The Muscatine football team expected to compete for a playoff spot this fall. While that goal is far from unattainable, an 0-2 start has put the Muskies behind the eight-ball early in the season.
“I don’t think anyone expected us to be where we’re at right now,” Muscatine coach Jake Mueller said. “It was two games that could have gone either way. At the end of the day, we didn’t get the job done, and all you can do is go back to work and get better.
“That’s what we’re doing.”
The first step to digging out of an early-season hole comes tonight in a Week 3 matchup against Davenport West in Muscatine. A team that Muscatine beat 14-13 last season, West (2-0) has already matched last season’s win total with a pair of victories over Clinton and United Township.
“They have some skill position guys who are dangerous both running and catching the ball,” Mueller said. “They play a really aggressive defense. They bring a lot of pressure, so we’re going to have to be prepared for that.”
Although the Muskies are diligently preparing for the Falcons, their biggest focus remains on themselves and how to solve their early-season issues. Most of those have been self-inflicted and, according to Mueller, result from a lack of discipline and varsity experience.
Muscatine out-gained Cedar Rapids Jefferson 319-236 on offense last week but came away empty-handed twice in the red zone and exited the game as 23-6 losers. Through two games, the Muskies have committed five turnovers, made just one of their four extra-point attempts and had multiple drives stalled by penalties or other miscues.
“Whether it’s a missed assignment or a penalty, just too many times where we’ve had a couple guys mess up a play from a lack of execution on finishing drives,” Mueller said. “The kicking game has been a rough go for us, too.
"It’s just all those little mistakes; we’ve got to stop making them. We’ve got to have 11 guys on offense working together and doing their job.”
Still, there have been some bright spots.
Junior running back Tim Nimely has 337 rushing yards and two touchdowns through the first two games. Mueller was pleased with his defense in Week 2, which despite being put in tough spots all night, showed big improvement in pursuing the ball from the opener.
But there’s plenty that can be improved.
On defense, Mueller says the Muskies must limit communication lapses that have been common through two weeks.
On offense, after Nimely put up 151 rushing yards in the opening half last week, he was limited to 59 in the second half against a stacked box. The passing game hasn’t been able to capitalize on stacked boxes, as the Muskies have passed for 220 yards, 217 of those by Sam Wieskamp, and completed just 40 percent of their attempts through the air.
Junior receiver Eli Gaye has 54 yards through two games. As a sophomore, he was held to less than 54 yards in a game just once.
“We’ve just got to start executing,” Mueller said. “Our skill guys have to start making plays when they’re there, and our offensive linemen have to do their job. The offense collectively has to take those steps forward.”
Sure, the first two weeks have been disappointing for Muscatine. But the Muskies remain optimistic, and the team’s mood remains upbeat. With improved execution and attention to detail, Mueller believes his team can still turn it around.
“We expect to eventually turn the corner and play the way I know we’re capable of,” Mueller said. “We have not played the way I think we can yet.
“We have full confidence we’re going to get there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.