Muscatine Journal's 2021 All-Area Wrestling Team

Brody Brisker
Wilton, 106 pounds
Year: Freshman Record: 51-6
Highlights: Fourth place at Class 1A state tournament; District 8 champion; Section 16 champion
Stats: 20 pins, 13 tech falls, 1 major decision
Lane Scorpil
Columbus Community/WMU, 113 pounds
Year: Junior Record: 42-2
Highlights: Third place at Class 2A state tournament; District 5 champion; Section 10 champion; SEISC champion
Stats: 24 pins, 4 tech falls, 2 major decisions
Ethan Gast
Durant, 120 pounds
Year: Junior Record: 38-7
Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 15 runner-up
Stats: 20 pins, 1 tech fall, 7 major decisions
Alex Beaver
West Liberty, 126 pounds
Year: Senior Record: 28-12
Highlights: Class 2A state qualifier; District 7 runner-up; Section 13 champion
Stats: 18 pins, 2 tech falls, 1 major decision
Elijah Belzer
Wapello, 132 pounds
Year: Junior Record: 33-9
Highlights: Third place at Class 1A District 8 meet; sectional runner-up; SEISC runner-up
Stats: 16 pins, 3 tech falls, 1 major decision
Kael Brisker
Wilton, 138 pounds
Year: Senior Record: 51-2
Highlights: Class 1A state runner-up; District 8 champion; Section 16 champion
Stats: 13 pins, 22 tech falls, 2 major decisions
Christopher Ewart
Wapello, 145 pounds
Year: Senior Record: 35-7
Highlights: Third place at Class 1A district meet; Section 16 champion
Stats: 26 pins, 1 tech fall
Colton Cruse
Wilton, 152 pounds
Year: Senior Record: 45-12
Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 16 champion
Stats: 30 pins, 1 tech fall, 5 major decisions
Drake Collins
West Liberty, 160 pounds
Year: Sophomore Record: 33-10
Highlights: Class 2A state qualifier; District 7 runner-up; Section 13 runner-up
Stats: 20 pins, 2 major decisions
Tim Nimely
Muscatine, 170 pounds
Year: Senior Record: 36-3
Highlights: Fourth place at Class 3A state meet; District 1 champion; MAC champion
Stats: 16 pins, 1 tech fall, 4 major decisions
Dylan Grage
Durant, 182 pounds
Year: Junior Record: 28-18
Highlights: Fourth place at Class 1A Section 15 meet
Stats: 21 pins, 1 tech fall, 2 major decisions
Felipe Molina
West Liberty, 195 pounds
Year: Junior Record: 27-10
Highlights: Fourth place at Class 2A Section 13 meet
Stats: 17 pins
Kobe Simon
West Liberty, 220 pounds
Year: Senior Record: 37-3
Highlights: Class 2A state champion; District 7 champion; Section 13 champion
Stats: 19 pins, 2 tech falls, 3 major decisions
Togeh Deseh
Muscatine, 285 pounds
Year: Muscatine Record: 41-7
Highlights: Fifth place at Class 3A state meet; District 1 runner-up; MAC runner-up
Stats: 28 pins, 1 major decision
At-large
Garrett Burkle
Wilton, 113 pounds
Year: Freshman Record: 38-11
Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 16 runner-up
Stats: 20 pins, 3 tech falls
Chase Witte
Wapello, 138 pounds
Year: Senior Record: 34-15
Highlights: Third place at Class 1A District 8 meet; Section 16 runner-up; SEISC runner-up
Stats: 19 pins, 2 tech falls, 2 major decisions
Kaden Shirk
Wilton, 160 pounds
Year: Sophomore Record: 39-17
Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 16 champion
Stats: 21 pins, 1 tech fall, 3 major decisions
Tyrell Hughes
Wilton, 220 pounds
Year: Sophomore Record: 31-10
Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 13 runner-up
Stats: 22 pins
Chance Malone
Columbus Community/WMU, 285 pounds
Year: Senior Record: 37-5
Highlights: Class 2A state qualifier; District 5 champion; Section 10 champion; SEISC champion
Stats: 24 pins
Honorable mention
Kendal Pugh
Louisa-Muscatine, 160
Year: Sophomore Record: 31-12
Highlights: Third place at Class 1A District 8; Section 16 runner-up; SEISC champion