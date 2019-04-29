DAVENPORT, Iowa — Muscatine was pummeled by wave after wave Monday night.
For 40 minutes, the Class 3A No. 12 Muskies withstood the relentless onslaught from Class 1A top-ranked Assumption, but finally, the constant pressure broke through.
The Knights scored three goals in a five-minute span in the second half en route to a 5-0 win over the Muskies at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
It's a setback for the Muskies (5-4, 4-2), but one they can continue to grow from, seeing the fluid play that has helped the Knights (8-0, 5-0) win the last three Class 1A state titles, and seven of the last eight.
"I think, just being one step ahead of the game, I told them at half, these girls know where they're going to pass the ball before they receive it and they know what types of runs their teammates are making," Muscatine assistant coach Austin Kinsey said. "That cohesiveness is something we're working on all year and it's being one step ahead of them."
Muscatine's defense limited Assumption's chances in the first half but that cohesiveness led to a goal from Carly King in the 20th minute to put the Knights up 1-0. King came out of nowhere to collect a through ball from Sully Kelly, then fired a bender that bounced off the hands of Muskie keeper Gracie Brossart and into the net.
"I think she heard me. Usually my midfielders know if I'm screaming and pointing, they can kind of connect the pass with me," King said. "I think she heard me and knew I had that angle so she just played a great ball."
However, that was the only goal Assumption grabbed in the first half, thanks to a swarming Muscatine defense that limited those link up plays.
"The first half, I thought we came out with the tenacity we'd been lacking sometimes," Kinsey said. "We have a tendency to come out rather flat and I was really happy with that."
The Knights broke loose in the second half, with Lauren Herrig getting a touch on a corner from Kelly in the 43rd minute. Herrig then buried a header on another corner from Kelly in the 48th minute, and seconds later, King took a feed from Sam Scodeller and raced past the Muscatine back line for her second goal of the game.
Morgan Jennings added a goal in the 72nd minute.
"We just really focused on locking down and working through our wings in the second half and that helped us generate our offense," King said. "It's always hard when they have like, eight players in the box but we worked on working it back through our defenders a little bit more, just to possess and pull them out a little bit so we could work it back in."
Despite the score, Brossart was strong all night in net, making 12 saves in the game.
"I know the scoreline doesn't reflect it but I was really, really proud of her in goal today," Kinsey said. "She looked awesome ... a lot of them were pretty scrappy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.