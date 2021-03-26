 Skip to main content
Muscatine Journal's 2021 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
  • Updated
Durant's Nolan DeLong takes at shot over Wilton's Caden Kirkman in the first half last month in a Class 2A district boys basketball game at Durant High School.

First team

Josh Dieckman

Team: Muscatine (10-11, 7-8 MAC)

Year: Senior  Height: 6-foot-7

Stats: 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4. assists per game on 50.4% FG shooting

Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference second team; fourth in the MAC in rebounds per game; three-year starter

Maddox Griffin

Team: Wapello (16-4, 12-1 SEISC)

Year: Junior  Height: 6-3

Stats: 17.6 points, 8.2 apg, 7.1 rpg., 4.2 spg. on 46.4% FG shooting

Highlights: Class 1A all-state second team; All-Substate 4; Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division Player of the Year; led SEISC North in points, assists and steals per game.

Caden Kirkman

Team: Wilton (11-12, 8-11 RVC)

Year: Sophomore  Height: 6-6

Stats: 18.6 ppg., 11 rpg., 1.9 apg., 1.4 spg., 4.3 bpg., 53.6% FGs

Highlights: Class 2A all-state third team; All-Substate 5; River Valley Conference Elite Team; most rebounds per game in RVC South, second in points per game

Caden Thomas

Team: Wapello (16-4, 12-1 SEISC)

Year: Senior  Height: 6-5

Stats: 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1 block per game on 65.2% FG shooting

Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division first team; led SEISC North in field goal percentage

Noah Yahn

Team: Muscatine (10-11, 7-8 MAC)

Year: Senior  Height: 6-2

Stats: 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 steals per game on 42.7% FG shooting

Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference second team; seventh most 3-point makes (29) in MAC; three-year starter

Second team

Nolan DeLong

Team: Durant (4-18, 3-16 RVC)

Year: Sophomore  Height: 6-0

Stats: 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals on 38.5% FG shooting

Highlights: River Valley Conference South Division team; Fourth in points per game in RVC South

Trenton Murray

Team: Wapello (16-4, 12-1 SEISC)

Year: Senior  Height: 6-1

Stats: 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist per game on 48.1% FG shooting

Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team; fifth most field goal makes per game (5.6) in SEISC North

Rhett Smith

Team: Wapello (16-4, 12-1 SEISC)

Year: Senior  Height: 6-4

Stats: 6.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists,1 steal per game on 49.5% FG shooting

Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team; fourth in SEISC North in rebounds per game

Reed Ulses

Team: Muscatine (10-11, 7-8 MAC)

Year: Senior  Height: 6-4

Stats: 7.6 points, 6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1 assist per game on 56.4% FG shooting

Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention; led MAC in offensive rebounds per game (2.4) in MAC

Caleb Wulf

Team: West Liberty (4-16, 2-14 RVC)

Year: Junior  Height: 5-9

Stats: 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals per game on 31.5% FG shooting

Highlights: River Valley Conference South Division team; fifth most points per game in RVC South

Third team

Mason Hodges

Team: Columbus Community

Year: Senior  Height: 6-1

Stats: 9.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals per game on 50.3% FG shooting

Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team; sixth most rebounds per game in SEISC North

Garrett Hollenback

Team: Durant (4-18, 3-16 RVC)

Year: Sophomore  Height: 6-2

Stats: 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1 steal per game on 46.5% FG shooting

Highlights: Seventh most rebounds per game in RVC South

Braden Hufford

Team: Muscatine (10-11, 7-8 MAC)

Year: Junior  Height: 6-1

Stats: 8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1 steal per game on 37.9% FG shooting

Highlights: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention; fifth most 3-point makes per game (1.7) in MAC

Jackson Hull

Team: Wilton (11-12, 8-11 RVC)

Year: Junior  Height: 6-0

Stats: 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals per game on 39.6% FG shooting

Highlights: River Valley Conference South Division team; third most steals per game in RVC South

Emmanuel Walker

School: Louisa-Muscatine (8-13, 5-11 SEISC)

Year: Senior  Height: 5-9

Stats: 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals per game on 37.9% FG shooting;

Highlights: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team; seventh most 3-point makes per game (1.5) in SEISC 

—Complied by Ryan Timmerman

