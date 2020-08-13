Muscatine, L-M each have three recognized on IGCA all-state teams

Crees continued her consistent production while in a Comet uniform. The catcher hit .490 and had a team-high 19 RBIs and scored 15 times. Crees also finished 2020 with six doubles, a triple and three home runs.

A trio of Louisa-Muscatine Falcons made the Class 2A while Durant (senior Allie Poston) and Wilton (junior Chloe Wells) each had representatives.

Hailey and Kylee Sanders made the first team from L-M and sophomore McKenna Hohenadel appeared on the second team.

Hailey finished her remarkable career at Louisa-Muscatine by going 16-3 in the circle and recording 188 strikeouts, second-most in Class 2A, and allowing a batting average against of just .109. She compiled an era of 0.84, fourth-best in 2A.

The Falcon senior also hit .462 and was tied for second on Louisa-Muscatine with 29 RBIs, the same as sophomore Brynn Jeamby, trailing only Hohenadel's 31.

Kylee put in another impressive year as she hit for a .553 average and reached base at a .631 clip. The junior hit for 13 doubles and two triples, driving in 16 and scoring 42 runs.

Besides leading the team in RBIs, Hohenadel's average sat at .534 at the end of the season. She also added nine doubles, a triple and three home runs.