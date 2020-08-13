Muscatine, L-M each have three recognized on IGCA all-state teams

Area softball players had 10 recognized for their efforts on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams for the 2020 season.
Muscatine alone had three members selected to the Class 5A team, all juniors. Standout center fielder Rylie Moss was picked to the squad's first team and was joined by Kaylynn Salyars on the second team and Olivia Harmon on the third.
Moss' bat was hot all season as she ended the year with a .624 batting average, which led Class 5A, and .824 slugging percentage to go with five doubles and six triples. She scored 38 runs in 23 games and drove in a dozen.
The MAC player of the year also stole 19 bases.
Salyars led the Muskies with 32 RBIs and hit .455 with a .523 on-base percentage. She also led the team in doubles with nine and scored 20 runs.
Harmon hit second for Muscatine and boasted a .432 average and .533 on-base percentage. She had 21 RBIs for the Muskies and scored 29 times.
Class 3A featured a pair of West Liberty seniors in shortstop Haylee Lehman and catcher Austyn Crees.
Lehman capped off her career as a Comet by hitting .511 with a .635 on-base percentage. She scored 25 times and drove in 14 from the leadoff spot in the West Liberty lineup while stealing 21 bases in as many attempts this year.
Crees continued her consistent production while in a Comet uniform. The catcher hit .490 and had a team-high 19 RBIs and scored 15 times. Crees also finished 2020 with six doubles, a triple and three home runs.
A trio of Louisa-Muscatine Falcons made the Class 2A while Durant (senior Allie Poston) and Wilton (junior Chloe Wells) each had representatives.
Hailey and Kylee Sanders made the first team from L-M and sophomore McKenna Hohenadel appeared on the second team.
Hailey finished her remarkable career at Louisa-Muscatine by going 16-3 in the circle and recording 188 strikeouts, second-most in Class 2A, and allowing a batting average against of just .109. She compiled an era of 0.84, fourth-best in 2A.
The Falcon senior also hit .462 and was tied for second on Louisa-Muscatine with 29 RBIs, the same as sophomore Brynn Jeamby, trailing only Hohenadel's 31.
Kylee put in another impressive year as she hit for a .553 average and reached base at a .631 clip. The junior hit for 13 doubles and two triples, driving in 16 and scoring 42 runs.
Besides leading the team in RBIs, Hohenadel's average sat at .534 at the end of the season. She also added nine doubles, a triple and three home runs.
Wells hit for a .464 average and finished with an on-base percentage right at .500 for the Beavers. The junior outfielder scored 17 runs and drove in 12 RBIs. She hit five doubles, two triples and a home run.
Poston's senior campaign saw her hit .462 and drive in 11 for the Wildcats while she scored 19 runs. The standout catcher hit three doubles, a triple and three home runs in 2020.
