISC North
Rhett Smith
Team: Wapello (16-4, 12-1 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-4
Stats: 6.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists,1 steal per game on 49.5% FG shooting
Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team; fourth in SEISC North in rebounds per game
Reed Ulses
Team: Muscatine (10-11, 7-8 MAC)
Year: Senior Height: 6-4
Stats: 7.6 points, 6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1 assist per game on 56.4% FG shooting
Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention; led MAC in offensive rebounds per game (2.4) in MAC
Caleb Wulf
Team: West Liberty (4-16, 2-14 RVC)
Year: Junior Height: 5-9
Stats: 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals per game on 31.5% FG shooting
Highlights: River Valley Conference South Division team; fifth most points per game in RVC South
Third team
Mason Hodges
Team: Columbus Community
Year: Senior Height: 6-1
Stats: 9.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals per game on 50.3% FG shooting
Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team; sixth most rebounds per game in SEISC North
Garrett Hollenback
Team: Durant (4-18, 3-16 RVC)
Year: Sophomore Height: 6-2
Stats: 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1 steal per game on 46.5% FG shooting
Highlights: Seventh most rebounds per game in RVC South
Braden Hufford
Team: Muscatine (10-11, 7-8 MAC)
Year: Junior Height: 6-1
Stats: 8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1 steal per game on 37.9% FG shooting
Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention; fifth most 3-point makes per game (1.7) in MAC
Jackson Hull
Team: Wilton (11-12, 8-11 RVC)
Year: Junior Height: 6-0
Stats: 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals per game on 39.6% FG shooting
Highlights: River Valley Conference South Division team; third most steals per game in RVC South
Emmanuel Walker
School: Louisa-Muscatine (8-13, 5-11 SEISC)
Year: Senior Height: 5-9
Stats: 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals per game on 37.9% FG shooting;
Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team; seventh most 3-point makes per game (1.5) in SEISC
—Complied by Ryan Timmerman