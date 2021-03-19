 Skip to main content
Muscatine Journal's 2021 All-Area Wrestling Team
Muscatine Journal's 2021 All-Area Wrestling Team

  • Updated
021821-qc-spt-iowa state-wrestle-21.JPG

Wilton's Kael Brisker takes a look at the clock during Thursday's state tournament bout against Lisbon's Indy Harbaugh at 138 pounds. Brisker racked up 22 points in a technical fall win at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Brody Brisker

Wilton, 106 pounds

Year: Freshman  Record: 51-6

Highlights: Fourth place at Class 1A state tournament; District 8 champion; Section 16 champion

Stats: 20 pins, 13 tech falls, 1 major decision

Lane Scorpil

Columbus Community/WMU, 113 pounds

Year: Junior  Record: 42-2

Highlights: Third place at Class 2A state tournament; District 5 champion; Section 10 champion; SEISC champion

Stats: 24 pins, 4 tech falls, 2 major decisions

Ethan Gast

Durant, 120 pounds

Year: Junior  Record: 38-7

Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 15 runner-up

Stats: 20 pins, 1 tech fall, 7 major decisions

Alex Beaver

West Liberty, 126 pounds

Year: Senior  Record: 28-12

Highlights: Class 2A state qualifier; District 7 runner-up; Section 13 champion

Stats: 18 pins, 2 tech falls, 1 major decision

Elijah Belzer

Wapello, 132 pounds

Year: Junior  Record: 33-9

Highlights: Third place at Class 1A District 8 meet; sectional runner-up; SEISC runner-up

Stats: 16 pins, 3 tech falls, 1 major decision

Kael Brisker

Wilton, 138 pounds

Year: Senior  Record: 51-2

Highlights: Class 1A state runner-up; District 8 champion; Section 16 champion

Stats: 13 pins, 22 tech falls, 2 major decisions

Christopher Ewart

Wapello, 145 pounds

Year: Senior  Record: 35-7

Highlights: Third place at Class 1A district meet; Section 16 champion

Stats: 26 pins, 1 tech fall

Colton Cruse

Wilton, 152 pounds

Year: Senior  Record: 45-12

Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 16 champion

Stats: 30 pins, 1 tech fall, 5 major decisions

Drake Collins

West Liberty, 160 pounds

Year: Sophomore  Record: 33-10

Highlights: Class 2A state qualifier; District 7 runner-up; Section 13 runner-up

Stats: 20 pins, 2 major decisions

Tim Nimely

Muscatine, 170 pounds

Year: Senior  Record: 36-3

Highlights: Fourth place at Class 3A state meet; District 1 champion; MAC champion

Stats: 16 pins, 1 tech fall, 4 major decisions

Dylan Grage

Durant, 182 pounds

Year: Junior  Record: 28-18

Highlights: Fourth place at Class 1A Section 15 meet

Stats: 21 pins, 1 tech fall, 2 major decisions

Felipe Molina

West Liberty, 195 pounds

Year: Junior  Record: 27-10

Highlights: Fourth place at Class 2A Section 13 meet

Stats: 17 pins

Kobe Simon

West Liberty, 220 pounds

Year: Senior  Record: 37-3

Highlights: Class 2A state champion; District 7 champion; Section 13 champion

Stats: 19 pins, 2 tech falls, 3 major decisions

Togeh Deseh

Muscatine, 285 pounds

Year: Muscatine  Record: 41-7

Highlights: Fifth place at Class 3A state meet; District 1 runner-up; MAC runner-up

Stats: 28 pins, 1 major decision

At-large

Garrett Burkle

Wilton, 113 pounds

Year: Freshman  Record: 38-11

Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 16 runner-up

Stats: 20 pins, 3 tech falls

Chase Witte

Wapello, 138 pounds

Year: Senior  Record: 34-15

Highlights: Third place at Class 1A District 8 meet; Section 16 runner-up; SEISC runner-up

Stats: 19 pins, 2 tech falls, 2 major decisions

Kaden Shirk

Wilton, 160 pounds

Year: Sophomore  Record: 39-17

Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 16 champion

Stats: 21 pins, 1 tech fall, 3 major decisions

Tyrell Hughes

Wilton, 220 pounds

Year: Sophomore  Record: 31-10

Highlights: Class 1A state qualifier; District 8 runner-up; Section 13 runner-up

Stats: 22 pins

Chance Malone

Columbus Community/WMU, 285 pounds

Year: Senior  Record: 37-5

Highlights: Class 2A state qualifier; District 5 champion; Section 10 champion; SEISC champion

Stats: 24 pins

Honorable mention

Kendal Pugh

Louisa-Muscatine, 160

Year: Sophomore  Record: 31-12

Highlights: Third place at Class 1A District 8; Section 16 runner-up; SEISC champion

Virginia Cacho

Muscatine, 170

Year: Senior  Record: 18-12

Highlights: Third place at IWCOA girls state tournament

—Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

ALL-AREA CRITERIA

Selections were based on input made by area coaches and the Journal staff. Team success, individual statistics, records and difficulty of competition were factored into the process. The schools in the Journal's coverage area are Muscatine, Columbus, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Liberty and Wilton.

